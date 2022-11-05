Restaurant header imageView gallery

ROOH Chicago 736 W Randolph St

736 W Randolph St

Chicago, IL 60661

Popular Items

Naan - Garlic
**Butter Chicken
Basmati Rice

Small Plates

Avocado & Chickpea Bhel

$14.00

Granny smith apple, potatoes, puffed black rice (Vegan, Gluten free)

Chicken Kozhi

$18.00

Curry leaves, kerala podi masala

Chili Cheese Kulcha

$12.00

Tillamook cheddar, shishito pepper

Green Pea Kulcha

$14.00

Goat cheese

Grilled Prawn

$20.00

Mangalorean ghee roast masala, fennel (Gluten free)

Lamb Keema Hyderabadi

$28.00

Potato mousse, green peas, buttered pao (brioche) (Gluten free without the Pao)

Pork Belly

$18.00

Pandi curry, sesame curry, leaf crumble (Gluten free)

Sabudana Cutlet

$16.00

Mint chutney, potatoes, tapioca pearls (Vegan, Gluten free)

Sweet Potato Chaat

$16.00

Kale tempura, yogurt mousse, raspberry (Vegan, Gluten free)

Large Plates

Bengali Lamb Shank

$38.00

Kosha Mangsho, pearl onions, cilantro (Gluten free)

**Butter Chicken

$30.00

Red pepper makhani, cashews, cilantro CONTAINS NUTS (Gluten Free)

Jackfruit Kofta

$24.00

Tempered spinach sauce, crispy garlic

**Paneer Pasanda

$26.00

Red pepper makhani, cashews, fenugreek butter powder - CONTAINS NUTS (Gluten Free)

Tandoori Cauliflower

$24.00

Kadai gravy, cilantro cress (Vegan, Gluten free)

Whole Sea Bass

$48.00

Whole sea bass wrapped in a banana leaf, Goan curry (Ambotik) (Gluten free)

Accompaniments

**Chutney - Chili & Peanut

$3.00

House-made - CONTAINS NUTS (Vegan, Gluten free)

Avocado & Garlic Raita

$5.00

(Gluten free)

Basmati Rice

$5.00

(Vegan, Gluten free)

Butter Pao

$4.00

Chickpea Curry

$14.00

ginger (Vegan, Gluten free)

Chutney - Fermented Chili

$3.00

House-made

Chutney - Green Mango & Tomatillo

$3.00

House-made (Vegan, Gluten free)

Chutney - Mint & Cilantro

$3.00

House-made (Vegan, Gluten-free)

Chutney - Tamarind

$3.00

Green Bean Foogath

$8.00

Green beans, curry leaf, fresh coconut (Vegan)

Naan - Butter

$4.00

Naan - Garlic

$4.00

Naan - Plain

$4.00

Onions, Chili, Lemon

$3.00

Plain Yogurt

$5.00

Rooh Dal

$16.00

Black lentils, tomatoes, fresh cream, fenugreek (Gluten free)

Saffron Rice

$6.00

contains dairy (Gluten free)

Side Shishito Peppers

$3.00Out of stock

Whole Wheat Roti

$4.00

(Vegan)

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

AN AMALGAMATION OF REGIONAL INDIAN FLAVORS AND MODERN GASTRONOMIC TECHNIQUES

Location

736 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661

Directions

