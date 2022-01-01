Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nisos West Loop

No reviews yet

802 W Randolph St

Chicago, IL 60607

Order Again

Cocktails

Nobody

$18.00

Isola Eolie

$17.00

Crice

$17.00

Skylla & Co.

$17.00

God of the Sun

$17.00

Soil

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Aperol Spritz

$17.00

Wine

Raventos Blanc de Blanc

$14.00

Borgo Maragliano Rose

$13.00Out of stock

Nisos Bubbles

Thea Moschofilero

$15.00

Columna Albarino

$14.00

Skouras Assyrtiko

$16.00

Skouras Chardonnay

$16.00

Getariako Txakolina

$14.00

Kompsos Liatiko

$16.00

J Christopher Pinot Noir

$17.00

Tu Vin Plus Aux Soiree Cab Franc

$18.00

Saint George Aygritiko

$16.00Out of stock

Balancing Act Cab Sauv.

$19.00Out of stock

Tawny 20

$16.00

Madeira

$16.00

Apla Xinomarvo

$14.00

Charmes Meritage

$16.00

B Gaston Brut

$173.00

B Avinyo 'Petillant'

$63.00

B Billecart-Salm

$275.00

B Prologue Rose

$95.00Out of stock

B Mestres Cava Grande Reserva

$130.00

B 1818 Brut

$130.00

B Laurent Perrier Blanc de Blanc Brut

$195.00

B Raventos

$70.00

B Borgo Maragliano Rose

$70.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Veuve Yellow

$325.00

B Clos Cibonne

$121.00

B Thymiopoulos Rose

$63.00

B Anatolikos Orange

$135.00

B Apla

$56.00Out of stock

B Charmes

$64.00

B Joseph Drouhin 'Vaudon' Chablis

$94.00

B Stolpman 'Estate' Sauvignon Blanc

$73.00Out of stock

B La Cana 'Navia' Albarino

$115.00Out of stock

B Sandhi Chardonnay

$121.00

B Rombauer Chardonnay

$152.00

B Domaine Mercouri Kallisto

$73.00Out of stock

B Gentilini 'Rhombus' Robola

$68.00

B Tsiakkas Xinisteri

$63.00

B Oenops Vidiano

$115.00

B Semeli 'Thea' Moschofilero

$79.00Out of stock

B Thymiopoulos 'Atma' Assyrtiko

$68.00Out of stock

B Anatolikos 'Wild Ferment' Malagouzia

$105.00

B Markou Retsina

$73.00

B Anatolikos Malgouzia

$195.00Out of stock

B Columna

$56.00

B Skouras Assyrtiko

$64.00

B Skouras Almyra Chardonnay

$64.00

B Txakolina

$56.00

B Domaine Vaudon

$94.00Out of stock

B Santorini Assyrtiko

$74.00

B 2014 Mercouri Refosco

$147.00

B 2019 Mercouri Refosco

$73.00

B Anatolikos Limnio

$168.00

B Balancing Act

$76.00Out of stock

B Domaine Gille "Cuvee Matheiu' Pinot Noir

$105.00

B Gentilini 'Iri's Vineyard' Mavrodaphne

$89.00

B Guy Breton 'Morgon' Gamay

$147.00

B Hirsch 'Bohan-Dillon' Pinot Noir

$157.00

B J Christopher

$68.00

B Karavitakis 'Kompsos' Liatiko

$68.00

B Lopez de Heredia 'Tondonia Reserva' Tempranillo

$194.00Out of stock

B Markou 'Emeis' Agioritiko

$63.00

B Nicholas Badel 'St. Joseph' Syrah

$131.00

B Oenops Xinomavro

$121.00

B Peju 'Rutherford Legacy Collection' Cabernet Sauvignon

$131.00

B Ridge Vineyards 'Estate' Cabernet Sauvignon

$262.00

B Saint George

$64.00Out of stock

B Semeli Agiorgitiko

$136.00Out of stock

B Terra Olympus 'Terra Petra' Xinomavro

$115.00

B Thymiopoulos 'Uranos' Xinomavro

$126.00Out of stock

B Thymiopoulos Xinomavro

$79.00

B Thymiopoulous 'Earth & Sky' Xinomavro

$126.00Out of stock

B Tu Vin Plus Aux Soiree

$72.00

B Gaja Sori Tildinn Babaresco 2014

$1,800.00

B Poggio Di Soto Brunello Di Montalcino 2017

$330.00

B Domaine Meo-Camuzet Les Perrieres 2019

$1,200.00

B Opus One

$1,400.00

B Antikythera Pinot Noir

$600.00

B Chateau De la Tour Clos-Vougeot 2016

$800.00

B Joseph Drouhin Corton Grand Cru 2019

$740.00

B Domaine Faiveley Chambertin Clo De Beze 2019

$1,400.00

B Louis Latour Romanee St Vivant 2016

$1,200.00

Beer

Moody Tongue IPA

$9.00

Bubble Tub Saison

$9.00

Aspall Cider

$10.00

Red Donkey Amber

$8.00

Fix

$8.00

NA Beverage

Zagori Still

$9.00

Zagori Sparkling

$9.00

Coca Cola

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

NA Cocktail

$9.00

Limonata`

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Liquor

Titos 1.5

$15.00

Grey Goose 1.5

$16.00

Sneaky Fox 1.5

$13.00

Ketel One 1.5

$15.00

Belvedere 1.5

$16.00

Absolut Elyx 1.5

$15.00

Crystal Head 1.5

$14.00

Uluvka 1.5

$15.00Out of stock

Stolichnaya Elit

$14.00

Russian Standard Platinum 2.0

$17.00Out of stock

Beluga Allure 2.0

$17.00

Crystal Head 2.0

$17.00

Uluvka 2.0

$18.00Out of stock

Stolichnaya Elit 2.0

$16.00

Absolut Elyx 2.0

$17.00

Sneaky Fox 2.0

$15.00

Belvedere 2.0

$18.00

Titos 2.0

$16.00

Ketel One 2.0

$17.00

Grey Goose 2.0

$18.00

Absolut Elyx 3.0

$21.00

Sneaky Fox 3.0

$18.00

Belvedere 3.0

$22.00

Titos 3.0

$20.00

Ketel One 3.0

$20.00

Grey Goose 3.0

$22.00

Russian Standard Platinum 3.0

$20.00Out of stock

Beluga Allure 3.0

$20.00

Crystal Head 3.0

$20.00

Uluvka 3.0

$21.00Out of stock

Stoli Elit 3.0

$19.00

Beefeater 24 1.5

$16.00

Votanikon 1.5

$14.00

Mataroa 1.5

$14.00Out of stock

Nolet's Silver 1.5

$14.00

Sipsmith 1.5

$14.00

Death’s Door 1.5

$15.00Out of stock

Aviation Gin 1.5

$14.00

Plymouth 1.5

$15.00

Hendricks 1.5

$15.00Out of stock

Citadelle 1.5

$14.00Out of stock

Botanist 1.5

$15.00

Monkey 47 1.5

$14.00

Bombay 1.5

$14.00

Beefeater 24 2.0

$17.00

Votanikon 2.0

$16.00

Mataroa 2.0

$16.00

Nolet's Silver 2.0

$16.00

Monkey 47 2.0

$18.00

Sipsmith 2.0

$16.00

Death's Door 2.0

$16.00Out of stock

Aviation 2.0

$16.00

Plymouth 2.0

$17.00

Hendricks 2.0

$18.00Out of stock

Citadelle 2.0

$16.00Out of stock

Botanist 2.0

$17.00

Bombay 2.0

$16.00

Plymouth 3.0

$19.00

Hendricks 3.0

$19.00Out of stock

Citadelle 3.0

$18.00Out of stock

Botanist 3.0

$19.00

Beefeater 24 3.0

$19.00

Votanikon 3.0

$18.00

Mataroa 3.0

$18.00Out of stock

Nolet's Silver 3.0

$18.00

Monkey 47 3.0

$20.00

Sipsmith 3.0

$18.00

Death's Door 3.0

$18.00

Aviation 3.0

$18.00

Bombay 3.0

$17.00

Ron Zacapa 23 1.5

$14.00

Diplomatico Reserva 1.5

$14.00

Angostura 1919 1.5

$14.00

Barcelo Imperial 1.5

$13.00

Chairman's Spiced 1.5

$14.00

Bayou Spiced 1.5

$13.00Out of stock

MT Black Barrel 1.5

$14.00Out of stock

Plantation 5 1.5

$14.00

Plantation Pineapple 1.5

$14.00

Appleton Signature Blend 1.5

$14.00Out of stock

Rhum Bar Jamaican Overproof 1.5

$13.00Out of stock

Saint James XO 1.5

$15.00Out of stock

Saint James Rhum Agricole 1.5

$14.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan 1.5

$14.00

Plantation 3 Star

$14.00

Ron Zacapa 23 2.0

$16.00

Dipomatico Reserva 2.0

$16.00

Angostura 1919 2.0

$16.00

Barcelo Imperial 2.0

$15.00

Chairman's Spiced 2.0

$16.00

Bayou Spiced 2.0

$15.00Out of stock

MT Black Barrel 2.0

$16.00Out of stock

Plantation 5 2.0

$16.00

Plantation Pineapple 2.0

$16.00

Appleton Signature Blend 2.0

$16.00Out of stock

Rhum Bar Jamaican Overproof 2.0

$15.00Out of stock

Saint James XO 2.0

$17.00Out of stock

Saint James Rhum Agricole 2.0

$16.00Out of stock

Plantation 3 Star 2.0

$16.00

Captain Morgan 2.0

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo 1.5

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal 1.5

$22.00

Clase Azul Reposado 1.5

$22.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado 1.5

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco 1.5

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco 1.5

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado 1.5

$18.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo 1.5

$20.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942 1.5

$30.00

Cuervo Tradicional Blanco 1.5

$14.00Out of stock

Heradura Reposado 1.5

$15.00

Vida Del Maguey Chichipapa 1.5

$14.00

Komos Blanco 1.5

$15.00

Komos Reposado 1.5

$16.00

San Cosme Oaxaca Blanco 1.5

$15.00Out of stock

Patron Plata 1.5

$15.00

Patron Reposado 1.5

$16.00

Tapatio Excelencia 1.5

$39.00Out of stock

Casa Dragones 1.5

$23.00

Milagro 1.5

$14.00

La Luna 1.5

$14.00

Cuervo Tradicional Blanco 2.0

$16.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo 2.0

$22.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado 2.0

$20.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco 2.0

$18.00

Don Julio 1942 2.0

$36.00

Heradura Reposado 2.0

$17.00

Vida Del Maguey Chichipapa 2.0

$16.00

Komos Blanco 2.0

$17.00

Komos Reposado 2.0

$18.00

San Cosme Oaxaca Blanco 2.0

$17.00Out of stock

Patron Plata 2.0

$17.00

Patron Reposado 2.0

$18.00

Tapatio Excelencia 2.0

$42.00Out of stock

Casa Dragones 2.0

$26.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco 2.0

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado 2.0

$20.00

Casamigos Anejo 2.0

$23.00

Casamigos Mezcal 2.0

$24.00

Clase Azul Reposado 2.0

$24.00Out of stock

Milagro 2.0

$16.00

La Luna 2.0

$16.00

Copper & Kings 1.5

$14.00Out of stock

Remy Martin 1738 1.5

$16.00

Martell VS 1.5

$20.00

Hennessy Fine 1.5

$24.00Out of stock

Courvoisier VS 1.5

$15.00

Metaxa 12 1.5

$14.00

Busnel Calvados VSOP 1.5

$16.00

Pierre Ferrand Cru de Cognac 1.5

$14.00

Hennessy VS 1.5

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP 1.5

$16.00

Metaxa 5 1.5

$13.00

Metaxa 7 1.5

$15.00

Metaxa 12 1.5

$16.00

Metaxa Grand Fine 1.5

$17.00

Martell VS 2.0

$22.00

Hennessy Fine 2.0

$26.00Out of stock

Courvoisier VS 2.0

$17.00

Metaxa 12 2.0

$16.00

Busnel Calvados VSOP 2.0

$18.00

Pierre Ferrand Cru de Cognac 2.0

$16.00

Copper & Kings 2.0

$16.00Out of stock

Remy Martin 1738 2.0

$18.00

Hennessy VS 2.0

$17.00

Hennessy VSOP 2.0

$18.00

Metaxa 5 2.0

$15.00

Metaxa 7 2.0

$17.00

Metaxa 12 2.0

$19.00

Metaxa Grand Fine 2.0

$21.00

XIII .5

$80.00

XIII 1.0

$160.00

XIII 2.0

$320.00

Glenmorangie 10 YO 1.5

$15.00

Glenlivet 12 Year 1.5

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Black 1.5

$16.00

Johnie Walker Blue 1.5

$50.00

Laphroaig 10 YO 1.5

$21.00

Oban 14 1.5

$20.00

Ardberg 10 YO 1.5

$15.00

McCallan 12 YO 1.5

$21.00

McCallan 18 YO 1.5

$60.00Out of stock

Dimple 15 YO 1.5

$16.00

Bruichladdich 'The Classic' 1.5

$17.00

Bruichladdich 'Octomoro' 1.5

$22.00Out of stock

Talisker 10 YO 1.5

$18.00

Glen Moray Sherry Cask 1.5

$15.00

Glenlivet 18 YO 1.5

$27.00Out of stock

Chivas Regal 12 yo 2.0

$17.00

Glenmorangie 10 YO 2.0

$17.00Out of stock

Ardberg 10 YO 2.0

$17.00

Glenlivet 12 YO 2.0

$24.00

McCallan 12 YO 2.0

$23.00

McCallan 18 YO 2.0

$65.00Out of stock

Dimple 15 YO 2.0

$18.00

Bruichladdich 'The Classic' 2.0

$19.00

Bruichladdich 'Octomoro' 2.0

$25.00Out of stock

Talisker 10 YO 2.0

$20.00

Glen Moray Sherry Cask 2.0

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black 2.0

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blue 2.0

$55.00

Glenlivet 18 2.0

$30.00Out of stock

Laphroaig 10 YO 2.0

$23.00

Oban 14 2.0

$25.00

Connemara 1.5

$14.00

Suntory Hakushu 12 1.5

$29.00Out of stock

Tokinoka White 1.5

$14.00Out of stock

Kavalan Select 1.5

$15.00

Amrut Fusion 1.5

$16.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels 1.5

$14.00

Jameson 1.5

$13.00

Toki 1.5

$19.00

Nikka Coffee Grain 1.5

$22.00

Redbreast Single Pot 1.5

$14.00

Bushmills 10 YO 1.5

$15.00Out of stock

Crown Royal 1.5

$15.00

Redbreast Single Pot 2.0

$16.00Out of stock

Bushmills 10 YO 2.0

$17.00Out of stock

Connemara 2.0

$16.00

Suntory Hakushu 12 2.0

$32.00Out of stock

Tokinoka White 2.0

$16.00Out of stock

Kavalan Select 2.0

$17.00

Amrut Fusion 2.0

$18.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels 2.0

$16.00

Jameson 2.0

$15.00

Nikka Tsuru 2.0

$24.00Out of stock

Toki 2.0

$21.00

Nikka Coffey Grain 2.0

$24.00

Crown Royal 2.0

$17.00

Campari 1.5

$12.00

Aperol 1.5

$12.00

Fernet 1.5

$12.00

Punt e Mes 1.5

$12.00Out of stock

Cynar Ricetta Orginale 1.5

$12.00

Brana Menta 1.5

$12.00

Port Ruby Fonseca 1.5

$12.00Out of stock

Sherry Romate Amontillado 1.5

$12.00

Pedro Jiminez Lustau Olorosso 1.5

$12.00

Skinoa Masiha 1.5

$12.00

Rakomelo 1.5

$12.00

Ouzo 1.5

$12.00

Grand Mariner 1.5

$15.00

Montenegro 1.5

$12.00

Amaro Nonino 1.5

$14.00

Sambuca 1.5

$13.00Out of stock

Grappa 1.5

$14.00

Green Chartreuse 1.5

$15.00

Yellow Chartreuse 1.5

$14.00

Punt e Mes 2.0

$14.00

Cynar Ricetta Orginale 2.0

$14.00

Brana Menta 2.0

$14.00

Port Ruby Fonseca 2.0

$14.00Out of stock

Sherry Romate Amontillado 2.0

$14.00Out of stock

Pedro Jiminez Lustau Olorosso 2.0

$14.00

Skinos Masiha 2.0

$14.00

Rakomelo 2.0

$14.00

Campari 2.0

$14.00

Aperol 2.0

$14.00

Fernet 2.0

$14.00

Ouzo 2.0

$14.00

Verino Mastiha Antica 2.0

$14.00

Verino Tentura Antica 2.0

$15.00

Sambuca 2.0

$15.00Out of stock

Grappa 2.0

$14.00

Montenegro 2.0

$14.00

Amaro Nonino 2.0

$16.00

Sigalas

$17.00Out of stock

Madeira Charleston Reserve

$16.00Out of stock

Neige Apple

$15.00Out of stock

Chateau Laribotte Semillon

$20.00Out of stock

Carpano Bianco

$14.00

La Fuerza Rojo

$14.00Out of stock

Yzaguire Reserva Rose

$15.00Out of stock

Green Chartreuse 2.0

$17.00

Yellow Chartreuse 2.0

$15.00

Grand Marnier 2.0

$17.00

Absinthe 2.0

$16.00

Jim Beam 1.5

$14.00

Angel's Envy 1.5

$15.00

Baker's 1.5

$19.00

Basil Hayden's 1.5

$17.00

Bookers 1.5

$17.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace 1.5

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon 1.5

$12.00

Few Bourbon 1.5

$12.00Out of stock

Blanton's 1.5

$22.00Out of stock

Four Roses 1.5

$12.00

Knob Creek 1.5

$17.00

Makers Mark 1.5

$14.00

Woodford Reserve 1.5

$15.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch 1.5

$15.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch 2.0

$17.00

Jim Beam 2.0

$16.00

Angel's Envy 2.0

$17.00

Bakers 2.0

$21.00

Basil Hayden's 2.0

$19.00

Booker's 2.0

$19.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace 2.0

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon 2.0

$14.00

Few Bourbon 2.0

$17.00Out of stock

Blanton's 2.0

$25.00Out of stock

Four Roses 2.0

$16.00

Knob Creek 2.0

$20.00

Makers Mark 2.0

$16.00

Woodford Reserve 2.0

$17.00

Rittenhouse Rye 1.5

$11.00

Bulleit Rye 1.5

$14.00

Whistlepig 10 Year 1.5

$25.00

Highwest Double Rye 1.5

$14.00

Sazerac Rye 1.5

$16.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye 1.5

$14.00

Highwest Double Rye 2.0

$16.00

Sazerac Rye 2.0

$18.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye 2.0

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye 2.0

$16.00

Bulleit Rye 2.0

$17.00

Whistlepig 10 Year 2.0

$28.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

802 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

