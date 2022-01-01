Sashimi in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve sashimi
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Tuna Sashimi Set
|$19.00
Tuna Sashimi 7 pieces
|Large Assorted Sashimi Set
|$28.00
14 pieces of assorted seafood chef’s choice
|Salmon Sashimi Set
|$17.00
Salmon Sashimi 7 pieces
Enso Sushi Bar
1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Sashimi Plate
|$29.00
12 pcs assorted fish, side of sushi rice.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Sashimi Gold Platter
|$21.50
12 pieces of assorted seafood chef's selection. Please No Substitutions
|Sashimi Silver Platter
|$18.25
9 pieces of assorted seafood chef's selection. Please No Substitutions
|Sashimi Platter
|$16.50
Seven pieces sashimi choice of Salmon, Yellowtail or tuna.
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Nori Sashimi Matsu
|$33.00
|Sashimi Box
|$22.00
6 pcs. assorted sashimi (chef’s choice) and california maki. served with miso soup and salad.
|Ikura sashimi
|$6.00
TenGoku
651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago
|Sashimi Set
|$36.00
3 kinds of chef's choice premium sashimi
|Sashimi Moriawase
|$84.00
7 kinds of chef's choice premium sashimi
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Sashimi Gold
|$39.95
Three each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and super white tuna. Served with miso soup and side of sushi rice.
|Sashimi Silver
|$34.95
Three each of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. Served with miso soup and side of sushi rice.
TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Wasabi
2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Sashimi Carpaccio
|$16.00
seasonal fish, house ponzu, micro green, roe, truffle oil
Juno
2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|AKA EBI SASHIMI
|$10.00
Sweet red prawn. 2 pieces per order.
|AKAMI SASHIMI
|$10.00
Lean tuna. 2 pieces per order.
|UNAGI SASHIMI
|$10.00
Fresh water eel. 2 pieces per order.
Catch 35
35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Sashimi Entree
|$33.00
Sashimi style - wasabi - pickled ginger - tamari soy
|Tuna Sashimi
|$19.00
Sashimi style - wasabi - pickled ginger - tamari soy
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Sashimi Gold Platter
|$23.75
12 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's Selection. Please No Substitutions
|Sashimi Platter
|$18.25
Seven pieces sashimi choice of Salmon, Yellowtail or tuna. Please No Substitutions
AMORE
3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago
|Sashimi Deluxe *recommended for party groups (15 pcs and miso soups)
|$46.95
Chef's selection 15 pcs sashimi and miso soup
|Sashimi Regular (10 pcs with miso soup)
|$31.95
Chef's selection 10 pcs of sashimi and miso soup
|Sushi and Sashimi Combo (10 pcs and 1 roll)
|$36.99
Chef's selection, 5 pcs of sushi, 5 pcs of sashimi, and a California roll
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|SASHIMI PLATE
|$27.00
12 pieces of chef’s choice Sashimi.
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Sashimi Gold
|$31.00
12pcs Premium cut raw fish.
|Sashimi Silver
|$25.00
9 pcs Premium cut raw fish.
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Sashimi For One
|$21.85
12 pcs of assorted fresh fish and
a side of sushi rice, miso soup
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Sashimi Silver Platter
|$20.50
9 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's Selection. Please No Substitutions
|Sashimi Gold Platter
|$23.50
12 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's Selection. Please No Substitutions
|Sashimi Platter
|$17.50
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Kani Sashimi
|$5.95
|Nama Sake Sashimi
|$5.95
|Unagi Sashimi
|$5.95
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Sashimi D-Luxe
|$29.95
18 pcs of assorted fresh fish and
a side of sushi rice, miso soup
|Sashimi For One
|$21.85
12 pcs of assorted fresh fish and
a side of sushi rice, miso soup
SUSHI • RAMEN
Friends Sushi on State
804 N State St, Chicago
|12 pcs. Sashimi Set
|$48.00
Chef's choice of 12 pcs assorted fish, served with a side of Miso Soup.
|8 pcs. Sashimi Set
|$35.00
Chef's choice of 8 pcs assorted fish, served with a side of Miso Soup.
Ruk Sushi & Thai
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Smoked Salmon Sashimi
|$3.95
Smoked Salmon
|Superwhite Tuna Sashimi
|$3.95
Superwhite Tuna
|Hamachi Sashimi
|$3.95
Yellowtail
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Red Tobiko Sashimi
|$5.95
|Sashimi B
|$24.50
Twelve of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup
|Sashimi B
|$23.50
Twelve of assorted sashimi of chef's choice. Served with miso soup
SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western, Chicago
|Saba Sashimi
|$5.95
|Maguro Sashimi
|$5.95
|Red Tobiko Sashimi
|$5.95
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Nori Sushi Chicago
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO
|Nori Grand Sushi & Sashimi Combo
|$35.00
5 Pieces of assorted sushi and 6 pieces of assorted fresh fish sashimi (chef’s choice). Plus 1 Negihama Maki and 1 Escolar Jelapeno Maki.
|Nori Sashimi Matsu
|$29.00
15 Pieces of assorted fresh fish (Chef’s Choice) sashimi.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago
|Smoked Salmon Sashimi
|$8.49
|Sashimi Platter
|$29.95
15pc - Tuna (3pc), Salmon (3pc), Yellowtail (3pc), Japanese Snapper (2pc), Albacore Tuna (2pc), Super White Tuna (2pc) - Served with Bowl of Rice
|Hamachi Sashimi
|$9.49
Toro Sushi
2546 N Clark St, Chicago
|Tako Sashimi
|$6.50
Octopus
|Escolar Sashimi
|$7.00
Super White Tuna, 3 PCS
|Tamago Sashimi
|$5.50
Egg
Roka Akor | Chicago
111 W. Illinois St. Suite 100, Chicago
|Sashimi Chef Selection (3)
|$29.00
Sashimi Chef Selection (3)
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago
|Zuke Sake Sashimi
|$7.00
Smoked Salmon
|Maguro Sashimi
|$7.00
Tuna
|Sake Toro Sashimi
|$7.00
Salmon Belly
Gorilla Sushi Diversey
1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
|Sashimi A
|$20.50
9 Pcs. of assorted sashimi (chef's choice)
|Sashimi B
|$24.50
12 Pcs. of assorted sashimi (chef's choice)
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hashi Sushi
2835 North Broadway, Chicago
|Salmon Sashimi
|$7.00