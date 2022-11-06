Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ruk Sushi & Thai (Milwaukee Ave)

review star

No reviews yet

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Eiw
Crab Rangoon

Disposable utensils

Under Chicago's Ordinance. Disposable utensils are only provided by request.

YES - Utensils

NO -Utensils

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

$7.75

Grilled chicken skewers, peanut dipping sauce and a side cucumber salad.

Crab Rangoon

$6.50

Crab meat, celery, cream cheese and sweet plum sauce.

Edamame

$4.95

Steamed soybeans with salt.

Pot Stickers

$6.50

(6 pcs) Deep-fried or steamed chicken dumplings.

Shrimp Shu Mai

$6.95

Steamed shrimp dumplings topped with fried garlic

Fried Veggie Pot Stickers

$6.50

(6 pcs) Deep-fried vegetables dumplings.

Veggies Egg Rolls

$4.95

(4 pcs) Deep-fried with seasoned vegetables egg rolls

Veggies Empanadas

$5.50

2 pcs - Deep fried empanadas filled with curried mixed veggies and potatoes served with our sweet dipping sauce with crushed peanut

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Fresh cucumber, onions, carrot in sweet dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Assorted seaweed, cucumber, carrots in sesame dressing.

Soups

Miso

$3.50

Japanese soy bean soup, seaweed, silk tofu, green onions

Tom Kha

$4.95

Thai coconut soup with chicken or tofu, cabbage, green onions, mushrooms, lime juice.

Tom Yum

$4.95

Thai soup made with Lemon grass, tomatoes, green onion, mushrooms, lime juice.

Fried Rice Dishes

Curry Fried Rice

$10.50

Spicy curry fried rice, carrots, onions, green peas and green onions.

Fried Rice

$10.50

Fried rice, egg, carrots and green onions.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$10.50

Spicy fried rice, basil leaves, onions, bell peppers and hot peppers.

Tango Mango Fried Rice

$11.50

Fried rice, egg, mango, pineapple, cashew nuts, green onions and bell peppers.

Noodle Dishes

Pad See Eiw

$10.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg and broccoli in sweet soy sauce.

Pad Thai

$10.50

Stir-fried thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, carrots, green onions, cabbage, crushed peanuts

Pad Woon Sen

$10.50

Stir-fried glass noodles, egg, carrots, onions, bean sprouts and green onions.

Spicy Basil Noodle

$10.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodles, basil leaves, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and chili peppers.

Yakisoba

$10.95

Stir-fried egg noodles, chicken and vegetables in sweet soy sauce.

Thai Entrees

00 Chicken

$12.50

(Double 00) - Deep fried chicken, cooked in our top-secret chili sauce, with bell peppers, green peas, basil leaves.

Pad Basil

$11.50

Stir-fried basil leaves, carrots, onions, bell peppers [Chicken basil – ground chicken].

Pad Broccoli

$11.50

Stir-fried broccoli with your choice of protein or mixed vegetables

Pad Cashew

$11.50

Stir-fried onions, celery, bell peppers, carrots, cashew nuts, pineapple

Pad Garlic

$11.50

Stir-fried fresh garlic, carrots, green onions, bell peppers, broccoli

Pad Ped

$11.50

Stir-fried mixed veggies: broccoli, cabbage, bell peppers, onions, carrots & basil leaves.

Panang Curry

$11.50

Panang curry made with coconut milk, bell peppers, basil leaves, green peas.

Red Curry

$11.50

Thai red curry made with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil leaves, green peas

Seafood Curry

$14.95

Thai red curry made with coconut milk, shrimps, mussels, squids, crabstick, onions, carrot, broccoli, bell peppers, basil leaves, green peas.

Nigiri: 1 piece per order

Cooked Shrimp
Ebi Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$2.95

Cooked shrimp

Hamachi Nigiri

$2.95

Yellowtail

Kanikama Nigiri

$2.95

Crabstick

Maguro Nigiri

$2.95

Tuna

Sake Nigiri

$2.95

Salmon

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$2.95

Smoked Salmon

Superwhite Tuna Nigiri

$2.95

Superwhite tuna

Tamago Nigiri

$2.95

Sweet Egg

Unagi Nigiri

$2.95

Broiled eel

Sashimi: 2 pieces per order

2 pieces

Ebi Sashimi

$3.95

Cooked Shrimp

Hamachi Sashimi

$3.95

Yellowtail

Maguro Sashimi

$3.95

Tuna

Sake Sashimi

$3.95

Salmon

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$3.95

Smoked Salmon

Superwhite Tuna Sashimi

$3.95

Superwhite Tuna

Tamago Sashimi

$3.95

Sweet Egg

Unagi Sashimi

$3.95

Broiled Eel

Sushi Platter

5 pcs of Chef choice nigiri, California roll, and miso soup.

Sashi Mori

$24.95

15 pcs chef's choice sashimi, California roll, and miso soup

Classic Maki

Salmon, cucumber, crab stick

Alaskan

$6.95

Salmon, cucumber, crab stick

Boston

$6.95

Tuna, avocado

California

$5.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber

Crunchy Shrimp

$8.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, tempura crunch, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Futo

$7.50

Sweet egg, crabmeat, kampyo, oshinko, cucumber, avocado

Negi Hamachi

$7.95

Yellowtail, scallion

New York

$7.95

Broiled eel, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado

Philly

Philly

$7.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Sake Maki

$6.50

Salmon Avocado

$6.95

Salmon, avocado

Shiro

$6.95

Superwhite tuna, avocado

Spicy Cali Crunch

$6.95

Crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, tempura crumb

Spicy Salmon

$7.50

Salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Crunch

$7.95

Salmon, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Spicy Shrimp

$7.50

Shrimp, cucumber, spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna

$7.95

Tuna, cucumber, scallion, hot sauce

Spider

Spider

$8.95

Soft shell crab, avocado, spicy mayo, cucumber, unagi sauce

Tekka Maki

$6.50

Tuna

Unagi Maki

$7.50

Broiled eel, cucumber and unagi sauce

Vegetarian Maki

Sweet potato, cream cheese, unagi sauce.

Avocado

$4.95

Avocado roll (6 pcs)

Avocado Cucumber

$4.95

Futo Veggies

$7.50

Kampyo, oshinko, cucumber, avocado

Kampyo

$4.50

Sweet Japanese gourd

Kappa

$4.50

Cucumbers roll (6 pcs)

Oshinko

$4.95

Avocado roll (6 pcs)

Ruk Veggies

$6.95

Jalapeño, cilantro, cucumber, kampyo, oshinko, avocado

Sweet Pototo

$6.95

Veggie Tempura Maki

$7.50

Tempura sweet potato, tempura broccoli, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Signature Maki

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, covered with tempura crunch, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo

Bangkok

$12.95

Smoked Salmon, unagi, avocado, jalapeno, tempura crumb, topped with unagi sauce and hot sauce.

Dragon

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo, wrapped with unagi, avocado, unagi sauce

Firework

$13.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber, wrapped with salmon, superwhite tuna, and avocado, topped with wasabi mayo, unagi sauce

Godzilla

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, covered with tempura crunch, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo

Mount Fuji

$13.95

Soft shell crab tempura, unagi, cucumber, hot sauce, tempura crunch, wasabi mayo, unagi sauce

Portage Park

$13.95

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, spicy mayo wrapped with salmon, unagi, avocado, topped with unagi sauce and roasted coconut

Rainbow

$13.95

crabstick stick, avocado, cucumber roll wrapped around with assorted fish

Red Samurai

$13.95

Unagi, crab stick, cucumber, avocado, wrapped around seared salmon, spicy mayo

Summer

$12.95

Tuna, super white tuna, hamachi, jalapeño, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, spicy mayo, chili oil and a splash of lime

Side Order

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Steamed White Rice

$1.50

Steamed Thin Noodle

$2.95

Steamed Wide Noodle

$2.95

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Steamed Vegetables

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Wasabi Mayo

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Banana Rolls

$4.95

Fried spring roll, filled with banana & shredded coconut, served with sweet sesame dipping sauce.

Drinks

Coke (Can)

$1.50

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.50

Ginger Ale (Can)

$1.50

Sprite (Can)

$1.50

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.50

Thai Ice Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bacci's Pizza - Jefferson/Portage Park
orange starNo Reviews
4367 North Milwaukee Avenue Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Moonflower - 4359 N Milwaukee Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
4359 N Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - - Portage Park
orange starNo Reviews
4300 North Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Old Irving Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
4419 W Montrose Ave Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Tatas Tacos - Six Corners - 4929 W Irving Park Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4929 W Irving Park Rd Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Hands On Thai & Sushi - Iriving Park
orange star4.3 • 1,759
5056 W Irving Park Rd Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston