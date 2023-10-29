Kimberli Sushi and Thai 2547 West Lawrence Avenue
2547 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Appetizers
Steamed soybean pods mixed in salt
Crispy vegetarian egg roll with sweet sauce
6 pieces
Pan-fried dumplings of cream cheese and spinach served with soy sauce
5 pieces. Deep-fried wonton filled with crab meat, celery, water chestnut, and cream cheese
Avocado, cucumber, carrot, egg, and cream cheese with plum sauce
5 pieces. Steamed Chinese-style shrimp dumplings with hoisin sauce
Deep-fried marinated shrimp in a rice paper wrapper with sweet and sour sauce
Shrimp and assorted fresh vegetables lightly deep-fried with a dipping sauce
Curry powdered grilled chicken served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
An assortment of chicken satay, egg roll, gyoza, crab rangoon, and shumai
Soups
Jasmine rice and sliced chicken in chicken broth with cilantro, green onion, and garlic
Thin noodles and sliced chicken in chicken broth with cilantro, green onion, and garlic
Coconut milk soup with lemon grass, mushrooms, and cilantro with your choice of protein
Tamarind hot and sour soup with lemon grass, mushroom, and cilantro with your choice of protein
Wonton filled with shrimp, bean sprouts, green onion, and cilantro in a chicken broth
Salads
Green papaya with green beans, tomatoes, peanuts, and a spicy lime dressing
Sliced char-broiled beef mixed with onions, cilantro, and a spicy lime dressing
Wakame seaweed with cucumbers marinated in a sesame vinaigrette
Cucumbers tossed in tangy rice vinegar
Green salad served with house ginger crossing
Entrées
Stir-fried tender chicken in a peanut sauce garnished with steamed broccoli
Lightly battered chicken deep-fried and topped with a sweet orange sauce
Stir-fried beef with onions in a tasty garlic sauce served over a bed of crispy noodles
Lightly battered chicken drizzled with homemade creamy lime sauce and lime zest
Broccoli stir-fried with your choice of protein in a tasty brown sauce
Assorted fresh vegetables stir-fried in special brown sauce
Cashew nuts, mushrooms, bell peppers, white onion, pineapple, pea pods, carrots and dried hot pepper stir-fried in a homemade sauce
Stir-fried ground meat cooked with Thai basil, jalapeños, bell peppers, and garlic