ROOH Chicago 736 W Randolph St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
AN AMALGAMATION OF REGIONAL INDIAN FLAVORS AND MODERN GASTRONOMIC TECHNIQUES
Location
736 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop - 1061 West Madison Street
No Reviews
1061 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurant