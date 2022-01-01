Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch Irving Park

review star

No reviews yet

4925 W Irving Park Road

Chicago, IL 60641

Order Again

Popular Items

**Tommy Boy Skillet
**The Broadway
**Build Your Own Omelet

**Omelets

Made with grade AA farm fresh eggs. Pick your side and choice of toast or pancakes. Make any omelet eggwhites or a scrambler in prep options
**Egg White Delight

**Egg White Delight

$13.99

Egg whites cooked with garden fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low-fat mozzarella cheese

**Rocky Mountain High

$12.99

A classic made with diced off the bone ham, green peppers, onion and cheddar cheese

**Mediterranean

$12.99

A feast of fresh spinach, garden tomato, imported Kalamata olives and authentic Greek feta cheese

**The Ranchero Omelet

**The Ranchero Omelet

$12.99

A festive mix of chorizo sausage, jalapenos, tomato and queso fresco cheese. Topped with housemade red salsa and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream

**Butcher Block

$12.99

A meat lover's dream ... diced off the bone ham, hardwood smoked bacon, pork sausage, and cheddar cheese

**Veggie

$12.99

Fresh broccoli florets, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and havarti cheese

**Gyro Omelet

$12.99

Thin sliced gyro, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese

**Build Your Own Omelet

$12.99

You be the chef! Build your own Omelet with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Pick your side & choice of toast or pancake. Make Any Omelet eggwhites or scrambler in prep options

**Egg Meals

Made with Grade AA farm fresh eggs. Pick your side with choice of toast or pancakes

**Two Egg Meal

$8.00

**Bacon & Eggs

$13.00

**Sausage & Eggs

$13.00

**Turkey Sausage & Eggs

$13.00

**Ham & Eggs

$13.00

**Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.99
**Biscuits & Gravy

**Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

Two homemade biscuits topped with sausage gravy and two eggs any style. Sorry no choice of sides with this dish

**Steak & Eggs

$19.99

USDA prime skirt steak with two eggs any style

**Filet Mignon & Eggs

$19.99Out of stock

USDA prime skirt steak with two eggs any style

**Breakfast Sandwiches

**The Broadway

**The Broadway

$9.49

Scrambled eggs mixed with chives, cheddar, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun. Add Bacon I 2.50

**Hammy-Sami

$9.49

Ham off the bone, fried egg, avocado, cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun

**Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$9.49

Hardwood smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun

**Oy-Vey

$11.49

Smoked salmon, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, lettuce, capers and cream cheese on a toast plain bagel

**Batter Box

Each dish is served with whipped butter, warm syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar

**Crepes

$9.99

Plain or add your favorite ingredients

**Nutella Banana Crepes

**Nutella Banana Crepes

$12.99

Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread

**Strawberry Cream Stuffed Crepes

**Strawberry Cream Stuffed Crepes

$12.99

Melt-in-your-mouth crepes stuffed with strawberry cream filling topped with a strawberry sauce

**Pancakes

$9.99

Plain or add your favorite ingredients

**Cinnamon Swirl Cakes

**Cinnamon Swirl Cakes

$12.99

Our house made pancake batter swirled with cinnamon brown sugar and topped with a vanilla cream frosting

**Berry Berry Cakes

**Berry Berry Cakes

$12.99

Pancakes mixed with fresh strawberry, blubbery and topped with a mixed berry sauce

**Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.99

Our house made pumpkin pancake batter topped with vanilla bean cream, roasted pecans and drizzled with pumpkin spice sauce

**Oreo Cookie Cakes

$12.99

Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce

**French Toast

$9.99

Plain or add your favorite ingredients

**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast

**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast

$12.99

Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce

**Tres Leches French Toast

$12.99

Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream

**Belgium Waffle

$9.99

Plain or add your favorite ingredients

**Chicken & Waffle

**Chicken & Waffle

$14.99

Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup

**Berry Greek Yogurt Waffle

**Berry Greek Yogurt Waffle

$12.99

Waffle topped with Greek yogurt surrounded with fresh banana, blueberries, strawberries and drizzled with locally sourced honey

**Tex Mex

**Breakfast Burrito

**Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, onions, avocado, queso fresco and black beans. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa & cilantro lime sour cream

**Breakfast Tacos

$11.99

Eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapenos and onions stuffed in three corn tortillas. Sided with green salsa and cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with lettuce, tomato and black beans

**Breakfast Chilaquiles

$12.99

Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with green salsa and topped with queso fresco cheese, cilantro lime sour cream and two eggs any style. Sided with lettuce, tomato and black beans

**Skillets

Thin sliced gyro, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese

**Steak Skillet

$16.99

Diced steak layered with mushroom, green pepper, onion and havarti cheese

**Tommy Boy Skillet

$12.99

This hearty skillet is layered with hardwood smoked bacon ham off the bone, pork sausage and jack and cheddar cheese

**Corn Beef Skillet

$12.99

Dive into this skillet featuring our house made corned beef and jack and cheddar cheese hash

**Chorizo Skillet

**Chorizo Skillet

$12.99

Festive mix of chorizo, onion, tomato, black beans, queso fresco and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with green salsa

**Veggie Skillet

$12.99

This hearty skillet is layered with hardwood smoked bacon ham off the bone, pork sausage and jack and cheddar cheese

**Gyro Skillet

$12.99

Thin sliced gyro, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese

**BYO Skillet

$13.00

You be the chef! Build your skillet with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included with your choice of toast or pancakes

**Benedict & More

**Classic Benedict

$12.99

Grilled off the bone ham topped with poached eggs on a toasted English muffin, drizzled with fresh hollandaise and a choice from pick your side

**Country Benedict

$12.99

Roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and tomato over a toasted English muffin. Finished with rich hollandaise sauce and a choice from pick your side

**Southwest Benedict

$12.99

Chorizo sausage, jalapeños, onions and tomato over an english muffin. Finished with housemade sausage gravy and a choice from pick your side

**Avocado Toast

**Avocado Toast

$10.99

House made avocado spread lathered on toasted nine grain, topped with one sunny up egg, sprinkled with chives and sided with balsamic glazed tomatoes

**Lox Plate

$16.99

Delicate Slices of Nova Scotia lox and fresh bagel plated with red onions, capers, scallions, cucumbers, olives and cream cheese

Specials

*Boneless Pork Chops & Eggs

$14.00Out of stock

Boneless marinated pork chops with two eggs any style

*Angus Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$16.00Out of stock

Angus certified sirloin steak with two eggs any style

*Mama Mias Omellete

$12.00Out of stock

Crumbled Italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

*Papa Angelo Skillet

$12.00Out of stock

Crumbled Italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese mixed in diced potatoes

**Oats & Greek Yogurt

**Greek Yogurt Parfait

**Greek Yogurt Parfait

$8.99

Authentic Greek yogurt topped with granola, locally sourced honey and fresh berries.

**Berry Berry Oatmeal

$7.99

Blueberries and strawberries topped with granola and honey

**Steel-Cut Oats

$6.99

Served with cinnamon and brown sugar

**Burgers

Certified black angus half pound beef patty's. Served on a warm brioche bun or upgrade to gluten free | $1 Accompanied with a choice from pick your side

**Burger Shop

$13.00

Build Your Own. Served with a warm brioche bun or upgrade to gluten free bun. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and pickle with a choice from pick your side

**Eggsperience Cracked Egg Burger

**Eggsperience Cracked Egg Burger

$14.49

Smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce

**Cheese Burger

$12.49

Cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce

**Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.49

Bacon layered with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce

**Moo & Oink

$16.49

Angus beef patty topped with cheddar, oven roasted bbq pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and topped with fried onion strings. Dressed with our special burger sauce

**Beyond Burger

$14.99

A Beyond patty layered with lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado spread, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce. Served on a gluten free bun

**Handhelds

Accompanied with one selection from pick your side

**Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo

**Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

**Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun

**Crispy Chicken Sandwich

**Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun

**Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Sliced brioche bread grilled with American cheese

**Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Oven roasted bbq pulled pork on a warm brioche bun

**Cubano

**Cubano

$13.99

Oven roasted pulled pork and thin sliced ham off the bone. Pickled red onion, havarti cheese, sliced pickles and creole mustard grilled on a french roll

**Gyro Sandwich

**Gyro Sandwich

$11.99

Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread

**Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with fresh cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, raisins and pecans served on nine grain bread

**Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Freshly made, served on nine grain bread

**Club House Sandwich

**Club House Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast

**Steak Sandwich

$17.99

Marinated diced steak topped with green pepper, onion, mushroom and havarti cheese on a french roll dressed with mayo

**Street Tacos

Three corn tortilla tacos sided with black beans
**Steak Tacos

**Steak Tacos

$12.99

Steak marinated and grilled, topped with onions, queso fresco, and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde

**Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Pulled chicken stewed in rancharo sauce, topped with onions, queso fresco and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde

**Carnitas Tacos

$11.99

Slow roasted pulled pork topped with onions, queso fresco, and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde

**Salad & Soup

**Eggsperience Chopped Salad

**Eggsperience Chopped Salad

$12.99

Chicken breast tossed with crisp Romaine lettuce, diced avocado, tomato, bacon, scallions, cucumber, and blue cheese. Garnished with tortilla strips. Served with Poppy seed dressing

**Avocado Chicken Salad

$12.99

Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette

**Grecian Salad

$9.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce sliced red onion, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, imported Kalamata olives, feta cheese, finished with house made Greek vinaigrette. Add Grilled Chicken | 2.50

**Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine, asiago cheese and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing. Add Grilled Chicken | 2.50

**Fiesta Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce, pickled red onion, tomato, corn, black beans, avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco and finished with lime vinaigrette

**Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Weekly soup schedule listed

**Sides

**Side Egg

$2.00

**Side Bacon

$5.00

**Side Sausage Links

$5.00

**Side Ham

$5.00

**Side Turkey Sausage

$5.00

**Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

**Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

**Side Fried Chicken Breast

$5.00

*Side Diced Potatoes

$3.50

Homestyle oven baked fresh cut red potatoes

*Side Gourmet Potatoes

$5.50

Loaded with green peppers, onions and cheddar

*Side French Fries

$3.50

*Side Sweet Pot Fries

$3.50
**Side House Salad

**Side House Salad

$4.00

Crisp romaine with tomato, red onion, green pepper and cucumber with your choice of dressing

**Side Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Melons, Bananas and Berries

**Side Blue/Strawberry

$5.00

**Side Blueberries

$5.00

**Side Strawberries

$5.00

**Side Sliced Tomato

$3.00

**Side Avocado

$4.00

**Side Banana

$2.50

**Side Black Beans

$3.00

**Side Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

**Side Bagel

$3.00

**Side Bagel w /Cream Chz

$3.50

**Side Toast

$3.00

**Side Red Salsa

$0.75

**Side Green Salsa

$0.75

**Side Sour Cream

$0.50

**Side Cilantro lime Cream

$0.50

**Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Beverages

Regular Coffee

$3.00

12-oz cup

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

12-oz cup

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

12-oz cup

2% Milk

$2.50

12-oz cup

Whole Milk

$2.50

12-oz cup

Skim Milk

$2.50

12-oz cup

Chocolate milk

$3.50

12-oz cup

Soy Milk

$3.50

Almond Milk

$3.50

Espresso

12-oz. We use a super Créme espresso with the combination of high quality flavors

Cappuccino

$3.75

Double shot, milk and heavy froth

Latte

Latte

$3.75

Single shot, milk and light froth

Vanilla Latte

$4.00

Single shot, milk, vanilla, and light froth

Mocha Latte

$4.00

Single shot, milk, Dark Ghirardelli and light froth

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25

Single shot, milk, vanilla, caramel and light froth

Americano

$4.00

Triple shot and water

Chai Latte

$4.00Out of stock

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$2.50

Juice Combos

12-oz freshly squeezed

Cranberry & OJ

$4.00

Pomegranate & OJ

$5.00

Strawberry & OJ

$4.00

Mango & OJ

$5.00

Juices

12-oz freshly squeezed

Apple Juice

$3.70

OJ

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Pomegranate Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

Smoothies

16-oz. Fruit smoothies are made with the finest ingredients.
Acai Smoothie

Acai Smoothie

$6.50

Fat free frozen yogurt, acai puree, fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries

Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh bananas and apple juice

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh strawberries and apple juice

Banana Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh bananas, blueberries and apple juice

Pomegranate Smoothie

$6.00

Fat free frozen yogurt, pomegranate juice, apple juice, fresh mangos, and fresh strawberries

Strawberry/Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh strawberries, blueberries and apple juice

Mango Tango

$6.00

Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh mangos, fresh strawberries and p assion fruit mango juice

Beer / Seltzer

Modelo

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

WC: Mango

$6.00

WC: Black Cherry

$6.00

Mikes Lemonade

$7.00

Mixers

Mimosa

$8.50

Mango Mimosa

$8.50

Grapefruit Mimosa

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bloody Mary - VIRGIN

$6.00

CR: Mimosa

$30.00

CR: Tequilla Mimosa

$35.00

CR: Sparkling Wine

$35.00

SHOT: Sobieski

$6.00

SHOT: Ceurvo

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location

4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60641

