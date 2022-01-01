Tandoori in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tandoori
Cumin - Wicker Park
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.75
Whole wheat flatbread cooked in tandoor
|Chicken Tandoori
|$0.00
Whole chicken marinated in yogurt blended with ginger-garlic paste and Indian spice mix
ROOH Chicago - 736 W Randolph St
736 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Tandoori Cauliflower
|$24.00
Kadai gravy, cilantro cress (Vegan, Gluten free)
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Tandoori Arugula Salad
|$11.00
organic arugula, cucumber, tomato, radish, shallot, dill, seasoned with salt, pepper, tandoori spices, olive oil, balsamic reduction
|Tandoori + Tomato + Cucumber Bagel Sandwich
|$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, tandoori seasoning
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Tandoori Chicken Half
|$13.75
Chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
|Tandoori Chicken Full
|$19.25
Chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
Kaathis
2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Tandoori Aloo (Potato) Bisque
|$4.99
A delicious creamy blend of Indian flavors and a traditional bisque to warm the soul
SALADS • CURRY
India House Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|TANDOORI PESH KUSH
|$32.00
Assortment of grilled chicken, lamb and shrimp.
|TANDOORI MIX GRILL (GRILL, DAL,NAAN,RICE)
|$48.00
Grilled assortment of Chicken tikka, Chicken reshmi kebob, Lamb boti kebob, Tandoori shrimp and tandoori chicken, served with Dal Makhani, Rice and Naan.
|TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS (3 Pieces)
|$52.00
Lamb Chops marinated in ginger, garlic and spices.
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Tandoori Prawn
|$21.95
Shrimp marinated with Himalayan spices and roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice and Raw Onions/Lemon.
|Tandoori Roti (Vegan)
|$4.50
Whole wheat bread baked in the clay tandoor oven.
|Tandoori Butter Naan
|$4.50
Flatbread made with white flour, dry yeast, salt, water, a hint of yogurt, and baked in a IndianTtandoor oven.
SEAFOOD
Indian Clay Pot
1804 W Irving Park, Chicago
|Tandoori Roti
|$4.95
|Tandoori Chicken
|$15.95
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square
4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Tandoori + Tomato + Cucumber Bagel Sandwich
|$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, tandoori seasoning
|Tandoori Arugula Salad
|$11.00
organic arugula, cucumber, tomato, radish, shallot, dill, seasoned with salt, pepper, tandoori spices, olive oil, balsamic reduction
Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago
606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.50
|Tandoori Chicken
|$17.95
Marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic, herbs, and grilled in a clay oven to perfection.
|Himalayan Mixed Tandoori Grill
|$21.95
Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, chicken shish kebab, lamb shish kebab, fish tikka, and shrimp.