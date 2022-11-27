Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kizami Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

2235 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Chicken Gyoza
Maguro
Sake

New Item!!!

Baby Gonz

$15.00

New sushi roll! shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, scallion, spicy mayo topped w/ wasabi & red tobiko, wasabi mayo, unagi sauce, tempura crumbs

2pcs Sanma Nigiri

$14.00

Sanma (Pacific Saury) , also called a mackerel pike is available this weekend. Get it before it's all gone! Chef will torch the skin side for smokiness and season with salt & lemon served in nigiri-style

Appetizer

Chicken Gyoza

$7.50

5pcs. deep-fried or steamed chicken dumplings

Hamachi Serrano (5pcs)

$19.50

yellowtail, serrano pepper, ponzu

Hiyayakko

$8.00

soft tuna in tempura & ponzu sauce, bonito (fish flakes), seaweed, scallion

Morokyu

$6.00

fresh cucumber served w/ spicy miso dip

Sashimi Appetizer

$18.00

5pcs. assorted chef's choice sashimi

Sauteed Hokkaido Scallops

$20.00

4pcs. sauteed scallops torched w/ hollandaise sauce

Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)

$15.00

served w/ tempura sauce & wasabi mayo

Shumai

$6.50

6pcs. steamed shrimp dumplings

Spicy Toro & Chips

$28.00

diced fatty bluefin tuna, red onion, avocado, mango, serrano pepper, spicy & poke sauce on top of chips

Takoyaki (6pcs)

$9.00

deep-fried diced octupus puff made of batter topped w/ mayo & unagi sauce, seaweed, scallion

Tuna Poke & Chips

$18.00

diced tuna, avocado, mango, spicy mayo, poke sauce on top of chips

Veggie Gyoza

$7.00

5pcs. deep-fried or steamed vegetables dumplings

Vegan Appetizer

Edamame

$5.00

boiled green soybeans w/ light sea salt

Gomae

Gomae

$8.00

boiled spinach served w/ sesame sauce

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$6.50

topped w/ sweet vinaigrette & ponzu sauce

Roasted Shishito Peppers (Copy)

$6.00

topped w/ sweet vinaigrette & ponzu sauce

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

soybean based soup with tofu, seaweed, scallion

Spicy Miso Soup

$4.00

soybean based soup with tofu, seaweed, sriracha, chili oil, peppers, scallion

Tom Yum Miso Soup

$5.00

shrimp paste, cilantro & fresh lime squeeze in spicy miso soup

Salad

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$12.00

buttered shrimp, avocado, mango, grape tomato, spring mix w/ citrus dressing

House Salad (Small)

$5.00

spring mix, grape tomato, red radish, cucumber, w/ sesame dressing

House Salad (Large)

$8.00

spring mix, grape tomato, red radish, cucumber, w/ sesame dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

seaweed, roasted sesame seeds, cucumber w/ sweet vinaigrette

Hot Plates

Served w/ house salad, miso soup, and steamed rice

Salmon Teriyaki

$28.00

served w/ steamed rice, house salad, and miso soup

Shrimp Teriyaki

$24.00

served w/ steamed rice, house salad, and miso soup

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

served w/ steamed rice, house salad, and miso soup

Cold Bowls

Chirashi '12pcs

$45.00

12 assorted chef's choice sashimi over a bed of sushi rice

Classic Donburi (8pcs)

$30.00

choice of fish over a bed of sushi rice

Classic Poke Bowl

$25.00

choice of diced fish mixed w/ poke sauce & avocado over a bed of sushi rice w/ mixed vegetables

Tasty Thai Bowl

$25.00

diced salmon, masago, mango, avocado, red onion, cilantro mixed w/ poke sauce & Thai seasoning over a bed of sushi rice w/ mixed vegetables

Nigiri/Sashimi Set - chef's choice

Served w/ house salad

7pcs Nigiri

$36.00

chef's choice

10pcs Nigiri

$48.00

chef's choice

Silver Sashimi Set '12pcs

$40.00

12pcs chef's choice sashimi

Gold Sashimi Set '18pcs

$55.00

18pcs chef's choice sashimi

Premium Nigiri Set

$70.00

10pcs premium chef's choice nigiri including Toro & Bluefin Tuna served w/ miso soup

2PCS Nigiri/Sashimi

A5 Wagyu

$30.00

top grade beef from Japan

Albacore

$8.00

white tuna

Ama Ebi

$12.00

sweet prawn

Anago

$12.00

marinated saltwater eel

Crabmeat

$10.00

Ebi

$8.00

cooked shrimp

Escolar

$8.00

super white tuna

Hamachi

$12.00

yellowtail

Hiramasa

$12.00

yellowtail amberjack

Hirame

$12.00

fluke

Hotate

$10.00

scallop

Ika

$8.00

squid

Ikura

$10.00

salmon roe

Kanikama

$6.00

imitation crab

Kanpachi

$12.00

amberjack

Kinmedai

$16.00

golden eye snapper

Madai

$12.00

seabream

Maguro

$12.00

big eye tuna

Masago

$10.00

smelt fish roe

Saba

$8.00

mackerel

Sake

$10.00

fresh salmon

Shima-Aji

$14.00

striped jack

Smoked Salmon

$11.00

Suzuki

$9.00

seabass

Tako

$8.00

octopus

Tamago

$6.00

egg omelette

Tobiko

$8.00

flying fish roe

Toro

$24.00

fatty bluefin tuna

Unagi

$10.00

marinated eel

Uni from Japan

$25.00

sea urchin from Hokkaido, Japan.

Wild Aji

$12.00Out of stock

japanese horse makeral

Wild Bluefin Tuna

$20.00

akami/lean meat

Chef's Special Maki Rolls

Bombshell Maki

$20.00

fried roll. cooked shrimp, immitation crab, cream cheese, avocado, peppers topped w/ spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tempura crumbs, scalllion

Green Tempura

$12.00

fried roll. oshinko, kampyo, avocado, shiitake, yamagobo, spring mix topped w/ sweet vinaigrette

Hamachi Serrano Maki

$14.00

yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, scallion, spicy mayo topped w/ peppers, tempura crumbs, ponzu

Jungle Maki

$10.00

avocado and shiitake topped w/ seaweed salad

Summer Splash

$24.00

salmon, super white tuna, cucumber, peppers, daikon, topped w/ seabass, oba, ponzu & kizami wasabi

Tako Maguro

$19.00

spicy tako sansai topped w/ mashed spicy tuna, spicy mayo, scallion

Kizami's Special Maki Rolls

Angry Crab

$20.00

berry sushi rice. soft shell crab tempura & avocado topped w/ crabmeat, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crumbs

Kizami Wagyu

$40.00

berry sushi rice. unagi, asparagus, kampyo, cream cheese topped w/ seared wagyu, spicy mayo & unagi sauce, scallion

Midnight Tokyo

$15.00

berry sushi rice. sweet potato tempura, asparagus, kampyo topped w/ dried tomato & chili oil

Salmon Reunion

$19.00

berry rice sushi. salmon, red tobiko, cucumber, cilantro topped w/ seared salmon, ikura, spicy mayo & lemongrass sauce

Spicy Bluefin

$20.00

berry sushi rice. bluefin tuna, fresh wasabi, seared pickled scallion, spicy sauce

Spicy Toro

$25.00

berry sushi rice. fatty bluefin tuna, fresh wasabi, seared pickled scallion, spicy sauce

Super Green

$14.00

berry sushi rice. yamagobo, oshinko, kampyo, spring mix, cucumber topped w/ avocado & red onion

Traditonal Maki Rolls

Masago Maki

$8.00

smelt fish roe

Negi Bluefin Tuna

$13.00

bluefin tuna, scallion, fresh wasabi

Negi Hamachi

$10.00

yellowtail & scallion

Negi Madai

$10.00

seabream & scallion

Negi Toro

$15.00

fatty bluefin tuna, scallion, fresh wasabi

Sake Maki

$8.00

salmon

Tekka

$8.00

tuna

Classic Mak Rolls

Alaska

$15.00

salmon, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, masago

California

$9.00

imitation crab, avocado cucumber, masago

Caterpillar

$16.00

unagi & cucumber topped w/ avocado and unagi sauce

Chicago

$14.00

unagi, ebi, avocado, cucumber, green tobiko, unagi sauce

Crunchy California

$10.00

imitation crab, avocado cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, tempura crumbs

Dragon

$18.00

shrimp tempura & cream cheese topped w/ avocado, unagi, unagi sauce, black tobiko

Fire Dragon

$20.00

spicy tuna, pickled scallion, cream cheese topped w/ unagi, avocado, sriracha & unagi sauce, red tobiko, tempura crumbs

Futo

$10.00

imitation crab, tamago, oshinko, kampyo, cucumber, shiitake

Manhattan

$11.00

cooked shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Mexican

$12.00

three assorted fish, cilantro, peppers, yuzu & sriracha

Philly

$11.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Rainbow

$18.00

imitation crab & avocado topped w/ four assorted sashimi & red tobiko

Spicy Crabmeat

$15.00

spicy crabmeat, pickled scallion, cucumber topped w/ red tobiko, tempura crumbs

Spicy Trio

$20.00

three assorted fish, cucumber, pickled scallion, spicy sauce

Sweet Potato Tempura

$8.00

topped w/ unagi sauce

Tempura Maki Rolls

Godzilla

$25.00

soft shell crab & shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, scallion, sriracha, masago topped w/ wasabi mayo & unagi sauce, tempura crumbs

Baby Gonz

$15.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, scallion, spicy mayo topped w/ wasabi & red tobiko, wasabi mayo, unagi sauce, tempura crumbs

Fish Tempura

$15.00

fried roll. assorted white fish, cream cheese, avocado, scallion, wasabi tobiko topped w/ sriracha, unagi & wasabi mayo sauce

Spider

$14.00

soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, black tobiko, unagi sauce

Ebi Tempura

$11.00

shrimp temppura, cucumber, avocado, red tobiko, unagi sauce

Avocado/Cucumber Maki Rolls

Albacore/white tuna

$10.00

Ebi/cooked shrimp

$10.00

Escolar/super white tuna

$10.00

Hamachi/yellowtail

$10.00

Maguro/tuna

$10.00

Sake/salmon

$10.00

Salmon Skin

$10.00

topped w/ unagi sauce

Unagi/cooked eel

$10.00

topped w/ unagi sauce

Signature Spicy Maki Rolls

Spicy Albacore/white tuna

$12.00

Spicy Ebi/cooked shrimp

$12.00

Spicy Escolar/super white tuna

$12.00

Spicy Hamachi/yellowtail

$12.00

Spicy Maguro/tuna

$12.00

Spicy Sake/salmon

$12.00

Spicy Scallop/hotate

$12.00

Spicy Tako/octupus

$12.00

Spicy Unagi/eel

$12.00

Vegan Maki Rolls

Asparagus

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

Kampyo

$6.00

Kappa

$6.00

Oshinko

$6.00

Shiitake

$6.00

Spinach

$8.00

Sweet Potato Tempura

$8.00

topped w/ unagi sauce

Side Order

Fresh Wasabi

$5.00

Kizami Wasabi

$5.00

Koshi Sushi Rice

$5.00

Koshi Steamed Rice

$4.00

Unagi Sauce

$1.50

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Wasabi Mayo

$1.00

Kyurizuk

$2.00

Japanese Pickled Cucumber

Ginger

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Sesame Dressing (2 oz)

$2.00

Sesame Dressing (8 oz)

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Tost White Tea

$6.00

sparkling white tea, cranberry & ginger

TopNote Club Soda

$6.00

8.5oz

TopNote Tonic Water

$6.00

8.5oz

Sparkling Water

$6.50

750ml

Bottled Water

$6.00

750ml

Iced Matcha (unsweeten)

$5.00

Beer

Asahi

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

Sapporo

$5.50

Sapporo light

$5.50

Koshihikari Echo

$9.00

Dark Chestnut Ale

$14.00

Hitachino White Ale

$12.00

Hitachino Anbai Ale

$12.00

Hitachino Ancient Nipponia

$13.00

Hitachino Classic

$12.00

Hitachino Dai Dai Ale

$12.00

Hitachino Real Ginger Brew

$12.00

Hitachino Redrice Ale

$12.00

Kawaba Pearl Pilsner

$12.00

Kawaba Snow Weizen

$12.00

Kawaba Sunrise Ale

$10.00

Kawaba Twilight Ale

$12.00

Yo-Ho Aooni IPA

$12.00

Yo-Ho Sorry Sakura Mochi Stout

$12.00

Yo-Ho Suiyoubi Noneko

$12.00

Yo-Ho Yona Yona Ale

$12.00

Red Bottle

BTL Septima Malbec

$36.00

BTL Block Nine Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Provenance Merlot

$65.00

BTL Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

White Bottle

BTL Bollig-Lehnert Riesling

$52.00

BTL OTU Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Lucky Start Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Dr H Chanisch Riesling

$48.00

BTL Friuli Pinot Grigio

$48.00

Rose & Champagne Bottle

BTL Minuty

$48.00

BTL Jean -Louis Cuvee Brut

$32.00

BTL Lagioiosa Prosecco

$36.00

BTL Champagne

$90.00

Flavored & Nigori Sake

Chocolate Bottle

$18.00

Kurosawa Nigori Bottle

$45.00

Mango Bottle

$16.00

Matcha Nigori Bottle

$15.00

Miyashita Nigori Bottle

$36.00

Pamelo Bottle

$16.00

Pulpy Tangerine Bottle

$15.00

Strawberry Bottle

$18.00

Yuzu Sake Bottle

$50.00

Sparkling Sake Bottle

Kizakura Bottle

$25.00

Leona Bottle

$30.00

Ninki-ICHI Bottle

$45.00

Hakkaisan Bottle

$120.00

House Sake Bottle

Kurosawa Bottle

$45.00

Mirror of truth Bottle

$72.00

Taiheikai Bottle

$72.00

Kikusui Bottle

$130.00

Off-Dry Sake

Dassai 45 Bottle

$38.00Out of stock

Dassai 39 Bottle

$135.00

Chinkurin Bottle

$78.00

Rihaku Bottle

$102.00

Soto Bottle

$105.00

Harada Bottle

$135.00

Divine Droplets Bottle

$150.00

Medium-Dry Sake

Little Sumo Cup

$10.00

Endless Summer Bottle

$65.00

Cowboy Yamahai Bottle

$72.00

Hakkaisan Nama Genshu Bottle

$74.00

Mizubasho Bottle

$75.00

True Vision Bottle

$80.00

Seikyo Bottle

$82.00

Nanbu Bijin Bottle

$82.00

Kenbishi Bottle

$90.00

Yuki No Bosha Bottle

$92.00

Wakatake Onikoroshi Bottle

$110.00

Dassai 23 Bottle

$120.00Out of stock

Hakkaisan Bottle

$170.00

Manotsuru Bottle

$300.00

Dry Sake

Echigo zakura Bottle

$30.00

Tentaka Bottle

$65.00

Yuki Otoko Bottle

$65.00

Suigei Bottle

$72.00

Amabuki Bottle

$72.00

Yuho Bottle

$72.00

Oka Cherry Bouquet Bottle

$80.00

Kiminoi Bottle

$86.00

Noble Arrow Bottle

$102.00

Benten Bottle

$110.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Upscale sushi, Sake, Beer and Wine Bar

Website

Location

2235 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

