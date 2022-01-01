Chicken rolls in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Deep-fried rolls filled with ground chicken, cabbage, bean thread noodle, & carrot
Kaathis
2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chili Chicken Roll
|$6.50
Our chilli chicken kaathi roll is a blend of of bold flavors from the "Indian-ized", homemade, chilli chicken (halal) and the toppings of the roll (contains MSG). This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
|Chicken Tikka Roll
|$6.50
White meat chicken (halal) marinated in yogurt and flavorful tandoori spices, grilled to perfection. The tender pieces are rolled into a freshly made paratha, garnished with green chili, cilantro, and red onions. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
|Chicken Masala Roll
|$6.50
Chicken pieces that are rubbed with our special spice blend and then seared before wrapping in a paratha (Indian flatbread) with onions and cilantro. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces though we strongly recommend the "Hot Sauce".
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
3 Kings Jerk
5451 W. Madison st., Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Roll
|$3.25
|Garlic Parmesan Chicken Roll
|$3.25
|Philly Chicken Roll
|$3.25
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Mini Chicken Rolls
|$7.00
Deep-fried pastry wrap and ground chicken. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (12 pieces)
Phlavz Express- 87th
2014 E 87th Street, Chicago
|Jerk Chicken Rolls
|$14.00
(Contains Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|CHICKEN ROLLS
|$6.00
Fried marinated chicken strips in Egg rolls wrapper.
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Phlavz - Maxwell
717 W Maxwell st, Chicago
|Jerk Chicken Rolls
|$14.00
(Contains Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro
Saigon Sisters
251 E. Huron St., Chicago
|Chicken Spring Roll
|$9.00
Fresh rolled rice paper with lettuce, herbs mixed, rice noodles, shrimp and peanut sauce on the side
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dock's
321 E 35th, Chicago
|PHILLY CHICKEN ROLL
|$5.45