Moonflower 4359 N Milwaukee Ave.

4359 N Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL 60641

Order Again

Popular Items

Guajillo Margarita (3-4 Cocktails)
Espresso Martini (3 Cocktails)

Merch Pre-Order

Pocket Tee

Pocket Tee

$30.00+

Pre-Order Pick Up : Wednesday 11/30/2022

Crewneck Sweatshirt

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$40.00+

Pre-Order Pick Up : Wednesday 11/30/2022

Big Guy (6-8 Cocktails)

No Brainer (6 Cocktails)

$56.00

Aged Rum, Strawberry, Banana Liqueur, Lime Juice, Angostura Bitters

Off The Record (8 Cocktails)

$64.00

Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, Rasberry-Goldsaft Syrup, Pear Brandy, Bitters

Really Good Manhattan (7 Cocktails)

$72.00

Knob Creek Rye, Vermouth Blend, Angostura Bitters, Saline

Espresso Martini (6 Cocktails)

$60.00

A bunch of coffee Liqueurs, Cold brew, Vodka, Demerara

Kiss & Tell (8 Cocktails)

$80.00

Blanco Tequila, Mezcal, Watermelon, Lime, Milkis (Korean Soda)

Guajillo Margarita (7-8) Cocktails

$60.00

Guajillo and Jalapeno Infused Lunazul Tequila, Combier Triple Sec, Lime, Agave, Salt

Little Guy (3-4 Cocktails)

No Brainer (3 Cocktails)

$30.00

Aged Rum, Strawberry, Banana Liqueur, Lime Juice, Angostura Bitters

Off The Record (4 Cocktails)

$34.00

Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, Rasberry-Goldsaft Syrup, Pear Brandy, Bitters

Really Good Manhattan (3-4 Cocktails)

$38.00

Knob Creek Rye, Vermouth Blend, Angostura Bitters, Saline

Espresso Martini (3 Cocktails)

$32.00

A bunch of coffee Liqueurs, Cold brew, Vodka, Demerara

Kiss & Tell (4 Cocktails)

$42.00

Blanco Tequila, Mezcal, Watermelon, Lime, Milkis (Korean Soda)

Guajillo Margarita (3-4 Cocktails)

$32.00

Guajillo and Jalapeno Infused Lunazul Tequila, Combier Triple Sec, Lime, Agave, Salt

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 1:59 am
@moonflowerbar Info@moonflowerbar.com

4359 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60641

