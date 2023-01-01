Chicken pasta in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - River North
Egg Harbor Cafe - River North
800 N Wells, Chicago
|Hot Chicken Pasta Salad
|$0.00
A bed of spinach topped with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, red and green peppers, rotini noodles, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing and a buttered English muffin with jam.
More about Food On The Run
Food On The Run
8040 S Ashland, Chicago
|Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pasta
|$18.99
|Stuffed Chicken Pasta
|$24.99
More about Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637
Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago
|PESTO CHICKEN PASTA
|$13.99
Fettuccine tossed with pesto sauce and grilled chicken, topped with oven roasted tomatoes & basil.
More about Dakota 94
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, our creamy pesto sauce with spinach and Brussel sprouts.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Hot Chicken Pasta Salad
|$0.00
A bed of spinach topped with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, red and green peppers, rotini noodles, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing and a buttered English muffin with jam.
More about Fireside Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Fireside Restaurant
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Blackened Chicken & Pasta
|$19.00
spicy blackened chicken breast and pasta shells tossed in a cajun cream sauce