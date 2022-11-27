Kizami Sushi
2235 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Popular Items
New Item!!!
Baby Gonz
New sushi roll! shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, scallion, spicy mayo topped w/ wasabi & red tobiko, wasabi mayo, unagi sauce, tempura crumbs
2pcs Sanma Nigiri
Sanma (Pacific Saury) , also called a mackerel pike is available this weekend. Get it before it's all gone! Chef will torch the skin side for smokiness and season with salt & lemon served in nigiri-style
Appetizer
Chicken Gyoza
5pcs. deep-fried or steamed chicken dumplings
Hamachi Serrano (5pcs)
yellowtail, serrano pepper, ponzu
Hiyayakko
soft tuna in tempura & ponzu sauce, bonito (fish flakes), seaweed, scallion
Morokyu
fresh cucumber served w/ spicy miso dip
Sashimi Appetizer
5pcs. assorted chef's choice sashimi
Sauteed Hokkaido Scallops
4pcs. sauteed scallops torched w/ hollandaise sauce
Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)
served w/ tempura sauce & wasabi mayo
Shumai
6pcs. steamed shrimp dumplings
Spicy Toro & Chips
diced fatty bluefin tuna, red onion, avocado, mango, serrano pepper, spicy & poke sauce on top of chips
Takoyaki (6pcs)
deep-fried diced octupus puff made of batter topped w/ mayo & unagi sauce, seaweed, scallion
Tuna Poke & Chips
diced tuna, avocado, mango, spicy mayo, poke sauce on top of chips
Veggie Gyoza
5pcs. deep-fried or steamed vegetables dumplings
Vegan Appetizer
Soup
Salad
Shrimp Avocado Salad
buttered shrimp, avocado, mango, grape tomato, spring mix w/ citrus dressing
House Salad (Small)
spring mix, grape tomato, red radish, cucumber, w/ sesame dressing
House Salad (Large)
spring mix, grape tomato, red radish, cucumber, w/ sesame dressing
Seaweed Salad
seaweed, roasted sesame seeds, cucumber w/ sweet vinaigrette
Hot Plates
Cold Bowls
Chirashi '12pcs
12 assorted chef's choice sashimi over a bed of sushi rice
Classic Donburi (8pcs)
choice of fish over a bed of sushi rice
Classic Poke Bowl
choice of diced fish mixed w/ poke sauce & avocado over a bed of sushi rice w/ mixed vegetables
Tasty Thai Bowl
diced salmon, masago, mango, avocado, red onion, cilantro mixed w/ poke sauce & Thai seasoning over a bed of sushi rice w/ mixed vegetables
Nigiri/Sashimi Set - chef's choice
2PCS Nigiri/Sashimi
A5 Wagyu
top grade beef from Japan
Albacore
white tuna
Ama Ebi
sweet prawn
Anago
marinated saltwater eel
Crabmeat
Ebi
cooked shrimp
Escolar
super white tuna
Hamachi
yellowtail
Hiramasa
yellowtail amberjack
Hirame
fluke
Hotate
scallop
Ika
squid
Ikura
salmon roe
Kanikama
imitation crab
Kanpachi
amberjack
Kinmedai
golden eye snapper
Madai
seabream
Maguro
big eye tuna
Masago
smelt fish roe
Saba
mackerel
Sake
fresh salmon
Shima-Aji
striped jack
Smoked Salmon
Suzuki
seabass
Tako
octopus
Tamago
egg omelette
Tobiko
flying fish roe
Toro
fatty bluefin tuna
Unagi
marinated eel
Uni from Japan
sea urchin from Hokkaido, Japan.
Wild Aji
japanese horse makeral
Wild Bluefin Tuna
akami/lean meat
Chef's Special Maki Rolls
Bombshell Maki
fried roll. cooked shrimp, immitation crab, cream cheese, avocado, peppers topped w/ spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tempura crumbs, scalllion
Green Tempura
fried roll. oshinko, kampyo, avocado, shiitake, yamagobo, spring mix topped w/ sweet vinaigrette
Hamachi Serrano Maki
yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, scallion, spicy mayo topped w/ peppers, tempura crumbs, ponzu
Jungle Maki
avocado and shiitake topped w/ seaweed salad
Summer Splash
salmon, super white tuna, cucumber, peppers, daikon, topped w/ seabass, oba, ponzu & kizami wasabi
Tako Maguro
spicy tako sansai topped w/ mashed spicy tuna, spicy mayo, scallion
Kizami's Special Maki Rolls
Angry Crab
berry sushi rice. soft shell crab tempura & avocado topped w/ crabmeat, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crumbs
Kizami Wagyu
berry sushi rice. unagi, asparagus, kampyo, cream cheese topped w/ seared wagyu, spicy mayo & unagi sauce, scallion
Midnight Tokyo
berry sushi rice. sweet potato tempura, asparagus, kampyo topped w/ dried tomato & chili oil
Salmon Reunion
berry rice sushi. salmon, red tobiko, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ seared salmon, ikura, spicy mayo & lemongrass sauce
Spicy Bluefin
berry sushi rice. bluefin tuna, fresh wasabi, seared pickled scallion, spicy sauce
Spicy Toro
berry sushi rice. fatty bluefin tuna, fresh wasabi, seared pickled scallion, spicy sauce
Super Green
berry sushi rice. yamagobo, oshinko, kampyo, spring mix, cucumber topped w/ avocado & red onion
Traditonal Maki Rolls
Classic Mak Rolls
Alaska
salmon, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, masago
California
imitation crab, avocado cucumber, masago
Caterpillar
unagi & cucumber topped w/ avocado and unagi sauce
Chicago
unagi, ebi, avocado, cucumber, green tobiko, unagi sauce
Crunchy California
imitation crab, avocado cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, tempura crumbs
Dragon
shrimp tempura & cream cheese topped w/ avocado, unagi, unagi sauce, black tobiko
Fire Dragon
spicy tuna, pickled scallion, cream cheese topped w/ unagi, avocado, sriracha & unagi sauce, red tobiko, tempura crumbs
Futo
imitation crab, tamago, oshinko, kampyo, cucumber, shiitake
Manhattan
cooked shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Mexican
three assorted fish, cilantro, peppers, yuzu & sriracha
Philly
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Rainbow
imitation crab & avocado topped w/ four assorted sashimi & red tobiko
Spicy Crabmeat
spicy crabmeat, pickled scallion, cucumber topped w/ red tobiko, tempura crumbs
Spicy Trio
three assorted fish, cucumber, pickled scallion, spicy sauce
Sweet Potato Tempura
topped w/ unagi sauce
Tempura Maki Rolls
Godzilla
soft shell crab & shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, scallion, sriracha, masago topped w/ wasabi mayo & unagi sauce, tempura crumbs
Baby Gonz
shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, scallion, spicy mayo topped w/ wasabi & red tobiko, wasabi mayo, unagi sauce, tempura crumbs
Fish Tempura
fried roll. assorted white fish, cream cheese, avocado, scallion, wasabi tobiko topped w/ sriracha, unagi & wasabi mayo sauce
Spider
soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, black tobiko, unagi sauce
Ebi Tempura
shrimp temppura, cucumber, avocado, red tobiko, unagi sauce
Avocado/Cucumber Maki Rolls
Signature Spicy Maki Rolls
Vegan Maki Rolls
Side Order
Beer
Asahi
Kirin Ichiban
Sapporo
Sapporo light
Koshihikari Echo
Dark Chestnut Ale
Hitachino White Ale
Hitachino Anbai Ale
Hitachino Ancient Nipponia
Hitachino Classic
Hitachino Dai Dai Ale
Hitachino Real Ginger Brew
Hitachino Redrice Ale
Kawaba Pearl Pilsner
Kawaba Snow Weizen
Kawaba Sunrise Ale
Kawaba Twilight Ale
Yo-Ho Aooni IPA
Yo-Ho Sorry Sakura Mochi Stout
Yo-Ho Suiyoubi Noneko
Yo-Ho Yona Yona Ale
Red Bottle
White Bottle
Rose & Champagne Bottle
Flavored & Nigori Sake
Sparkling Sake Bottle
House Sake Bottle
Off-Dry Sake
Medium-Dry Sake
Little Sumo Cup
Endless Summer Bottle
Cowboy Yamahai Bottle
Hakkaisan Nama Genshu Bottle
Mizubasho Bottle
True Vision Bottle
Seikyo Bottle
Nanbu Bijin Bottle
Kenbishi Bottle
Yuki No Bosha Bottle
Wakatake Onikoroshi Bottle
Dassai 23 Bottle
Hakkaisan Bottle
Manotsuru Bottle
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Upscale sushi, Sake, Beer and Wine Bar
