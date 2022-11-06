Ruk Sushi & Thai (Milwaukee Ave)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bacci's Pizza - Jefferson/Portage Park
No Reviews
4367 North Milwaukee Avenue Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurant
Tatas Tacos - Six Corners - 4929 W Irving Park Rd
No Reviews
4929 W Irving Park Rd Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurant