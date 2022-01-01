Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve maki

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Free Shrimp Tempura Maki (1 Maki)
Free 1 Shrimp Tempura maki When order $50 (Before Tax)
Select one promotion
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Consumer pic

 

Enso Sushi Bar

1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Maki$9.00
Single Vegetable Maki$6.00
More about Enso Sushi Bar
Sake Maki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Arami

1829 W. Chicago Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1305 reviews)
Delivery
Sake Maki$8.00
salmon
More about Arami
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Bacon Maki$7.00
Smoked salmon belly, avocado, cucumber, masago. Topped with sweet soy sauce.
Spicy Scallop Maki$7.50
Seared scallop, spicy mayo, avocado, and masago.
Smoked Salmon Maki$6.95
Smoked salmon with a hint of hickory flavor.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Item pic

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ebi Tempura Maki$9.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and masago mayo, topped with unagi sauce
Ninja Maki$15.00
Sweet potato tempura and avocado topped with torched spicy kani kama and unagi sauce
Red Nori Maki$17.00
Spicy tuna, spicy shrimp, and avocado wrappped with tempura crumbs topped with red tobiko and unagi sauce
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
TenGoku image

 

TenGoku

651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maki Set$15.00
+ 2 different assorted maki
- shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, veggie option
+ Salad and miso soup
Maki Platter$20.00
6pc assorted maki with chef’s choice toppings
Shrimp Tempura Maki$10.00
More about TenGoku
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hamachi Maki$9.50
Yellowtail with choice of avocado or cucumber
Unagi Maki$10.00
Fresh water eel with cucumber topped with unagi sauce
Sake Maki$9.00
More about Talay
SPICY TUNA MAKI image

 

Juno

2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY TUNA MAKI$10.00
6- Piece Traditional Roll.
SAKE MAKI$10.00
Salmon
AVOCADO MAKI$8.00
6-piece Traditional Roll.
More about Juno
Banner pic

 

Rise Shine Restaurant

756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shiitake Maki$7.00
sweet marinated mushrooms
Yuzu Maki$15.00
spicy tuna and avocado, topped with lime zest, salmon and homemade yuzu sauce
Kaiyo Maki$15.00
tuna, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo topped with seared tuna, jalapeno slices, sriracha and unagi sauce
More about Rise Shine Restaurant
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Negi Hamachi Maki$6.50
YellowTail with scallions
Asparagus Tempura Maki$4.50
Made with asparagus tempura and mayo
Spicy Salmon Maki$7.25
Fresh salmon and spicy mayo.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Item pic

 

AMORE

3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tekka Maki$8.95
Tuna
Florida Maki (10pcs)$16.00
Deep-fried roll, shrimp tempura, crab stick, and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo
Kanpyo Maki$6.00
Dried gourd strips
More about AMORE
Individual Maki Box image

SOUPS • RIBS • BBQ • SUSHI • RAMEN

High Five Ramen

112 N. Green Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1043 reviews)
Takeout
Individual Maki Box
Choose up to 3 maki rolls. Includes house soy sauce. (gluten free, contains soy)
Maki Special$29.95
Include choice of 3 maki rolls, tamagoyaki and house soy sauce. (gluten free, contains soy)
*available Wednesday-Sunday, 4pm-9pm*
Deluxe Maki Special$39.95
Includes choice of 3 maki rolls, tamagoyaki, seaweed salad with plum ponzu, house soy sauce and taiyaki cake. (gluten free, contains soy)
*available Wednesday-Sunday, 4pm-9pm*
More about High Five Ramen
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tekka Maki$8.95
Fresh tuna. (Gluten-Free)
Shiitake Maki$7.95
Topped with unagi sauce. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free without sauce)
California Maki$8.95
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber, masago. (Gluten-Free)
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GOMA AE MAKI$5.00
Boiled spinach with Sweet sesame sauce.
KIN MAKI$15.00
Sweet potato tempura, Cream cheese, Cucumber, Avocado, Scallion, Spicy mayo, Topped with Unagi, Mango, Unagi sauce.
SAKE MAKI$8.00
Salmon.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Ramen Takeya image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Takeya

819 W Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Maki$18.00
Real Cali Maki$15.00
8 piece Maki
*Consumption of raw or undercooked food may result in an increased risk of foodborne illnesses.
More about Ramen Takeya
Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs) image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
Machu Picchu Maki (8pcs)$17.25
spicy salmon, asparagus tempura, tamago wrapped around with fresh salmon and topped with spicy mayo, crispy crab stick, tempura flake
Asparagus Tempura Maki (8pcs)$6.75
asparagus tempura, sweet soy sauce
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Tuna Avocado Maki image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Avocado Maki$7.25
Fresh tuna sashimi & avocado.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki$8.50
Spicy tuna and avocado w. tempura crumb outside.
Negi Hamachi Maki$6.50
Yellow Tail w. scallions.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
California Maki (8pcs) image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
California Maki (8pcs)$6.75
crab stick, avocado, masago, cucumber
Spicy Blue Crab Maki (8pcs)$9.85
blue crab meat, scallion, masago, spicy mayo, avocado
Mango Avo Cucumber Maki (8pcs)$6.25
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Friends Sushi on State image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Friends Sushi on State

804 N State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Maki Topping$12.00
Cucumber, avocado, kampyu, topped with spicy tuna and shishito sweet sauce. Prepared with black rice.
Avocado Maki 5 pcs$8.00
Prepared with black rice.
Friends Maki$12.00
Red crab meat, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy mayo, green apple, topped with unagi, avocado, tempura bits, red tobiko, wasabi mayo, and unagi sauce. Prepared with black rice.
More about Friends Sushi on State
Item pic

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • RAMEN • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar

230 West Erie street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (687 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Maki$15.00
caramelized onion, avocado, masago + wasabi mayo, unagi sauce
(not available gluten-free)
More about Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
Item pic

 

Jinsei Motto |

564 West Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Futo Maki$15.00
tuna, salmon, hamachi, tamago, avo, cucumber
More about Jinsei Motto |
Consumer pic

 

Ruk Sushi & Thai

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Tempura Maki$7.50
Tempura sweet potato, tempura broccoli, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Unagi Maki$6.95
Broiled eel, cucumber and unagi sauce
Sake Maki$6.50
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai
Item pic

SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sake Maki$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon Nori outside
Tekka Maki$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh tuna Nori outside
Sake Maki$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon Nori outside
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Negi Toro Maki$17.00
Premium fatty tuna with Japanese Oba mint leaves rolled inside out with scallions.
Negihama Maki$7.00
Yellowtail and scallions.
Caterpillar Maki$15.00
Escolar, smoked salmon, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado. Topped with spicy mayo.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1877 reviews)
Takeout
Sake Maki$6.99
Maki Combo$19.95
Califonia Maki, Spicy Tuna, Alaskan & Miso Soup
Dragon Maki$14.99
More about The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
Toro Sushi image

 

Toro Sushi

2546 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Maki Combo$10.00
Choice Of 2 Maki Served Withe Edamame, Miso Soup, And Salad
Maki Combo$12.00
Served With Edamame, Miso Soup, Salad, 1 California Maki With The Choice
More about Toro Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi-San Willis Tower

233 S Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Scallop Maki$16.00
Eight piece roll featuring chopped Hudson Canyon scallop mixed with spicy mayo, wasabi tobiko, and garlic. Served atop Hosomaki-style sushi filled with avocado and jalapeno. Torched and finished with togarashi ichimi.
More about Sushi-San Willis Tower
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Maki$7.95
Mango
Futo Maki$10.95
Cucumber Maki$7.95
Cucumber
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Boutique

1244 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasonal Vegetable Maki$13.00
More about Sushi Boutique

