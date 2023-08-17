Smoothies

Almond Butter Cup - 24 oz

Almond Butter Cup - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, cocoa, dates, Almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Almond Butter Dream - 24 oz

Almond Butter Dream - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, banana, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Avo Kale - 24 oz

Avo Kale - 24 oz

$9.99

Coconut milk, avocado, kale, pineapple, spirulina*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Avocado Bliss - 24 oz

Avocado Bliss - 24 oz

$9.99

Coconut water, avocado, apple, spinach, pineapple, dates. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Banana Berry Blast - 24 oz

Banana Berry Blast - 24 oz

$8.99

Almond milk, blueberry, banana, hemp hearts. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Berry Delicious - 24 oz

Berry Delicious - 24 oz

$8.99

Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Blueberry Acai - 24 oz

Blueberry Acai - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, blueberry, banana, açaí*°, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Blueberry Crumble - 24 oz

Blueberry Crumble - 24 oz

$10.99

Oat milk, blueberry, cinnamon, hemp granola*, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Blueberry Thrill - 24 oz

Blueberry Thrill - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, blueberry, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Cashew Latte - 24 oz

Cashew Latte - 24 oz

$9.99

Cold brew coffee*, almond milk, coconut meat*, cinnamon, dates, mesquite*, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Cherry Blossom - 24 oz

Cherry Blossom - 24 oz

$10.99

Almond milk, cherries, strawberry, banana, beet, ashwagandha cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Cherry Ripe - 24 oz

Cherry Ripe - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, coconut meat*, cherries, cocoa, coconut butter*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Chocoberry Acai - 24 oz

Chocoberry Acai - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, banana, açaí* , cocoa, cacao nibs*, himalayan salt, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Chocolate Keto - 24 oz

Chocolate Keto - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, monkfruit, coconut meat*, cocoa, cacao nibs*, himalayan salt, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Cold Brew Mocha - 24 oz

Cold Brew Mocha - 24 oz

$9.99

Cold brew coffee*, oat milk, maca*, CocoWhip, avocado, cacao nibs*, coconut meat*, himalayan salt, cocoa, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Cookies & Cream - 24 oz

Cookies & Cream - 24 oz

$9.99

Oat milk, vegan cookie crumbs, coconut meat*, cacao nibs*, dates, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Epic PB - 24 oz

Epic PB - 24 oz

$10.99

Oat milk, Purica Mushroom, maca*, MCT oil, banana, cacao nibs*, dates, cinnamon, himalayan salt, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Green Goddess - 24 oz

Green Goddess - 24 oz

$10.99

Coconut milk, avocado, spinach, kale, banana, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Greena Colada - 24 oz

Greena Colada - 24 oz

$9.99

Coconut milk, spinach, banana, lime, mango. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Harvest Apple - 24 oz

Harvest Apple - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, apple, cinnamon, hemp granola*, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Junior Mint - 24 oz

Junior Mint - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, banana, cocoa, cacao nibs*, peppermint oil, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

King Kale - 24 oz

King Kale - 24 oz

$9.99

Coconut water, kale, mango, pineapple. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Maca Rush - 24 oz

Maca Rush - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, banana, maca*, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Matcha Collagen - 24 oz

Matcha Collagen - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, marine collagen, banana, moringa*, matcha, dates. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Menage-A-Trois - 24 oz

Menage-A-Trois - 24 oz

$8.99

Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, mango. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Nutty Cashew - 24 oz

Nutty Cashew - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, banana, mesquite*, himalayan salt, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

PB & Jelly - 24 oz

PB & Jelly - 24 oz

$9.99

Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, dates, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

PB Oatmilk Latte - 24 oz

PB Oatmilk Latte - 24 oz

$9.99

Cold brew coffee*, oat milk, cocoa, avocado, cacao nibs*, dates, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Peanut Butter Cup - 24 oz

Peanut Butter Cup - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Peanut Butter Dream - 24 oz

Peanut Butter Dream - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, banana, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Pistachio Dreaming - 24 oz

Pistachio Dreaming - 24 oz

$10.99

Almond milk, banana, chlorophyll, walnuts, coconut ribbons, sesame seeds,organic dates, pistachio butter, BEC protein. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Razzbutter - 24 oz

Razzbutter - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, raspberry, dates almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Skinny Mocha - 24 oz

Skinny Mocha - 24 oz

$9.99

Cold brew coffee*, almond milk, banana, cocoa. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Skinny PB & Jelly - 24 oz

Skinny PB & Jelly - 24 oz

$9.99

Coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, powdered PB*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Skinny PB Dream - 24 oz

Skinny PB Dream - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, banana, cocoa, powdered PB*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Superfood Acai - 24 oz

Superfood Acai - 24 oz

$9.99

SUPERFOOD AÇAÍ ° Almond milk, banana, açaí*, Progressive Phytoberry. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Thunder Coffee - 24 oz

Thunder Coffee - 24 oz

$10.99

Cold brew coffee*, ground coffee, almond milk, cocoa, coconut meat*, grass-fed collagen, MCT oil, dates, cacao nibs*, mesquite*, ghee butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Turmeric Mango - 24 oz

Turmeric Mango - 24 oz

$9.99

Coconut water, mango, turmeric*, pineapple, lime, orange, ginger*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Vanilla Keto - 24 oz

Vanilla Keto - 24 oz

$9.99

Almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, monkfruit, grass-fed collagen, himalayan salt, coconut meat*, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Bowls

Blueberry Acai Bowl

Blueberry Acai Bowl

$12.99

BLUEBERRY AÇAÍ ° Base: almond milk, blueberry, açaí* , banana, arrowroot, almond butter Garnish: almonds, hemp granola*, banana, blueberry

Cherry Blossom Bowl

Cherry Blossom Bowl

$13.99

Base: almond milk, cherries, strawberries, bananas, ashwagandha, beet, arrowroot, cashew butter, BEC protein Garnish: cherries, strawberry, chia seeds, coconut ribbons, almond slivers, cacao nibs

Choco PB Acai Bowl

Choco PB Acai Bowl

$13.99

CHOCO PB AÇAÍ ° Base: almond milk, avocado, açaí* , banana, cauliflower, cocao, mesquite*, maca, himalayan salt, arrowroot, PB Garnish: strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs*, hemp granola*

Chocobliss Bowl

Chocobliss Bowl

$12.99

Base: almond milk, avocado, maca*, coconut meat*, banana, arrowroot, cocoa, PB Garnish: coconut ribbons, banana, cacao nibs*, hemp granola*

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$12.99

Base: coconut milk, pitaya, lime, mango, strawberry, arrowroot, apple, cashew butter Garnish: bee pollen, strawberry, activated charcoal, hemp granola*

Green Goddess Bowl

Green Goddess Bowl

$13.99

Base: coconut milk, kale, spinach, avocado, banana, arrowroot, almond butter Garnish: chia seeds*, cacao nibs*, almond slivers, strawberry, raspberry, almond butter

Nutty Cherry Bowl

Nutty Cherry Bowl

$13.99

Base: oat milk, beet, cherries, coconut meat*, cinnamon, arrowroot, cashew butter Garnish: CocoWhip, cherries cacao nibs*, hazelnut spread*, hemp granola*

PB & Jelly Bowl

PB & Jelly Bowl

$12.99

Base: coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, avocado, arrowroot, PB Garnish: strawberry, goji berry*, PB

Pistachio Dreaming Bowl

Pistachio Dreaming Bowl

$13.99

Base: almond milk, chlorophyll, apples, banana, chia seeds, arrowroot, dates*, pistachio butter, BEC protein Garnish: pistachio butter drizzle, walnuts, bananas, strawberry, almond slivers, coconut flakes, chia seeds, sesame seeds

Strawberry Acai Bowl

Strawberry Acai Bowl

$12.99

Base: almond milk, strawberry, banana, açaí*°, arrowroot Garnish: strawberry, cacao nibs*, coconut ribbons, hemp granola*

Superfood Acai Bowl

Superfood Acai Bowl

$12.99

Base: almond milk, strawberry, banana, Progressive Phytoberry, açaí*°, arrowroot Garnish: banana, strawberry, hemp granola*, bee pollen

Turmeric Mango Bowl

Turmeric Mango Bowl

$12.99

Base: Coconut milk, ginger, banana, mango, apple, tumeric, arrowroot Garnish: Strawberry, granola, coconut ribbons

Food

Eat Clean: Bacon Egg Burrito

Eat Clean: Bacon Egg Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled eggs, smoked bacon with slow cooked onions, garnished with scallions and a side of spicy ketchup.

Eat Clean: Tex Mex Wrap

Eat Clean: Tex Mex Wrap

$13.99

Here’s our popular blackened chicken on a whole wheat tortilla, along with our homemade Mexican rice, black beans on a bed of lettuce with a side of our creamy chipotle dressing.

Eat Clean: Steak Cesar Wrap

Eat Clean: Steak Cesar Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Rib Eye, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, thyme, rosemary tossed in our homemade Cesar dressing.

Eat Clean: Southwest Burrito Bowl

Eat Clean: Southwest Burrito Bowl

$15.99

Blackened Chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, lettuce, homemade Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Sauce with tortilla chips. Suggested eaten cold, pour the sauce, squeeze the lemon, toss & enjoy.

Eat Clean: Teriyaki Chicken

Eat Clean: Teriyaki Chicken

$14.99

Here's our homemade teriyaki sauce made with Low sodium soy sauce and arrowroot starch with a grilled, halal chicken thigh. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice and broccoli.

Eat Clean: Steak & Potatoes

Eat Clean: Steak & Potatoes

$16.99

Medium well-cooked skirt steak partnered with herbed roasted potatoes, asparagus, roasted garlic shavings, and our homemade chimichurri sauce.

Eat Clean: Chicken Parm

Eat Clean: Chicken Parm

$15.99

The delicious medley of breaded chicken, homemade marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a bed of spaghetti noodles, garnished with shaved parmesan cheese and parsley.

Eat Clean: Apple Pie Oats

Eat Clean: Apple Pie Oats

$8.99Out of stock

Creamy vanilla overnight protein oats, topped with slow cooked cinnamon apples and homemade biscuit crumble.

Eat Clean: Pb & J Oats

Eat Clean: Pb & J Oats

$8.99Out of stock

Chocolate Overnight oats with peanut butter drizzle, sundae nuts and topped with fresh grapes and berries. This PB&J you can feel good about.

Eat Clean: ECC Protein Balls

Eat Clean: ECC Protein Balls

$7.99Out of stock

The protein snack, rolled up peanut butter, chocolate chips, wild honey, oats and chocolate protein.

Eat Clean: Turmeric chicken

$14.99

Juices

Loop - undercover

$6.99

We all know how important it is to have your dose of daily greens, they say it can make you feel zen and radiant. But who can handle all the bitterness? Thanks to the combination of cold-pressed pear and pineapple juice, these greens go unseen. INGREDIENTS: Pear juice*, Cucumber juice*, Nettle infusion, Pineapple juice*, Apple juice*, Celery juice*, Spinach juice*, Lemon and/or lime juice*, Kale juice*, Jalapeño juice*. *Cold-pressed

Loop - high achiever

$6.99

Hoping to climb Everest, live on Mars, or win a Nobel Prize? Get the edge you need with the stamina-increasing, liver-cleansing power of beets! This nectar of accomplishment is sure to unleash your inner High Achiever. INGREDIENTS: Grape juice*, Apple juice*, Rosehip berries infusion, Beet juice*, Carrot juice*, Celery juice*, Lemon and/or lime juice*, Cayenne. *Cold-pressed

Loop - big bang

$6.99

It all started with a Big Bang... a silent explosion of light, atoms, ions and stardust. Then came honeydew melon, grapes and strawberries. We figure humans showed up so that someone could bring this bounty to life in cold-pressed juice glory. INGREDIENTS: Honeydew melon juice*, Grape juice*, Hibiscus infusion, Strawberry juice*, Lime juice*, Lemon juice*, Beet juice*. *Cold-pressed

Loop: Deep Green

$6.99

If you ask us, indulging in the bounty of life should be doctor’s orders. But on those days where we get caught up in the noise, Deep Green is a reset. Inner peace in a bottle, downward dog in a sip, a return to Shambhala. Perfect cold-pressed juice for cleanse! INGREDIENTS: Cucumber juice*, Celery juice*, Lemongrass infusion, Lemon juice*, Spinach juice*, Ginger juice*, Kale juice*, Lime juice*. *Cold-pressed

Loop - Morning Glory

$6.99

If there was an international juice contest, Morning Glory would be your undisputed champion. Come on, cold pressed clementine and strawberry juice? It’s out of this world! No really, there isn’t anything else in the known universe quite like it. Be warned, having only one sip is basically impossible. INGREDIENTS: Clementine juice*, Orange juice*, Strawberry juice*. No added sugar or water. *Cold-pressed

Loop - beach bum

$6.99

No need for tattoos or surfing to feel like a real Beach Bum. Grab this cold-pressed pineapple juice mixed with ginger and turmeric and instantly feel the warm ocean breeze in your hair. INGREDIENTS: Pineapple juice*, Lemongrass infusion, Yellow pepper juice*, Ginger juice*, Turmeric juice*, Lime and/or lemon juice*. *Cold-pressed