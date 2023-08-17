Body Energy Club Lincoln Common 2355 N Lincoln Ave
2355 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Smoothies
Almond Butter Cup - 24 oz
Almond milk, cocoa, dates, Almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Almond Butter Dream - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Avo Kale - 24 oz
Coconut milk, avocado, kale, pineapple, spirulina*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Avocado Bliss - 24 oz
Coconut water, avocado, apple, spinach, pineapple, dates. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Banana Berry Blast - 24 oz
Almond milk, blueberry, banana, hemp hearts. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Berry Delicious - 24 oz
Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Blueberry Acai - 24 oz
Almond milk, blueberry, banana, açaí*°, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Blueberry Crumble - 24 oz
Oat milk, blueberry, cinnamon, hemp granola*, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Blueberry Thrill - 24 oz
Almond milk, blueberry, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cashew Latte - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, almond milk, coconut meat*, cinnamon, dates, mesquite*, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cherry Blossom - 24 oz
Almond milk, cherries, strawberry, banana, beet, ashwagandha cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cherry Ripe - 24 oz
Almond milk, coconut meat*, cherries, cocoa, coconut butter*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Chocoberry Acai - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, açaí* , cocoa, cacao nibs*, himalayan salt, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Chocolate Keto - 24 oz
Almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, monkfruit, coconut meat*, cocoa, cacao nibs*, himalayan salt, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cold Brew Mocha - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, oat milk, maca*, CocoWhip, avocado, cacao nibs*, coconut meat*, himalayan salt, cocoa, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cookies & Cream - 24 oz
Oat milk, vegan cookie crumbs, coconut meat*, cacao nibs*, dates, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Epic PB - 24 oz
Oat milk, Purica Mushroom, maca*, MCT oil, banana, cacao nibs*, dates, cinnamon, himalayan salt, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Green Goddess - 24 oz
Coconut milk, avocado, spinach, kale, banana, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Greena Colada - 24 oz
Coconut milk, spinach, banana, lime, mango. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Harvest Apple - 24 oz
Almond milk, apple, cinnamon, hemp granola*, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Junior Mint - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, cocoa, cacao nibs*, peppermint oil, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
King Kale - 24 oz
Coconut water, kale, mango, pineapple. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Maca Rush - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, maca*, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Matcha Collagen - 24 oz
Almond milk, marine collagen, banana, moringa*, matcha, dates. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Menage-A-Trois - 24 oz
Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, mango. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Nutty Cashew - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, mesquite*, himalayan salt, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
PB & Jelly - 24 oz
Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, dates, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
PB Oatmilk Latte - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, oat milk, cocoa, avocado, cacao nibs*, dates, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Peanut Butter Cup - 24 oz
Almond milk, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Peanut Butter Dream - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Pistachio Dreaming - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, chlorophyll, walnuts, coconut ribbons, sesame seeds,organic dates, pistachio butter, BEC protein. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Razzbutter - 24 oz
Almond milk, raspberry, dates almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Skinny Mocha - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, almond milk, banana, cocoa. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Skinny PB & Jelly - 24 oz
Coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, powdered PB*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Skinny PB Dream - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, cocoa, powdered PB*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Superfood Acai - 24 oz
SUPERFOOD AÇAÍ ° Almond milk, banana, açaí*, Progressive Phytoberry. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Thunder Coffee - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, ground coffee, almond milk, cocoa, coconut meat*, grass-fed collagen, MCT oil, dates, cacao nibs*, mesquite*, ghee butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Turmeric Mango - 24 oz
Coconut water, mango, turmeric*, pineapple, lime, orange, ginger*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Vanilla Keto - 24 oz
Almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, monkfruit, grass-fed collagen, himalayan salt, coconut meat*, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Bowls
Blueberry Acai Bowl
BLUEBERRY AÇAÍ ° Base: almond milk, blueberry, açaí* , banana, arrowroot, almond butter Garnish: almonds, hemp granola*, banana, blueberry
Cherry Blossom Bowl
Base: almond milk, cherries, strawberries, bananas, ashwagandha, beet, arrowroot, cashew butter, BEC protein Garnish: cherries, strawberry, chia seeds, coconut ribbons, almond slivers, cacao nibs
Choco PB Acai Bowl
CHOCO PB AÇAÍ ° Base: almond milk, avocado, açaí* , banana, cauliflower, cocao, mesquite*, maca, himalayan salt, arrowroot, PB Garnish: strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs*, hemp granola*
Chocobliss Bowl
Base: almond milk, avocado, maca*, coconut meat*, banana, arrowroot, cocoa, PB Garnish: coconut ribbons, banana, cacao nibs*, hemp granola*
Dragon Bowl
Base: coconut milk, pitaya, lime, mango, strawberry, arrowroot, apple, cashew butter Garnish: bee pollen, strawberry, activated charcoal, hemp granola*
Green Goddess Bowl
Base: coconut milk, kale, spinach, avocado, banana, arrowroot, almond butter Garnish: chia seeds*, cacao nibs*, almond slivers, strawberry, raspberry, almond butter
Nutty Cherry Bowl
Base: oat milk, beet, cherries, coconut meat*, cinnamon, arrowroot, cashew butter Garnish: CocoWhip, cherries cacao nibs*, hazelnut spread*, hemp granola*
PB & Jelly Bowl
Base: coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, avocado, arrowroot, PB Garnish: strawberry, goji berry*, PB
Pistachio Dreaming Bowl
Base: almond milk, chlorophyll, apples, banana, chia seeds, arrowroot, dates*, pistachio butter, BEC protein Garnish: pistachio butter drizzle, walnuts, bananas, strawberry, almond slivers, coconut flakes, chia seeds, sesame seeds
Strawberry Acai Bowl
Base: almond milk, strawberry, banana, açaí*°, arrowroot Garnish: strawberry, cacao nibs*, coconut ribbons, hemp granola*
Superfood Acai Bowl
Base: almond milk, strawberry, banana, Progressive Phytoberry, açaí*°, arrowroot Garnish: banana, strawberry, hemp granola*, bee pollen
Turmeric Mango Bowl
Base: Coconut milk, ginger, banana, mango, apple, tumeric, arrowroot Garnish: Strawberry, granola, coconut ribbons
Food
Eat Clean: Bacon Egg Burrito
Scrambled eggs, smoked bacon with slow cooked onions, garnished with scallions and a side of spicy ketchup.
Eat Clean: Tex Mex Wrap
Here’s our popular blackened chicken on a whole wheat tortilla, along with our homemade Mexican rice, black beans on a bed of lettuce with a side of our creamy chipotle dressing.
Eat Clean: Steak Cesar Wrap
Grilled Rib Eye, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, thyme, rosemary tossed in our homemade Cesar dressing.
Eat Clean: Southwest Burrito Bowl
Blackened Chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, lettuce, homemade Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Sauce with tortilla chips. Suggested eaten cold, pour the sauce, squeeze the lemon, toss & enjoy.
Eat Clean: Teriyaki Chicken
Here's our homemade teriyaki sauce made with Low sodium soy sauce and arrowroot starch with a grilled, halal chicken thigh. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice and broccoli.
Eat Clean: Steak & Potatoes
Medium well-cooked skirt steak partnered with herbed roasted potatoes, asparagus, roasted garlic shavings, and our homemade chimichurri sauce.
Eat Clean: Chicken Parm
The delicious medley of breaded chicken, homemade marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a bed of spaghetti noodles, garnished with shaved parmesan cheese and parsley.
Eat Clean: Apple Pie Oats
Creamy vanilla overnight protein oats, topped with slow cooked cinnamon apples and homemade biscuit crumble.
Eat Clean: Pb & J Oats
Chocolate Overnight oats with peanut butter drizzle, sundae nuts and topped with fresh grapes and berries. This PB&J you can feel good about.
Eat Clean: ECC Protein Balls
The protein snack, rolled up peanut butter, chocolate chips, wild honey, oats and chocolate protein.
Eat Clean: Turmeric chicken
Juices
Loop - undercover
We all know how important it is to have your dose of daily greens, they say it can make you feel zen and radiant. But who can handle all the bitterness? Thanks to the combination of cold-pressed pear and pineapple juice, these greens go unseen. INGREDIENTS: Pear juice*, Cucumber juice*, Nettle infusion, Pineapple juice*, Apple juice*, Celery juice*, Spinach juice*, Lemon and/or lime juice*, Kale juice*, Jalapeño juice*. *Cold-pressed
Loop - high achiever
Hoping to climb Everest, live on Mars, or win a Nobel Prize? Get the edge you need with the stamina-increasing, liver-cleansing power of beets! This nectar of accomplishment is sure to unleash your inner High Achiever. INGREDIENTS: Grape juice*, Apple juice*, Rosehip berries infusion, Beet juice*, Carrot juice*, Celery juice*, Lemon and/or lime juice*, Cayenne. *Cold-pressed
Loop - big bang
It all started with a Big Bang... a silent explosion of light, atoms, ions and stardust. Then came honeydew melon, grapes and strawberries. We figure humans showed up so that someone could bring this bounty to life in cold-pressed juice glory. INGREDIENTS: Honeydew melon juice*, Grape juice*, Hibiscus infusion, Strawberry juice*, Lime juice*, Lemon juice*, Beet juice*. *Cold-pressed
Loop: Deep Green
If you ask us, indulging in the bounty of life should be doctor’s orders. But on those days where we get caught up in the noise, Deep Green is a reset. Inner peace in a bottle, downward dog in a sip, a return to Shambhala. Perfect cold-pressed juice for cleanse! INGREDIENTS: Cucumber juice*, Celery juice*, Lemongrass infusion, Lemon juice*, Spinach juice*, Ginger juice*, Kale juice*, Lime juice*. *Cold-pressed
Loop - Morning Glory
If there was an international juice contest, Morning Glory would be your undisputed champion. Come on, cold pressed clementine and strawberry juice? It’s out of this world! No really, there isn’t anything else in the known universe quite like it. Be warned, having only one sip is basically impossible. INGREDIENTS: Clementine juice*, Orange juice*, Strawberry juice*. No added sugar or water. *Cold-pressed
Loop - beach bum
No need for tattoos or surfing to feel like a real Beach Bum. Grab this cold-pressed pineapple juice mixed with ginger and turmeric and instantly feel the warm ocean breeze in your hair. INGREDIENTS: Pineapple juice*, Lemongrass infusion, Yellow pepper juice*, Ginger juice*, Turmeric juice*, Lime and/or lemon juice*. *Cold-pressed
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
