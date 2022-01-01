Maki in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve maki
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Free Shrimp Tempura Maki (1 Maki)
Free 1 Shrimp Tempura maki When order $50 (Before Tax)
Select one promotion
Enso Sushi Bar
1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Spicy Maki
|$9.00
|Single Vegetable Maki
|$6.00
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Salmon Bacon Maki
|$7.00
Smoked salmon belly, avocado, cucumber, masago. Topped with sweet soy sauce.
|Spicy Scallop Maki
|$7.50
Seared scallop, spicy mayo, avocado, and masago.
|Smoked Salmon Maki
|$6.95
Smoked salmon with a hint of hickory flavor.
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Ebi Tempura Maki
|$9.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and masago mayo, topped with unagi sauce
|Ninja Maki
|$15.00
Sweet potato tempura and avocado topped with torched spicy kani kama and unagi sauce
|Red Nori Maki
|$17.00
Spicy tuna, spicy shrimp, and avocado wrappped with tempura crumbs topped with red tobiko and unagi sauce
TenGoku
651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago
|Maki Set
|$15.00
+ 2 different assorted maki
- shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, veggie option
+ Salad and miso soup
|Maki Platter
|$20.00
6pc assorted maki with chef’s choice toppings
|Shrimp Tempura Maki
|$10.00
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Hamachi Maki
|$9.50
Yellowtail with choice of avocado or cucumber
|Unagi Maki
|$10.00
Fresh water eel with cucumber topped with unagi sauce
|Sake Maki
|$9.00
Juno
2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|SPICY TUNA MAKI
|$10.00
6- Piece Traditional Roll.
|SAKE MAKI
|$10.00
Salmon
|AVOCADO MAKI
|$8.00
6-piece Traditional Roll.
Rise Shine Restaurant
756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago
|Shiitake Maki
|$7.00
sweet marinated mushrooms
|Yuzu Maki
|$15.00
spicy tuna and avocado, topped with lime zest, salmon and homemade yuzu sauce
|Kaiyo Maki
|$15.00
tuna, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo topped with seared tuna, jalapeno slices, sriracha and unagi sauce
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Negi Hamachi Maki
|$6.50
YellowTail with scallions
|Asparagus Tempura Maki
|$4.50
Made with asparagus tempura and mayo
|Spicy Salmon Maki
|$7.25
Fresh salmon and spicy mayo.
AMORE
3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago
|Tekka Maki
|$8.95
Tuna
|Florida Maki (10pcs)
|$16.00
Deep-fried roll, shrimp tempura, crab stick, and cream cheese topped with spicy mayo
|Kanpyo Maki
|$6.00
Dried gourd strips
SOUPS • RIBS • BBQ • SUSHI • RAMEN
High Five Ramen
112 N. Green Street, Chicago
|Individual Maki Box
Choose up to 3 maki rolls. Includes house soy sauce. (gluten free, contains soy)
|Maki Special
|$29.95
Include choice of 3 maki rolls, tamagoyaki and house soy sauce. (gluten free, contains soy)
*available Wednesday-Sunday, 4pm-9pm*
|Deluxe Maki Special
|$39.95
Includes choice of 3 maki rolls, tamagoyaki, seaweed salad with plum ponzu, house soy sauce and taiyaki cake. (gluten free, contains soy)
*available Wednesday-Sunday, 4pm-9pm*
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Tekka Maki
|$8.95
Fresh tuna. (Gluten-Free)
|Shiitake Maki
|$7.95
Topped with unagi sauce. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free without sauce)
|California Maki
|$8.95
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber, masago. (Gluten-Free)
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|GOMA AE MAKI
|$5.00
Boiled spinach with Sweet sesame sauce.
|KIN MAKI
|$15.00
Sweet potato tempura, Cream cheese, Cucumber, Avocado, Scallion, Spicy mayo, Topped with Unagi, Mango, Unagi sauce.
|SAKE MAKI
|$8.00
Salmon.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
|Spicy Salmon Maki
|$18.00
|Real Cali Maki
|$15.00
8 piece Maki
*Consumption of raw or undercooked food may result in an increased risk of foodborne illnesses.
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)
|$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
|Machu Picchu Maki (8pcs)
|$17.25
spicy salmon, asparagus tempura, tamago wrapped around with fresh salmon and topped with spicy mayo, crispy crab stick, tempura flake
|Asparagus Tempura Maki (8pcs)
|$6.75
asparagus tempura, sweet soy sauce
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Tuna Avocado Maki
|$7.25
Fresh tuna sashimi & avocado.
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki
|$8.50
Spicy tuna and avocado w. tempura crumb outside.
|Negi Hamachi Maki
|$6.50
Yellow Tail w. scallions.
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|California Maki (8pcs)
|$6.75
crab stick, avocado, masago, cucumber
|Spicy Blue Crab Maki (8pcs)
|$9.85
blue crab meat, scallion, masago, spicy mayo, avocado
|Mango Avo Cucumber Maki (8pcs)
|$6.25
SUSHI • RAMEN
Friends Sushi on State
804 N State St, Chicago
|Spicy Tuna Maki Topping
|$12.00
Cucumber, avocado, kampyu, topped with spicy tuna and shishito sweet sauce. Prepared with black rice.
|Avocado Maki 5 pcs
|$8.00
Prepared with black rice.
|Friends Maki
|$12.00
Red crab meat, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy mayo, green apple, topped with unagi, avocado, tempura bits, red tobiko, wasabi mayo, and unagi sauce. Prepared with black rice.
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • RAMEN • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
230 West Erie street, Chicago
|Shrimp Tempura Maki
|$15.00
caramelized onion, avocado, masago + wasabi mayo, unagi sauce
(not available gluten-free)
Jinsei Motto |
564 West Randolph Street, Chicago
|Futo Maki
|$15.00
tuna, salmon, hamachi, tamago, avo, cucumber
Ruk Sushi & Thai
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Tempura Maki
|$7.50
Tempura sweet potato, tempura broccoli, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
|Unagi Maki
|$6.95
Broiled eel, cucumber and unagi sauce
|Sake Maki
|$6.50
SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western, Chicago
|Sake Maki
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon Nori outside
|Tekka Maki
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh tuna Nori outside
|Sake Maki
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon Nori outside
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Nori Sushi Chicago
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO
|Negi Toro Maki
|$17.00
Premium fatty tuna with Japanese Oba mint leaves rolled inside out with scallions.
|Negihama Maki
|$7.00
Yellowtail and scallions.
|Caterpillar Maki
|$15.00
Escolar, smoked salmon, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado. Topped with spicy mayo.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago
|Sake Maki
|$6.99
|Maki Combo
|$19.95
Califonia Maki, Spicy Tuna, Alaskan & Miso Soup
|Dragon Maki
|$14.99
Toro Sushi
2546 N Clark St, Chicago
|Vegetarian Maki Combo
|$10.00
Choice Of 2 Maki Served Withe Edamame, Miso Soup, And Salad
|Maki Combo
|$12.00
Served With Edamame, Miso Soup, Salad, 1 California Maki With The Choice
Sushi-San Willis Tower
233 S Wacker Drive, Chicago
|Spicy Scallop Maki
|$16.00
Eight piece roll featuring chopped Hudson Canyon scallop mixed with spicy mayo, wasabi tobiko, and garlic. Served atop Hosomaki-style sushi filled with avocado and jalapeno. Torched and finished with togarashi ichimi.
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago
|Mango Maki
|$7.95
Mango
|Futo Maki
|$10.95
|Cucumber Maki
|$7.95
Cucumber
Sushi Boutique
1244 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Seasonal Vegetable Maki
|$13.00