Sashimi in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Sashimi Set$19.00
Tuna Sashimi 7 pieces
Large Assorted Sashimi Set$28.00
14 pieces of assorted seafood chef’s choice
Salmon Sashimi Set$17.00
Salmon Sashimi 7 pieces
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Consumer pic

 

Enso Sushi Bar

1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sashimi Plate$29.00
12 pcs assorted fish, side of sushi rice.
More about Enso Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Gold Platter$21.50
12 pieces of assorted seafood chef's selection. Please No Substitutions
Sashimi Silver Platter$18.25
9 pieces of assorted seafood chef's selection. Please No Substitutions
Sashimi Platter$16.50
Seven pieces sashimi choice of Salmon, Yellowtail or tuna.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Nori Sushi Chicago image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nori Sashimi Matsu$33.00
Sashimi Box$22.00
6 pcs. assorted sashimi (chef’s choice) and california maki. served with miso soup and salad.
Ikura sashimi$6.00
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
TenGoku image

 

TenGoku

651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Set$36.00
3 kinds of chef's choice premium sashimi
Sashimi Moriawase$84.00
7 kinds of chef's choice premium sashimi
More about TenGoku
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sashimi Gold$39.95
Three each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and super white tuna. Served with miso soup and side of sushi rice.
Sashimi Silver$34.95
Three each of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. Served with miso soup and side of sushi rice.
More about Talay
Ramen Wasabi image

TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Wasabi

2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (2039 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Carpaccio$16.00
seasonal fish, house ponzu, micro green, roe, truffle oil
More about Ramen Wasabi
Item pic

 

Juno

2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
AKA EBI SASHIMI$10.00
Sweet red prawn. 2 pieces per order.
AKAMI SASHIMI$10.00
Lean tuna. 2 pieces per order.
UNAGI SASHIMI$10.00
Fresh water eel. 2 pieces per order.
More about Juno
Item pic

 

Catch 35

35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sashimi Entree$33.00
Sashimi style - wasabi - pickled ginger - tamari soy
Tuna Sashimi$19.00
Sashimi style - wasabi - pickled ginger - tamari soy
More about Catch 35
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sashimi Gold Platter$23.75
12 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's Selection. Please No Substitutions
Sashimi Platter$18.25
Seven pieces sashimi choice of Salmon, Yellowtail or tuna. Please No Substitutions
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Item pic

 

AMORE

3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Deluxe *recommended for party groups (15 pcs and miso soups)$46.95
Chef's selection 15 pcs sashimi and miso soup
Sashimi Regular (10 pcs with miso soup)$31.95
Chef's selection 10 pcs of sashimi and miso soup
Sushi and Sashimi Combo (10 pcs and 1 roll)$36.99
Chef's selection, 5 pcs of sushi, 5 pcs of sashimi, and a California roll
More about AMORE
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SASHIMI PLATE$27.00
12 pieces of chef’s choice Sashimi.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Gold$31.00
12pcs Premium cut raw fish.
Sashimi Silver$25.00
9 pcs Premium cut raw fish.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Hands On Thai & Sushi image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi For One$21.85
12 pcs of assorted fresh fish and
a side of sushi rice, miso soup
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sashimi Silver Platter$20.50
9 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's Selection. Please No Substitutions
Sashimi Gold Platter$23.50
12 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's Selection. Please No Substitutions
Sashimi Platter$17.50
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kani Sashimi$5.95
Nama Sake Sashimi$5.95
Unagi Sashimi$5.95
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
Hands On Thai & Sushi image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi D-Luxe$29.95
18 pcs of assorted fresh fish and
a side of sushi rice, miso soup
Sashimi For One$21.85
12 pcs of assorted fresh fish and
a side of sushi rice, miso soup
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Friends Sushi on State image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Friends Sushi on State

804 N State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
12 pcs. Sashimi Set$48.00
Chef's choice of 12 pcs assorted fish, served with a side of Miso Soup.
8 pcs. Sashimi Set$35.00
Chef's choice of 8 pcs assorted fish, served with a side of Miso Soup.
More about Friends Sushi on State
Consumer pic

 

Ruk Sushi & Thai

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Sashimi$3.95
Smoked Salmon
Superwhite Tuna Sashimi$3.95
Superwhite Tuna
Hamachi Sashimi$3.95
Yellowtail
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Tobiko Sashimi$5.95
Sashimi B$24.50
Twelve of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup
Sashimi B$23.50
Twelve of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Item pic

SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Saba Sashimi$5.95
Maguro Sashimi$5.95
Red Tobiko Sashimi$5.95
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Nori Grand Sushi & Sashimi Combo$35.00
5 Pieces of assorted sushi and 6 pieces of assorted fresh fish sashimi (chef’s choice). Plus 1 Negihama Maki and 1 Escolar Jelapeno Maki.
Nori Sashimi Matsu$29.00
15 Pieces of assorted fresh fish (Chef’s Choice) sashimi.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1877 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Sashimi$8.49
Sashimi Platter$29.95
15pc - Tuna (3pc), Salmon (3pc), Yellowtail (3pc), Japanese Snapper (2pc), Albacore Tuna (2pc), Super White Tuna (2pc) - Served with Bowl of Rice
Hamachi Sashimi$9.49
More about The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
Toro Sushi image

 

Toro Sushi

2546 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tako Sashimi$6.50
Octopus
Escolar Sashimi$7.00
Super White Tuna, 3 PCS
Tamago Sashimi$5.50
Egg
More about Toro Sushi
Roka Akor | Chicago image

 

Roka Akor | Chicago

111 W. Illinois St. Suite 100, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Chef Selection (3)$29.00
Sashimi Chef Selection (3)
More about Roka Akor | Chicago
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zuke Sake Sashimi$7.00
Smoked Salmon
Maguro Sashimi$7.00
Tuna
Sake Toro Sashimi$7.00
Salmon Belly
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
Restaurant banner

 

Gorilla Sushi Diversey

1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi A$20.50
9 Pcs. of assorted sashimi (chef's choice)
Sashimi B$24.50
12 Pcs. of assorted sashimi (chef's choice)
More about Gorilla Sushi Diversey
Hashi Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hashi Sushi

2835 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
Salmon Sashimi$7.00
More about Hashi Sushi

