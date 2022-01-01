Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Food On The Run image

 

Food On The Run

8040 S Ashland, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken On The Run Rolls$12.99
More about Food On The Run
Consumer pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Egg Rolls$6.00
Deep-fried rolls filled with ground chicken, cabbage, bean thread noodle, & carrot
More about Rice and Noodles
Chili Chicken Roll image

 

Kaathis

2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Chicken Roll$6.50
Our chilli chicken kaathi roll is a blend of of bold flavors from the "Indian-ized", homemade, chilli chicken (halal) and the toppings of the roll (contains MSG). This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
Chicken Tikka Roll$6.50
White meat chicken (halal) marinated in yogurt and flavorful tandoori spices, grilled to perfection. The tender pieces are rolled into a freshly made paratha, garnished with green chili, cilantro, and red onions. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
Chicken Masala Roll$6.50
Chicken pieces that are rubbed with our special spice blend and then seared before wrapping in a paratha (Indian flatbread) with onions and cilantro. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces though we strongly recommend the "Hot Sauce".
More about Kaathis
3 Kings Jerk image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

3 Kings Jerk

5451 W. Madison st., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Roll$3.25
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Roll$3.25
Philly Chicken Roll$3.25
More about 3 Kings Jerk
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Chicken Rolls$7.00
Deep-fried pastry wrap and ground chicken. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (12 pieces)
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Jerk Chicken Rolls image

 

Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Rolls$14.00
(Contains Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro
More about Phlavz Express- 87th
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN ROLLS$6.00
Fried marinated chicken strips in Egg rolls wrapper.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Jerk Chicken Rolls image

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Maxwell

717 W Maxwell st, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Rolls$14.00
(Contains Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
Item pic

 

Saigon Sisters

251 E. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Spring Roll$9.00
Fresh rolled rice paper with lettuce, herbs mixed, rice noodles, shrimp and peanut sauce on the side
More about Saigon Sisters
Dock's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dock's

321 E 35th, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (951 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PHILLY CHICKEN ROLL$5.45
More about Dock's
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Matilda

3101 N SHEFFIELD, CHICAGO

Avg 3.8 (669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN ROLLS$12.00
More about Matilda
Restaurant banner

 

Jerk Taco Man - State Street

7723 South State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls$4.00
More about Jerk Taco Man - State Street

