Tandoori in Chicago

Cumin image

 

Cumin - Wicker Park

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$3.75
Whole wheat flatbread cooked in tandoor
Chicken Tandoori$0.00
Whole chicken marinated in yogurt blended with ginger-garlic paste and Indian spice mix
More about Cumin - Wicker Park
Banner pic

 

ROOH Chicago - 736 W Randolph St

736 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Cauliflower$24.00
Kadai gravy, cilantro cress (Vegan, Gluten free)
More about ROOH Chicago - 736 W Randolph St
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe - Bucktown

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Arugula Salad$11.00
organic arugula, cucumber, tomato, radish, shallot, dill, seasoned with salt, pepper, tandoori spices, olive oil, balsamic reduction
Tandoori + Tomato + Cucumber Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, tandoori seasoning
More about Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken Half$13.75
Chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
Tandoori Chicken Full$19.25
Chicken marinated in yogurt with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
More about Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
Item pic

 

Kaathis

2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Aloo (Potato) Bisque$4.99
A delicious creamy blend of Indian flavors and a traditional bisque to warm the soul
More about Kaathis
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TANDOORI PESH KUSH$32.00
Assortment of grilled chicken, lamb and shrimp.
TANDOORI MIX GRILL (GRILL, DAL,NAAN,RICE)$48.00
Grilled assortment of Chicken tikka, Chicken reshmi kebob, Lamb boti kebob, Tandoori shrimp and tandoori chicken, served with Dal Makhani, Rice and Naan.
TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS (3 Pieces)$52.00
Lamb Chops marinated in ginger, garlic and spices.
More about India House Chicago
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tandoori Prawn$21.95
Shrimp marinated with Himalayan spices and roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice and Raw Onions/Lemon.
Tandoori Roti (Vegan)$4.50
Whole wheat bread baked in the clay tandoor oven.
Tandoori Butter Naan$4.50
Flatbread made with white flour, dry yeast, salt, water, a hint of yogurt, and baked in a IndianTtandoor oven.
More about Chicago Curry House
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$4.95
Tandoori Chicken$15.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
Oromo Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square

4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori + Tomato + Cucumber Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, tandoori seasoning
Tandoori Arugula Salad$11.00
organic arugula, cucumber, tomato, radish, shallot, dill, seasoned with salt, pepper, tandoori spices, olive oil, balsamic reduction
More about Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square
Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Roti$3.50
Tandoori Chicken$17.95
Marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic, herbs, and grilled in a clay oven to perfection.
Himalayan Mixed Tandoori Grill$21.95
Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, chicken shish kebab, lamb shish kebab, fish tikka, and shrimp.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

