  • Jibek Jolu - Lincoln Square - 5047 North Lincoln Avenue
Jibek Jolu - Lincoln Square 5047 North Lincoln Avenue

No reviews yet

5047 North Lincoln Avenue

Chicago, IL 60625

Soups

Borscht

$8.00

Mastava

$12.00

Pelmeni

$12.00

Shorpo lamb

$12.00

Mampar

$12.00

Chuchvara

$12.00

Appetizers

Pelmeni

$14.00

Chebureki

$7.00

Samsy

$6.00

Vareniki steamed

$15.00

Eggplant Rollups

$12.00

Cheese plate

$22.00

Salads

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Morkovcha

$9.00

Fresh salad

$10.00

Jibek Jolu

$14.00

Boz uy salad

$13.00

Entrees

Manty

$20.00

Lagman

$18.00

Oromo

$16.00

Kazan Kebab

$25.00

Salmon

$22.00

Kuurdak Beef

$20.00

Kuurdak Lamb

$22.00

Kuurdak Chicken

$18.00

Boso Lagman

$22.00

Beefsteak

$22.00

Shashlik Beef

$14.00

Shashlik Lamb

$15.00

Shashlik Chicken

$12.00

Lula

$12.00

Plov Beef

$19.00

Plov Lamb

$22.00

Plov Chicken

$17.00

Plov No Meat

$14.00

NY Strip Steak

$34.00

Party Plate 1

$120.00

Party Plate 2

$120.00

Gan Fan

$18.00

Salmon

$22.00

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Homemade mashed potatoes

$6.00

Hand pulled noodles

$7.00

Roasted potatoes

$7.00

Macaroni

$6.00

Desserts

Honey cake

$6.00

Triple chocolate cake

$7.00

Drinks

Earl grey tea

$1.50+

Green tea

$1.50+

Fruit tea

$6.00

Tashkent tea

$7.00

Coffee

$3.00

Soda

$2.00+

San pellegrino

$5.00

Perrier

$3.00

Airan

$3.50

Kompot

$14.00+

Juice

$3.00+

Bread

Bread

$1.50+

Lunch Specials

Soup & Entree

$20.00

Appetizer & Entree

$20.00

Salad & Entree

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Jibek Jolu is a family-owned restaurant on the Northside of Chicago, in Lincoln Square. We opened this location in 2010. We have evolved with the changing times and the desires of our loyal guests. We pride ourselves on representing the rich culinary background of the Central Asian countries.

5047 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625

