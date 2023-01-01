Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Item pic

 

Egg Harbor Cafe - River North

800 N Wells, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chicken Pasta Salad$0.00
A bed of spinach topped with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, red and green peppers, rotini noodles, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing and a buttered English muffin with jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - River North
Food On The Run image

 

Food On The Run

8040 S Ashland, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pasta$18.99
Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pasta$18.99
Stuffed Chicken Pasta$24.99
More about Food On The Run
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
PESTO CHICKEN PASTA$13.99
Fettuccine tossed with pesto sauce and grilled chicken, topped with oven roasted tomatoes & basil.
More about Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637
Dakota 94 image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Pasta$18.00
Grilled chicken, our creamy pesto sauce with spinach and Brussel sprouts.
More about Dakota 94
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chicken Pasta Salad$0.00
A bed of spinach topped with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, red and green peppers, rotini noodles, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing and a buttered English muffin with jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
Blackened Chicken & Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken & Pasta$19.00
spicy blackened chicken breast and pasta shells tossed in a cajun cream sauce
More about Fireside Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Mogadishu Restaurant 2021 - 931 North Orleans Street

931 North Orleans Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bariis(rice) & Pasta Chicken Combo$15.00
A combination platter of rice, pasta with mixed veggies, and roasted chicken
More about Mogadishu Restaurant 2021 - 931 North Orleans Street

