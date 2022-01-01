Nisos West Loop
No reviews yet
802 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cocktails
Wine
Raventos Blanc de Blanc
$14.00
Borgo Maragliano Rose
$13.00Out of stock
Nisos Bubbles
Thea Moschofilero
$15.00
Columna Albarino
$14.00
Skouras Assyrtiko
$16.00
Skouras Chardonnay
$16.00
Getariako Txakolina
$14.00
Kompsos Liatiko
$16.00
J Christopher Pinot Noir
$17.00
Tu Vin Plus Aux Soiree Cab Franc
$18.00
Saint George Aygritiko
$16.00Out of stock
Balancing Act Cab Sauv.
$19.00Out of stock
Tawny 20
$16.00
Madeira
$16.00
Apla Xinomarvo
$14.00
Charmes Meritage
$16.00
B Gaston Brut
$173.00
B Avinyo 'Petillant'
$63.00
B Billecart-Salm
$275.00
B Prologue Rose
$95.00Out of stock
B Mestres Cava Grande Reserva
$130.00
B 1818 Brut
$130.00
B Laurent Perrier Blanc de Blanc Brut
$195.00
B Raventos
$70.00
B Borgo Maragliano Rose
$70.00Out of stock
Corkage Fee
$35.00
Veuve Yellow
$325.00
B Clos Cibonne
$121.00
B Thymiopoulos Rose
$63.00
B Anatolikos Orange
$135.00
B Apla
$56.00Out of stock
B Charmes
$64.00
B Joseph Drouhin 'Vaudon' Chablis
$94.00
B Stolpman 'Estate' Sauvignon Blanc
$73.00Out of stock
B La Cana 'Navia' Albarino
$115.00Out of stock
B Sandhi Chardonnay
$121.00
B Rombauer Chardonnay
$152.00
B Domaine Mercouri Kallisto
$73.00Out of stock
B Gentilini 'Rhombus' Robola
$68.00
B Tsiakkas Xinisteri
$63.00
B Oenops Vidiano
$115.00
B Semeli 'Thea' Moschofilero
$79.00Out of stock
B Thymiopoulos 'Atma' Assyrtiko
$68.00Out of stock
B Anatolikos 'Wild Ferment' Malagouzia
$105.00
B Markou Retsina
$73.00
B Anatolikos Malgouzia
$195.00Out of stock
B Columna
$56.00
B Skouras Assyrtiko
$64.00
B Skouras Almyra Chardonnay
$64.00
B Txakolina
$56.00
B Domaine Vaudon
$94.00Out of stock
B Santorini Assyrtiko
$74.00
B 2014 Mercouri Refosco
$147.00
B 2019 Mercouri Refosco
$73.00
B Anatolikos Limnio
$168.00
B Balancing Act
$76.00Out of stock
B Domaine Gille "Cuvee Matheiu' Pinot Noir
$105.00
B Gentilini 'Iri's Vineyard' Mavrodaphne
$89.00
B Guy Breton 'Morgon' Gamay
$147.00
B Hirsch 'Bohan-Dillon' Pinot Noir
$157.00
B J Christopher
$68.00
B Karavitakis 'Kompsos' Liatiko
$68.00
B Lopez de Heredia 'Tondonia Reserva' Tempranillo
$194.00Out of stock
B Markou 'Emeis' Agioritiko
$63.00
B Nicholas Badel 'St. Joseph' Syrah
$131.00
B Oenops Xinomavro
$121.00
B Peju 'Rutherford Legacy Collection' Cabernet Sauvignon
$131.00
B Ridge Vineyards 'Estate' Cabernet Sauvignon
$262.00
B Saint George
$64.00Out of stock
B Semeli Agiorgitiko
$136.00Out of stock
B Terra Olympus 'Terra Petra' Xinomavro
$115.00
B Thymiopoulos 'Uranos' Xinomavro
$126.00Out of stock
B Thymiopoulos Xinomavro
$79.00
B Thymiopoulous 'Earth & Sky' Xinomavro
$126.00Out of stock
B Tu Vin Plus Aux Soiree
$72.00
B Gaja Sori Tildinn Babaresco 2014
$1,800.00
B Poggio Di Soto Brunello Di Montalcino 2017
$330.00
B Domaine Meo-Camuzet Les Perrieres 2019
$1,200.00
B Opus One
$1,400.00
B Antikythera Pinot Noir
$600.00
B Chateau De la Tour Clos-Vougeot 2016
$800.00
B Joseph Drouhin Corton Grand Cru 2019
$740.00
B Domaine Faiveley Chambertin Clo De Beze 2019
$1,400.00
B Louis Latour Romanee St Vivant 2016
$1,200.00
NA Beverage
Liquor
Titos 1.5
$15.00
Grey Goose 1.5
$16.00
Sneaky Fox 1.5
$13.00
Ketel One 1.5
$15.00
Belvedere 1.5
$16.00
Absolut Elyx 1.5
$15.00
Crystal Head 1.5
$14.00
Uluvka 1.5
$15.00Out of stock
Stolichnaya Elit
$14.00
Russian Standard Platinum 2.0
$17.00Out of stock
Beluga Allure 2.0
$17.00
Crystal Head 2.0
$17.00
Uluvka 2.0
$18.00Out of stock
Stolichnaya Elit 2.0
$16.00
Absolut Elyx 2.0
$17.00
Sneaky Fox 2.0
$15.00
Belvedere 2.0
$18.00
Titos 2.0
$16.00
Ketel One 2.0
$17.00
Grey Goose 2.0
$18.00
Absolut Elyx 3.0
$21.00
Sneaky Fox 3.0
$18.00
Belvedere 3.0
$22.00
Titos 3.0
$20.00
Ketel One 3.0
$20.00
Grey Goose 3.0
$22.00
Russian Standard Platinum 3.0
$20.00Out of stock
Beluga Allure 3.0
$20.00
Crystal Head 3.0
$20.00
Uluvka 3.0
$21.00Out of stock
Stoli Elit 3.0
$19.00
Beefeater 24 1.5
$16.00
Votanikon 1.5
$14.00
Mataroa 1.5
$14.00Out of stock
Nolet's Silver 1.5
$14.00
Sipsmith 1.5
$14.00
Death’s Door 1.5
$15.00Out of stock
Aviation Gin 1.5
$14.00
Plymouth 1.5
$15.00
Hendricks 1.5
$15.00Out of stock
Citadelle 1.5
$14.00Out of stock
Botanist 1.5
$15.00
Monkey 47 1.5
$14.00
Bombay 1.5
$14.00
Beefeater 24 2.0
$17.00
Votanikon 2.0
$16.00
Mataroa 2.0
$16.00
Nolet's Silver 2.0
$16.00
Monkey 47 2.0
$18.00
Sipsmith 2.0
$16.00
Death's Door 2.0
$16.00Out of stock
Aviation 2.0
$16.00
Plymouth 2.0
$17.00
Hendricks 2.0
$18.00Out of stock
Citadelle 2.0
$16.00Out of stock
Botanist 2.0
$17.00
Bombay 2.0
$16.00
Plymouth 3.0
$19.00
Hendricks 3.0
$19.00Out of stock
Citadelle 3.0
$18.00Out of stock
Botanist 3.0
$19.00
Beefeater 24 3.0
$19.00
Votanikon 3.0
$18.00
Mataroa 3.0
$18.00Out of stock
Nolet's Silver 3.0
$18.00
Monkey 47 3.0
$20.00
Sipsmith 3.0
$18.00
Death's Door 3.0
$18.00
Aviation 3.0
$18.00
Bombay 3.0
$17.00
Ron Zacapa 23 1.5
$14.00
Diplomatico Reserva 1.5
$14.00
Angostura 1919 1.5
$14.00
Barcelo Imperial 1.5
$13.00
Chairman's Spiced 1.5
$14.00
Bayou Spiced 1.5
$13.00Out of stock
MT Black Barrel 1.5
$14.00Out of stock
Plantation 5 1.5
$14.00
Plantation Pineapple 1.5
$14.00
Appleton Signature Blend 1.5
$14.00Out of stock
Rhum Bar Jamaican Overproof 1.5
$13.00Out of stock
Saint James XO 1.5
$15.00Out of stock
Saint James Rhum Agricole 1.5
$14.00Out of stock
Captain Morgan 1.5
$14.00
Plantation 3 Star
$14.00
Ron Zacapa 23 2.0
$16.00
Dipomatico Reserva 2.0
$16.00
Angostura 1919 2.0
$16.00
Barcelo Imperial 2.0
$15.00
Chairman's Spiced 2.0
$16.00
Bayou Spiced 2.0
$15.00Out of stock
MT Black Barrel 2.0
$16.00Out of stock
Plantation 5 2.0
$16.00
Plantation Pineapple 2.0
$16.00
Appleton Signature Blend 2.0
$16.00Out of stock
Rhum Bar Jamaican Overproof 2.0
$15.00Out of stock
Saint James XO 2.0
$17.00Out of stock
Saint James Rhum Agricole 2.0
$16.00Out of stock
Plantation 3 Star 2.0
$16.00
Captain Morgan 2.0
$16.00
Casamigos Anejo 1.5
$18.00
Casamigos Mezcal 1.5
$22.00
Clase Azul Reposado 1.5
$22.00Out of stock
Casamigos Reposado 1.5
$18.00
Casamigos Blanco 1.5
$16.00
Don Julio Blanco 1.5
$16.00
Don Julio Reposado 1.5
$18.00Out of stock
Don Julio Anejo 1.5
$20.00Out of stock
Don Julio 1942 1.5
$30.00
Cuervo Tradicional Blanco 1.5
$14.00Out of stock
Heradura Reposado 1.5
$15.00
Vida Del Maguey Chichipapa 1.5
$14.00
Komos Blanco 1.5
$15.00
Komos Reposado 1.5
$16.00
San Cosme Oaxaca Blanco 1.5
$15.00Out of stock
Patron Plata 1.5
$15.00
Patron Reposado 1.5
$16.00
Tapatio Excelencia 1.5
$39.00Out of stock
Casa Dragones 1.5
$23.00
Milagro 1.5
$14.00
La Luna 1.5
$14.00
Cuervo Tradicional Blanco 2.0
$16.00Out of stock
Don Julio Anejo 2.0
$22.00Out of stock
Don Julio Reposado 2.0
$20.00Out of stock
Don Julio Blanco 2.0
$18.00
Don Julio 1942 2.0
$36.00
Heradura Reposado 2.0
$17.00
Vida Del Maguey Chichipapa 2.0
$16.00
Komos Blanco 2.0
$17.00
Komos Reposado 2.0
$18.00
San Cosme Oaxaca Blanco 2.0
$17.00Out of stock
Patron Plata 2.0
$17.00
Patron Reposado 2.0
$18.00
Tapatio Excelencia 2.0
$42.00Out of stock
Casa Dragones 2.0
$26.00Out of stock
Casamigos Blanco 2.0
$18.00
Casamigos Reposado 2.0
$20.00
Casamigos Anejo 2.0
$23.00
Casamigos Mezcal 2.0
$24.00
Clase Azul Reposado 2.0
$24.00Out of stock
Milagro 2.0
$16.00
La Luna 2.0
$16.00
Copper & Kings 1.5
$14.00Out of stock
Remy Martin 1738 1.5
$16.00
Martell VS 1.5
$20.00
Hennessy Fine 1.5
$24.00Out of stock
Courvoisier VS 1.5
$15.00
Metaxa 12 1.5
$14.00
Busnel Calvados VSOP 1.5
$16.00
Pierre Ferrand Cru de Cognac 1.5
$14.00
Hennessy VS 1.5
$15.00
Hennessy VSOP 1.5
$16.00
Metaxa 5 1.5
$13.00
Metaxa 7 1.5
$15.00
Metaxa 12 1.5
$16.00
Metaxa Grand Fine 1.5
$17.00
Martell VS 2.0
$22.00
Hennessy Fine 2.0
$26.00Out of stock
Courvoisier VS 2.0
$17.00
Metaxa 12 2.0
$16.00
Busnel Calvados VSOP 2.0
$18.00
Pierre Ferrand Cru de Cognac 2.0
$16.00
Copper & Kings 2.0
$16.00Out of stock
Remy Martin 1738 2.0
$18.00
Hennessy VS 2.0
$17.00
Hennessy VSOP 2.0
$18.00
Metaxa 5 2.0
$15.00
Metaxa 7 2.0
$17.00
Metaxa 12 2.0
$19.00
Metaxa Grand Fine 2.0
$21.00
XIII .5
$80.00
XIII 1.0
$160.00
XIII 2.0
$320.00
Glenmorangie 10 YO 1.5
$15.00
Glenlivet 12 Year 1.5
$22.00
Johnnie Walker Black 1.5
$16.00
Johnie Walker Blue 1.5
$50.00
Laphroaig 10 YO 1.5
$21.00
Oban 14 1.5
$20.00
Ardberg 10 YO 1.5
$15.00
McCallan 12 YO 1.5
$21.00
McCallan 18 YO 1.5
$60.00Out of stock
Dimple 15 YO 1.5
$16.00
Bruichladdich 'The Classic' 1.5
$17.00
Bruichladdich 'Octomoro' 1.5
$22.00Out of stock
Talisker 10 YO 1.5
$18.00
Glen Moray Sherry Cask 1.5
$15.00
Glenlivet 18 YO 1.5
$27.00Out of stock
Chivas Regal 12 yo 2.0
$17.00
Glenmorangie 10 YO 2.0
$17.00Out of stock
Ardberg 10 YO 2.0
$17.00
Glenlivet 12 YO 2.0
$24.00
McCallan 12 YO 2.0
$23.00
McCallan 18 YO 2.0
$65.00Out of stock
Dimple 15 YO 2.0
$18.00
Bruichladdich 'The Classic' 2.0
$19.00
Bruichladdich 'Octomoro' 2.0
$25.00Out of stock
Talisker 10 YO 2.0
$20.00
Glen Moray Sherry Cask 2.0
$17.00
Johnnie Walker Black 2.0
$18.00
Johnnie Walker Blue 2.0
$55.00
Glenlivet 18 2.0
$30.00Out of stock
Laphroaig 10 YO 2.0
$23.00
Oban 14 2.0
$25.00
Connemara 1.5
$14.00
Suntory Hakushu 12 1.5
$29.00Out of stock
Tokinoka White 1.5
$14.00Out of stock
Kavalan Select 1.5
$15.00
Amrut Fusion 1.5
$16.00Out of stock
Jack Daniels 1.5
$14.00
Jameson 1.5
$13.00
Toki 1.5
$19.00
Nikka Coffee Grain 1.5
$22.00
Redbreast Single Pot 1.5
$14.00
Bushmills 10 YO 1.5
$15.00Out of stock
Crown Royal 1.5
$15.00
Redbreast Single Pot 2.0
$16.00Out of stock
Bushmills 10 YO 2.0
$17.00Out of stock
Connemara 2.0
$16.00
Suntory Hakushu 12 2.0
$32.00Out of stock
Tokinoka White 2.0
$16.00Out of stock
Kavalan Select 2.0
$17.00
Amrut Fusion 2.0
$18.00Out of stock
Jack Daniels 2.0
$16.00
Jameson 2.0
$15.00
Nikka Tsuru 2.0
$24.00Out of stock
Toki 2.0
$21.00
Nikka Coffey Grain 2.0
$24.00
Crown Royal 2.0
$17.00
Campari 1.5
$12.00
Aperol 1.5
$12.00
Fernet 1.5
$12.00
Punt e Mes 1.5
$12.00Out of stock
Cynar Ricetta Orginale 1.5
$12.00
Brana Menta 1.5
$12.00
Port Ruby Fonseca 1.5
$12.00Out of stock
Sherry Romate Amontillado 1.5
$12.00
Pedro Jiminez Lustau Olorosso 1.5
$12.00
Skinoa Masiha 1.5
$12.00
Rakomelo 1.5
$12.00
Ouzo 1.5
$12.00
Grand Mariner 1.5
$15.00
Montenegro 1.5
$12.00
Amaro Nonino 1.5
$14.00
Sambuca 1.5
$13.00Out of stock
Grappa 1.5
$14.00
Green Chartreuse 1.5
$15.00
Yellow Chartreuse 1.5
$14.00
Punt e Mes 2.0
$14.00
Cynar Ricetta Orginale 2.0
$14.00
Brana Menta 2.0
$14.00
Port Ruby Fonseca 2.0
$14.00Out of stock
Sherry Romate Amontillado 2.0
$14.00Out of stock
Pedro Jiminez Lustau Olorosso 2.0
$14.00
Skinos Masiha 2.0
$14.00
Rakomelo 2.0
$14.00
Campari 2.0
$14.00
Aperol 2.0
$14.00
Fernet 2.0
$14.00
Ouzo 2.0
$14.00
Verino Mastiha Antica 2.0
$14.00
Verino Tentura Antica 2.0
$15.00
Sambuca 2.0
$15.00Out of stock
Grappa 2.0
$14.00
Montenegro 2.0
$14.00
Amaro Nonino 2.0
$16.00
Sigalas
$17.00Out of stock
Madeira Charleston Reserve
$16.00Out of stock
Neige Apple
$15.00Out of stock
Chateau Laribotte Semillon
$20.00Out of stock
Carpano Bianco
$14.00
La Fuerza Rojo
$14.00Out of stock
Yzaguire Reserva Rose
$15.00Out of stock
Green Chartreuse 2.0
$17.00
Yellow Chartreuse 2.0
$15.00
Grand Marnier 2.0
$17.00
Absinthe 2.0
$16.00
Jim Beam 1.5
$14.00
Angel's Envy 1.5
$15.00
Baker's 1.5
$19.00
Basil Hayden's 1.5
$17.00
Bookers 1.5
$17.00Out of stock
Buffalo Trace 1.5
$12.00
Bulleit Bourbon 1.5
$12.00
Few Bourbon 1.5
$12.00Out of stock
Blanton's 1.5
$22.00Out of stock
Four Roses 1.5
$12.00
Knob Creek 1.5
$17.00
Makers Mark 1.5
$14.00
Woodford Reserve 1.5
$15.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch 1.5
$15.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch 2.0
$17.00
Jim Beam 2.0
$16.00
Angel's Envy 2.0
$17.00
Bakers 2.0
$21.00
Basil Hayden's 2.0
$19.00
Booker's 2.0
$19.00Out of stock
Buffalo Trace 2.0
$14.00
Bulleit Bourbon 2.0
$14.00
Few Bourbon 2.0
$17.00Out of stock
Blanton's 2.0
$25.00Out of stock
Four Roses 2.0
$16.00
Knob Creek 2.0
$20.00
Makers Mark 2.0
$16.00
Woodford Reserve 2.0
$17.00
Rittenhouse Rye 1.5
$11.00
Bulleit Rye 1.5
$14.00
Whistlepig 10 Year 1.5
$25.00
Highwest Double Rye 1.5
$14.00
Sazerac Rye 1.5
$16.00
Wild Turkey 101 Rye 1.5
$14.00
Highwest Double Rye 2.0
$16.00
Sazerac Rye 2.0
$18.00
Wild Turkey 101 Rye 2.0
$16.00
Rittenhouse Rye 2.0
$16.00
Bulleit Rye 2.0
$17.00
Whistlepig 10 Year 2.0
$28.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
802 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop - 1061 West Madison Street
No Reviews
1061 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chicago
More near Chicago
Cicero
No reviews yet
Berwyn
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.