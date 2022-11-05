Jibek Jolu - Lincoln Square 5047 North Lincoln Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Jibek Jolu is a family-owned restaurant on the Northside of Chicago, in Lincoln Square. We opened this location in 2010. We have evolved with the changing times and the desires of our loyal guests. We pride ourselves on representing the rich culinary background of the Central Asian countries.
Location
5047 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
