Riccardo Enoteca 2116 North Clark Street

352 Reviews

$$

2116 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60614

Order Again

Antipasto

Vitello Tonato

$12.00

Polpettine di Vitello

$16.00

Timballo

$14.00

Caprese

$16.00

Prosciutto E Melone

$18.00

Fava Beans

$16.00

Grilled Calamari

$20.00

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Scamorza con Verdure

$18.00

Grilled asparagus, zucchini, eggplant, bell peppe, artichoke topped of with smoked mozzarella and balsamic oil

Burrata con Tartufo

$18.00

Creamy Burrata over thin sliced prosciutto and topped with truffle carpaccio oil

Tuna tartare

$20.00

Fire second course

Salads

Panzanella

$10.00

Romana Salad

$12.00

Tricolor Salad

$12.00

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Greca Salad

$14.00

Margot Salad

$18.00

Pinsa Romana

Pinsa Margherita

$18.00

Pinsa Vegetariana

$20.00

Pinsa Calabrese

$18.00

Pinsa Parma Cotto Burrata

$22.00

Pinsa Gorgonzola

$20.00

Pinsa Fugazzetta

$20.00

Pinsa Alpina

$24.00

Pinsa Modella

$26.00

Pinsa Caprese

$22.00

Carciofi patate fontina

$22.00

Risotti

Risotto Milanese

$22.00

Vialone nano rice with saffron topped with veal ricotta meatballs

Risotto Capesante

$24.00

Risotto Funghi

$22.00

Risotto Mari e Monti

$26.00

Risotto Pescatore

$30.00

1/2 Risotto Milanese

$13.00

1/2 Risotto Funghi

$13.00

1/2 Risotto Capesante

$14.00

1/2 Risotto Mari Monti

$15.00

1/2 Risotto Pescatore

$17.00

Pasta

Cacio E Pepe bucatini

$22.00

Trofie Al pesto

$20.00

Bucatini carbonara

$22.00

Fettuccine bolognese

$22.00

Lasagna

$24.00

Orecchiette pugliesi

$24.00

Tortelloni ricotta

$24.00

Rigatoni buttera

$20.00

Pennoni boscaiola

$28.00

Linguine pescatora

$34.00

1/2 cacio e pepe

$13.00

1/2 trofie genovese

$12.00

1/2 carbonara

$13.00

1/2 fettuccine bolognese

$13.00

1/2 orecchiette pugliese

$15.00

1/2 tortelloni ricotta

$15.00

1/2 buttera

$13.00

1/2 Pennoni boscaiola

$15.00

1/2 linguine pescatora

$20.00

Pasta Request

Fettuccine

$18.00

Gnocchi

$18.00

Rigatoni

$18.00

Bucatini

$18.00

Penne

$18.00

Linguini

$18.00

Orecchiette

$18.00

1/2 Fettuccine

$8.00

1/2 Gnocchi

$10.00

1/2 Rigatoni

$10.00

1/2 Bucatini

$10.00

1/2 Linguini

$10.00

1/2 Penne

$10.00

1/2 Orecchiette

$10.00

Rigatoni Silvano

$24.00

Carne

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

Veal Parmigiana

$28.00

Iron Steak Tagliata

$28.00

Pork Chop Emiliana

$32.00

Chicken Parm

$24.00

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Short ribs

$38.00

Veal chop

$52.00

Sides

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Garlic Rapini

$8.00

Asparagus Parmigiana

$14.00

Garlic Spinach

$8.00

Grilled Mix Veggies

$10.00

Dessert

Cannoli di Zucca

$6.00

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Tirami Su

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Pear tart

$12.00

Cioccolatissimo

$12.00

Apple Pie

$12.00

Gelato

Sorbetto

Sgroppino

$12.00

Affogato

$9.00

Fruta de Bosco

$9.00

Frutti di bosco

$12.00

Profiteroles

$10.00

Crime brûlée

$12.00

Specials

Tavolachio Toscano

$24.00

Linguine Vongole

$26.00

1/2 Linguine Vongole

$15.00

Pollo Marsala

$24.00

1/2 Zuppa

$6.00

Zuppa

$10.00

Mussels Livornese

$18.00

Calamari guazzetto

$22.00

Octopus carpaccio

$18.00

Mozzarella Milanese

$16.00

Vitello tonnato

$12.00

Risotto Milanese

$24.00

1/2 Risotto Milanese

$16.00

Orecchiete Telefono

$22.00

1\2 Orecchiete Telefono

$14.00

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$26.00

1/2 Gnocchi Pomodoro

$16.00

Fettuccine alla Fiorentina

$24.00

1/2 Fettuccine alla Fiorentina

$16.00

Burgundy Black Truffles

$34.00

1/2 Burgundy black Truffles

$19.00

Bucatini cacio e pepe

$22.00

Asiago Gnocchi

$34.00

1/2 Asiago Gnocchi

$18.00

Piato de Pece

$34.00

Pork chop Milanese

$30.00

Poterhouse

$38.00

T Bone

$32.00

Peto D' Anatra

$28.00

Affogato

$10.00

Coppa Gelato

$12.00

Fruta Di Bosco

$10.00

Pesce

Octopus genovese

$24.00

Peppered tuna

$28.00

Salmon provenzale

$26.00

Branzino piccata

$28.00

Beverages

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

TONIC

$4.00

CLUB SODA

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

COFFEE

$5.00

DECAF COFFEE

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$5.00

DBL ESPRESSO

$7.00

DECAF ESPRESSO

$5.00

DBL DECAF ESPRESSO

$7.00

CAPPUCCINO

$7.00

DECAF CAPPUCCINO

$7.00

LATTE

$7.00

DECAF LATTE

$7.00

HOT TEA

$6.00

Hot Water

$1.00

Milk

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Still Water

$6.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Liquor

Ketel One

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Hendriks

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Jose Cuervo blanco

$12.00

Don Julio blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$12.00

Casa Amigos Shot

$7.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Dewars

$14.00

Johnnie Black

$14.00

Johnnie Blue

$42.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Lagavulin

$16.00

Cognac VSOP

$15.00

Macallan

$15.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Pernod

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Porto Taylor Fladgate 10 year

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Grappa Di Nebbiolo

$12.00

Vin Santo

$14.00

Amaro Meletti

$8.00

Amaro Ramazzotti

$9.00

Vermouth Sweet

$8.00

Vermouth Dry

$8.00

Averna

$11.00

Beer

Moretti

$6.00

Moretti La Rosa

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Beck's N/A

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Goose Island Sofie

$7.00

Wine

Barbera - Glass

$14.00

Chianti Classico- Glass

$14.00

Pinot Noir - Glass

$14.00

Greppicante - Glass

$17.00

Cabernet Glass

$17.00

Barolo Glass

$19.00

CORKAGE FEE

$30.00

Barbera d'Alba Luigi Giordano

$54.00

Pinot Noir Saracco

$58.00

Chianti Classico Carpineto

$56.00

Greppicante

$66.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Comete

$66.00

BAROLO ILCOLLIROSSI

$74.00

Scaia

$52.00

Etna Rosso CARUSU

$54.00

Langhe Rosso Alessandro Rivetto

$55.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Spelt

$55.00

Masseria Li Veli Susumanielio

$56.00

Vino Noble Poliziano

$60.00

Chianti Classico Reseva

$60.00

Primitivo Papale

$60.00

Le Volte

$76.00

Barbera d'Alba Borgogno

$82.00

Gattinara

$90.00

Amarone della Valpolicella Carra

$94.00

Barolo Poderi

$96.00

Produttori del Barbaresco

$105.00

Barbaresco Orlando

$150.00

Bolgeri Superiore

$155.00

Brunello di Montalcino Canalicchio

$190.00

FLACCIANELO

$300.00

Prosecco - Glass

$12.00

Sparkling Rose Glass

$16.00

Rose Trulli - Glass

$12.00

Pinot Grigio - Glass

$12.00

Etna Bianco - Glass

$14.00

Chardonnay - Glass

$14.00

Gavi di Gavi - Glass

$15.00

Sauvignon - Glass

$13.00

Aperol spritz

$15.00

Campari spritz

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

1/2 glass rose

$7.00

Prosecco Superiore Carra

$46.00

Sparkling Rose Enrico Serafino

$62.00

Rose Trulli

$46.00

Pinot Grigio Elena Walch

$46.00

Sauvignon blanc Cappuccina

$50.00

Etna Bianco Ciuri

$54.00

Chard St Paul

$56.00

Gavi di Gavi Fontanassa

$58.00

Verdeca Li Veli

$54.00

Verdicchio Classico Superiore Garofoli

$60.00

Arneis Vietti

$58.00

Early bird special

Restaurant week

$39.00

Prosciutto e melon

Grilled calamari

Polpetine arraviata

Favs beans

Ficaccina al formaggio

Lasagna

Bucatini carbonara

Tortelloni al pesto

Fettuccine parliament e fieno

Lamb shank

Iron steak

Chicken parmigiana

Grilled octopus

Prawns and scallops

Cod milanese

Tiramisu

Pan a cotta

Pear tart

Cheese cake

Course 2

Fire course 2

Course 3

Fire course 3

Zuppa

Panzanella

Romana

Arrugula

Greca

Risotto especial

Course 1

Restaurant week

$39.00

Rucola

Greca

Panzanela

Romana

Village

Soup

Margarita

Vegetarian

Calabrese

Parma cotto

Gorgonzola

Fugazzetta

Alpina

Modella

Calamari

Mozzarella Milanese

Scarmoza

Meat balls

Crab cake

Focaccina

Tuna tartare

Fire course 2

Fire course 3

Course 2

Lasagna

Lobster ravioli

Cavatelli fiorentina

Bucatini scoglio

Fettuccine Gamberoni

Risotto Mari e monte

Lamb shank

Pork chop emiliana

Veal limone

Chicken Milanese

Tuna

Branzino

Sea food platter

Salmon

Course 3

Panda cotta

Tiramisu

Torta de ricotta

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2116 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Riccardo Enoteca image
Riccardo Enoteca image
Riccardo Enoteca image

