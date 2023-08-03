Restaurant info

DeNuccis is inspired by the Italian-American red sauce joints we have grown to love. Seated in a dining room that evokes an inviting ambiance, old-school Italian charm and fresh appeal, guests will enjoy classics like Artichoke Vesuvio, Mozzarella al Forno and Veal Marsala. The hot and saucy cousin of Ballyhoo's founding concept Gemini, DeNuccis is located on the corner of Cleveland and Dickens in Chicago's Lincoln Park.

Website