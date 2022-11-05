Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Dokku 823 W Randolph St

No reviews yet

823 W Randolph St

Chicago, IL 60607

Rainbow
Tempura
Sake Maki

COCKTAILS

(Must be 21 to Purchase)
Sakerita

$13.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Hakutsuru Junmai Sake, Triple Sec, House-Made Sour Mix, Fresh Cucumber Slice ( 6 oz )

Crane's Landing

$14.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Cantera Negra Tequila, Campari, Lemongrass, Pineapple, Lime (6 oz Bottle).

Somethin' Spicy

$14.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Thai Chili Infused Petunia Mezcal, Campari, Lime, Simple Syrup (6 oz Bottle).

Pear Up

$15.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Tito's Vodka, St. George Pear Brandy, Campari, Mango, Lemon (6 oz Bottle).

Japanese Manhattan

$20.00

Must be 21 to purchase. 1.5 Cocktails in a 6 oz. Bottle. Iwai Blue Whisky, Junmai Sake, Sweet Vermouth, Plum Bitters.

Bourbon Basil

$16.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Lemongrass, Lemon, Fresh Basil (6 oz Bottle).

SAKE

Sake 25% Off (Must be 21 to Purchase)

Tozai 'Night Swim' Can

$12.75

Must be 21 to purchase. 180ml - ( 6 oz )

Bushido 'Way of the Warrior Can'

$12.75

Must be 21 to purchase. Ginjo Genshu - 180ml Can (6 ounces) Full-bodied, smooth.

Funagushi 'Kikusui' Can

$14.25

Must be 21 to purchase. 200ml - ( 6.5 oz ) Honjozo Nama Genshu - Crisp Umami.

Tentaka 'Hawk in Heavens'

$36.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Junmai Ginjo - 300ml - ( 10 oz ) Nutty Earthy.

Takatenjin 'Soul of the Sensei'

$97.50

Must be 21 to purchase. Junmai Daiginjo - 300ml - ( 10 oz ) Soft - Rich - Dry finish.

Tozai 'Snow Maiden'

$52.50

Must be 21 to purchase. Junmai Nigori Sake - 720 ml - ( 28 ounces ) Nutty - Creamy - Sweet.

Rihaku 'Wandering Poet'

$73.50

Must be 21 to purchase. Junmai Ginjo - 720ml - ( 28 ounces ) Honeydew - Herbal.

Tentaka 'Organaka'

$86.25

Must be 21 to purchase. Organic Junmai - 720ml - ( 28 ounces )Dry - Full.

Konteki 'Tears of Dawn'

$90.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Junmai Daiginjo - 720ml - ( 28 ounces )Aromatic - Elegant - Smooth.

Miwa Shuzu 'Shirakawago'

$33.75

Must be 21 to purchase. Junmai Ginjyo Nigori - Less Filtered Clean, Refreshing 300ml - 10 ounces Price reflects 25% Discount

Tentaka 'Silent Stream'

$180.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Junmai Daiginjo - Fruity, Elegant, Smooth 720ml - 24 ounces Price reflects 25% Discount

WINE

Wine 25% Off(Must be 21 to Purchase)

Sauvignon Blanc

$41.25

Must be 21 to purchase. Sauvetage, Ventoux-Languedoc, Price reflects Discounted Price.

Rose Can

$13.50

Must be 21 to purchase. Hogwash, Sanoma, CA250ml Can Price reflects Discounted Price.

Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.50

Must be 21 to purchase. Dancing Crow, Lake County, Cali Price reflects Discounted Price.

Chardonnay

$37.50

Must be 21 to purchase. Cotes de Thongue IGP, Montrose, France

Pinot Noir

$48.75

Must be 21 to purchase. Napa Valley, California Price reflects Discounted Price.

Laherte Freres- Champagne- Full Bottle

$86.25

BEERS

(Must be 21 to Purchase)

Sapporo Lager

$7.00

12 oz. Must be 21 to purchase.

CHEF'S CHOICE SUSHI TRAYS

20 Piece Chef's Nigiri Box

$130.00

Must place 24 hour in advance. 20 Chef Dressed Nigiri Bites. Serves 2-3 people. Beautiful presentation of our Specialty Nigiri.

40 piece MAKI TRAY

$70.00

Let the Chef prepare an amazing tray for you and your group. Please list any allergies.

80 piece MAKI TRAY

$140.00

Let the Chef prepare an amazing tray for you and your group. Please list any allergies.

MAKI ROLLS

California

$16.00

Fresh crab meat, avocado, cucumber and sesame seeds.

Caterpillar

$17.00

Hamachi, unagi, avocado, daikon, eel sauce, flying fish roe and sesame seeds.

Crispy Maguro

$14.00

Fresh tuna, fried shallots, bonito flakes, togarashi mayo and sesame seeds.

Dragon

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, unagi, avocado, masago and sesame seeds.

Ebi Tempura

$10.00

Tempura shrimp, masago, Japanese mayo, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Ecuador

$17.00

Maguro, hamachi, flying fish roe, cilantro, wasabi mayo, jalapeno, sesame seeds, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and tempura.

Fire

$17.00

Tempura Salmon Maki with Spicy Mayo and Red Tobikko

Futo

$16.00

Fresh crab meat, tamago, kampyo, spinach, avocado and sesame seeds.

Godzilla

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, flying fish roe, cream cheese and sesame seeds.

Hotategai Maki

$13.00

Scallops, avocado, masago and sesame seeds.

Hot Daisy

$16.00

Albacore, masago, spicy mayo, cucumber, soy paper, lime and sesame seeds.

Miso Salmon

$16.00

Asparagus, Avocado, Fried Shallots, Miso Mustard, Micro Arugula, Red Onion, Black Sesame, Garlic Ginger

Negi- Hamachi

$9.00

Yellowtail, green onion and sesame seeds.

Northern California

$17.00

Fresh and soft shell crab, onion, masago, avocado and sesame seeds.

Panko Onion

$13.00

Panko fried onion, garlic mayo, avocado, red onion, greens and sesame seeds.

Philly

$10.00

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, and sesame seeds.

Rainbow

$16.00

Tuna, eel, fresh salmon, avocado and sesame seeds.

Sake Maki

$8.00

Fresh salmon and sesame seeds.

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Tuna, Spicy Mayo and tobiko.

Spicy Salmon

$12.00

Salmon, Spicy Mayo and tobiko.

Spicy Octopus

$12.00

Octopus, Spicy Mayo and tobiko.

Spicy Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp, Spicy Mayo and tobiko.

Seared Salmon

$16.00

Salmon, Albacore, Onion, Shallots, Cilantro, Chili Ponzu and Sesame Seeds.

Shiitake Maki

$7.00

Shitake mushrooms and sesame seeds.

Spider

$13.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, masago, Japanese mayo and sesame seeds.

Sweet Potato Tempura

$10.00

Sweet Potato Tempura Maki with Unagi Sauce

Tarantula

$17.00

Soft shell crab, fresh crab, cucumber, avocado, green onion, chili sauce, flying fish roe, masago mayo and sesame seeds.

Tekka

$9.00

Tuna and sesame seeds.

Tempura Spicy Tuna

$13.00

Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Green Onion, Avocado

Tuna Microgreens

$18.00

Tuna, Avocado, Red Onion, Black Pepper Eel Sauce, Shallot

Unagi Maki

$12.00

Freshwater eel, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Avocado and Cucumber

$10.50

Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds

SAUCES

Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Ponzu

$0.75

Japanese Citrus Soy

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Unagi Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Japanese Eel Sauce

Sriracha

$0.75

Tamari

$3.00

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

House Recipe Teriyaki

House Truffle Sauce

$3.00

House recipe. Contains Cheese

Wasabi Mayo

$0.75

Chili Oil

$1.00

Spider Sauce (Chili Soy)

$0.75

DONBURI BOWLS

Spicy Tuna Donburi

$16.00

Spicy Tako Donburi

$16.00

Spicy Salmon Donburi

$16.00

Spicy Shrimp Donburi

$16.00

COLD PLATES

Aemono Salad

$6.00

Spring green salad with creamy ginger carrot dressing.

Cucumber and Spiced Tofu Salad

$8.00

Tomato, red onion, green onion and garlic soy vinaigrette

Goma-ae

$7.00

Chilled blanched spinach, peanut sauce and sesame seeds.

Tuna Tataki

$24.00

Seared bluefin and spicy mustard sauce.

Wakame

$6.00

Seaweed salad, sesame soy vinaigrette and lemon.

Chilled Soba Ebi

$14.00

Charred Shrimp, Sesame Oil, Garlic Chili Soy

Hamachi Ponzu

$24.00

Japanese yellowtail belly, ponzu sauce, jalapeno.

HOT PLATES

Edamame

$5.00

Warm soy beans and salt.

Miso Soup

$5.00

White miso, tofu, green onion and wakame.

Jagaimo

$5.00

Whipped potatoes, cucumber, carrot, egg, Japanese mayo and green onion.

Tako Yaki

$10.00

Flour battered, sauteed chopped octopus, Japanese mayo and unagi sauce.

Gyoza

$11.00

Choice of pan-seared dumplings with chili ponzu.

Grilled Salmon

$15.00

4 oz. grilled salmon with sauteed spinach and soy garlic ginger sauce.

Tempura

Japanese flour battered shrimp and fish with vegetables and a light soy dipping sauce.

Udon

Light soy broth and thick wheat noodles.

Braised Pork Ramen

$15.00

Miso Pork Broth, Braised Pork Shoulder, Spinach, Green Onion, Fried Shallot

White Rice

$3.00

Steamed White Rice

DESSERT

Japanese Ice Cream

$5.00
Mochi

$9.00

Rice cakes filled with ice cream. Call restaurant for today's selection.

Fuji Fu

$10.00

Fuji apple cake with caramel sauce.

Greentea Cheesecake

$10.00

Served with brownie crust.

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Soda

$4.00

Chilled Green Tea

$3.50

11.1 oz can Served Cold

Ramune

$7.00

Japanese Children's Soda

GIFT CARDS

You can arrange to pickup your gift card or have it mailed. Please specify if you would like the card left blank or if you would like a special note. If mailed, please provide a mailing address. Your card will be in the mail within 24 hours.

GIFT CARD $25 VALUE

$25.00

You can arrange to pickup your gift card or have it mailed. Please specify if you would like the card left blank or if you would like a special note. If mailed, please provide a mailing address. Your card will be in the mail within 24 hours.

GIFT CARD $50 VALUE

$50.00

You can arrange to pickup your gift card or have it mailed. Please specify if you would like the card left blank or if you would like a special note. If mailed, please provide a mailing address. Your card will be in the mail within 24 hours.

GIFT CARD $75 VALUE

$75.00

You can arrange to pickup your gift card or have it mailed. Please specify if you would like the card left blank or if you would like a special note. If mailed, please provide a mailing address. Your card will be in the mail within 24 hours.

GIFT CARD $100 VALUE

$100.00

You can arrange to pickup your gift card or have it mailed. Please specify if you would like the card left blank or if you would like a special note. If mailed, please provide a mailing address. Your card will be in the mail within 24 hours.

GIFT CARD $150 VALUE

$150.00

You can arrange to pickup your gift card or have it mailed. Please specify if you would like the card left blank or if you would like a special note. If mailed, please provide a mailing address. Your card will be in the mail within 24 hours.

GIFT CARD $200 VALUE

$200.00

You can arrange to pickup your gift card or have it mailed. Please specify if you would like the card left blank or if you would like a special note. If mailed, please provide a mailing address. Your card will be in the mail within 24 hours.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
823 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

