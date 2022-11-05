Restaurant header imageView gallery

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

3313 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Spicy Crab Rangoon
Mom's BBQ Pork Bun
Avocado Katsu Bun (V)

Small Bites

Basil Cream Mussels (GF)

Basil Cream Mussels (GF)

$16.95

Fresh & sustainable. Sweet sake, fresh basil & garlic, Thai bird chili and a splash of cream. Served with toasted baguette. (Market availability) (Gluten-Free without toasted baguette).

Tuna Tostada (GF)

Tuna Tostada (GF)

$15.95

Diced yellowfin tuna & avocado, sliced radish, chopped scallion, baby arugula, chili-ponzu, toasted black sesame, crispy corn tostadas. (Gluten free)

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$15.95

Grilled marinated flank steak, chopped scallions, toasted rice powder, tamarind salsa. It was so good it made the tiger cry!

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

Six pieces of crispy jumbo shrimp, shredded coconut, sweet-chili sauce.

Soft Shell Crab Sliders

Soft Shell Crab Sliders

$13.95

Panko-crusted soft shell crab on potato rolls with curry-spiced aioli, baby arugula, fresh tomato, shredded carrot, and unagi sauce. (2 pcs)

Spicy Crab Rangoon

Spicy Crab Rangoon

$9.95

Crispy handmade dumplings filled with spicy cream cheese, kanikama, minced onion & celery. Served with sweet-chili sauce.

BITES Wings

BITES Wings

$11.95

Crispy chicken wings tossed in homemade sauce. 8pcs.

Garlic Edamame (V)(GF)

Garlic Edamame (V)(GF)

$7.95

Steamed soy beans, chili oil, mayu, fried garlic. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)

Edamame (V)(GF)

Edamame (V)(GF)

$7.95

Steamed soy beans. Salt. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)

Emerald Gyoza (V)

Emerald Gyoza (V)

$9.95

Pan-fried edamame & mixed vegetable dumplings, whiskey soy & wasabi aioli. (Vegetarian)

General Tso Duck Leg

General Tso Duck Leg

$15.95

Braised & battered, wasabi slaw, pickled ginger. Drenched in General Tso Good sauce.

Jumbo Shrimp Shumai

Jumbo Shrimp Shumai

$9.95

Steamed jumbo shrimp dumplings topped with fried garlic. Served with whiskey soy sauce.

Seaweed Salad (V)(GF)

Seaweed Salad (V)(GF)

$8.95

Dressed with rice wine vinaigrette. Served with carrots, sliced cucumbers, fresh radish and toasted sesame.

Taro Fries (V)(GF)

Taro Fries (V)(GF)

$8.95

Hand cut. Garlic salt, nori aioli, umami ketchup. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)

Tofu Satay (V)(GF)

Tofu Satay (V)(GF)

$8.95

Crispy tofu, Thai peanut sauce, sliced radish, fresh cucumber salad. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)

Bao/Bun (1pc/Order)

Avocado Katsu Bun (V)

Avocado Katsu Bun (V)

$3.95

Pickled carrot & daikon, teryaki sauce & wassabi aioli, scallions and sesame. (Vegetarian)(1 piece)

Braised Chashu Pork Bun

Braised Chashu Pork Bun

$3.95

Pickled carrot & daikon, crushed peanut, chopped scallions, ginger soy.

Mom's BBQ Pork Bun

Mom's BBQ Pork Bun

$3.95

sliced cucumber, pickled daikon, chopped scallions, fresh cilantro, sweet soy.

Roast Duck Bun

Roast Duck Bun

$4.95

Sliced cucumber, chopped radish, hoisin, cilantro.

Ebi Katsu Bun

Ebi Katsu Bun

$4.95

Spicy mayo slaw, unagi sauce, chopped scallion.

Signature Maki

Bite Me

Bite Me

$17.95

Soft shell crab katsu, jalapeño, avocado, cucumber, cilantro topped with fresh salmon, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & scallions. Torched to perfection.

Mad Crabber

Mad Crabber

$17.95

Soft shell crab katsu, spicy tuna, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro topped with seared ika, spicy mayo & red tobiko.

Lava

Lava

$15.95

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, & avocado, deep fried & topped with kanikama, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & chopped scallions. Torched to perfection.

Ocean Sundae

Ocean Sundae

$15.95

Ebi katsu, avocado, cream cheese, chopped scallions & sriracha topped with wasabi mayo, unagi sauce, rice crisps & red tobiko.

Samurai (GF)

Samurai (GF)

$15.95

Fresh salmon, fresh tuna, Fuji apple, romaine hearts, masago. (Gluten-Free)

Crazy Dragon

Crazy Dragon

$16.95

Shrimp katsu, cucumber topped with avocado, unagi, unagi sauce and crush peanuts.

Hot Chef (Can you handle it?)

Hot Chef (Can you handle it?)

$15.95

Spicy tuna, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro & fried shallots topped with our house spicy sauce, unagi sauce, scallions, togarashi, red tobiko & rice crisps.

Maki Fresco (GF)

Maki Fresco (GF)

$15.95

Hamachi, salmon, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, chili oil & lime zest.

Buddha's Garden (V)

Buddha's Garden (V)

$14.95

Sweet potato katsu, oshinko and sliced shiitake topped with unagi sauce. (Vegetarian)

BITES Spicy Tuna (GF)

BITES Spicy Tuna (GF)

$10.95

House spicy tuna recipe.

Classic Maki

Avocado Maki (V)(GF)

Avocado Maki (V)(GF)

$7.95

Fresh avocado. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)

California Maki (GF)

California Maki (GF)

$8.95

Kanikama, avocado, cucumber, masago. (Gluten-Free)

Ebi Katsu Maki

Ebi Katsu Maki

$9.95

Shrimp katsu, avocado, cucumber, black tobiko, unagi sauce.

Kappa Maki (V)(GF)

Kappa Maki (V)(GF)

$7.95

Fresh cucumber. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)

Negi-Hamachi Maki (GF)

Negi-Hamachi Maki (GF)

$9.95

Yellowtail, chopped scallion. (Gluten-Free)

Philly Maki (GF)

Philly Maki (GF)

$9.95

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado. (Gluten-Free)

Sake-Avo (GF)

Sake-Avo (GF)

$8.95

Fresh salmon, avocado. (Gluten-Free)

Tekka-Avo (GF)

Tekka-Avo (GF)

$8.95

Fresh tuna, avocado. (Gluten-Free)

Sake Maki (GF)

Sake Maki (GF)

$8.95

Fresh salmon. (Gluten-Free)

Shiitake Maki (V)

Shiitake Maki (V)

$7.95

Topped with unagi sauce. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free without sauce)

Soft Shell Crab Katsu

Soft Shell Crab Katsu

$13.95

Soft shell crab katsu, avocado, cucumber, masago, unagi sauce.

Spicy Salmon (GF)

Spicy Salmon (GF)

$9.95

Fresh salmon, spicy mayo, avocado. (Gluten-Free)

Sweet Potato Katsu Maki (V)

Sweet Potato Katsu Maki (V)

$7.95

Topped with unagi sauce.

Tekka Maki (GF)

Tekka Maki (GF)

$8.95

Fresh tuna. (Gluten-Free)

Unagi-Q

Unagi-Q

$9.95

Broiled freshwater eel, cucumber, unagi sauce.

Big Bites - Noodles

BITES Pad Thai

BITES Pad Thai

$15.95

Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with palm sugar & tamarind, bean sprouts, chives, scrambled egg & crushed peanuts.

Duck Fat Yakisoba

Duck Fat Yakisoba

$18.95

Roast duck, fresh noodles, bell peppers, cabbage & chopped scallions, bonito flakes & toasted sesame seeds.

Rama Noodles

Rama Noodles

$15.95

Fresh noodles, Thai peanut sauce stir-fried with broccoli, sliced carrots and chopped scallions topped with toasted sesame seeds.

Singapore Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$15.95

Rice vermicelli noodles and scrambled egg stir fried with jumbo shrimp and Chinese BBQ pork, sliced carrots, onions, bean sprouts, scallions & a dash of curry powder. Classic Hong Kong comfort food. Substitute with fried tofu for vegetarian & gluten-free.

Soft Shell Crab Mentaiko

Soft Shell Crab Mentaiko

$19.95

Soft shell crab katsu, fresh noodles, essence of crab, grated mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, mentaiko, cherry tomatoes, chopped scallions, shredded nori, toasted sesame seeds in a creamy sauce.

Big Bites - Entrée

Duck A L'Orange

Duck A L'Orange

$21.95

Confit duck leg, garlic fried rice, baby bok choy and toasted sesame.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$21.95

Pan roasted salmon served with sautéed spinach, sweet corn, edamame, toasted sesame & steamed rice.

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$21.95

Grilled flank steak, sweet-soy marinade, cilantro-garlic chimichurri & toasted sesame. Served with garlic-fries & nori aioli.

Grilled Kalbi Short Ribs

Grilled Kalbi Short Ribs

$21.95

Served over kimchi fried rice, topped with toasted sesame.

Seared Sesame Tuna

Seared Sesame Tuna

$18.95

Served w/ spring mix salad and roasted sesame dressing.

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Sliced flank steak and onions, diced bell peppers, and chopped scallions topped with fried garlic. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.

Chicken Katsudon

Chicken Katsudon

$16.95

A Japanese comfort classic. Crispy chicken cutlet, cracked egg, sliced onion & carrots simmered in sweet ginger soy sauce and topped with nori, pickled ginger, chopped scallion, toasted sesame. Served over steamed rice.

General Tso Good Chicken Entree

General Tso Good Chicken Entree

$15.95

Breaded crispy chicken, tossed in our sweet, tangy & spicy General Tso Good sauce with steamed broccoli, chopped scallion. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.

Honey-Bourbon Sesame Chicken Entree

Honey-Bourbon Sesame Chicken Entree

$15.95

Breaded crispy chicken, sweet pineapple chunks, chopped scallions tossed in our sweet & savory honey-bourbon sesame sauce. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.

Big Bites - Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice (GF)

Chicken Fried Rice (GF)

$14.95

Sliced onion, cherry tomato, chopped scallions, scrambled egg, and fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)

Hawaiian Fried Rice (GF)

Hawaiian Fried Rice (GF)

$17.95

Applewood smoked bacon, jumbo shrimp, sliced chicken breast, sweet pineapple chunks, cherry tomato, chopped scallions, and scrambled egg. Topped with fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)

Seafood Fried Rice (GF)

Seafood Fried Rice (GF)

$19.95

Jumbo shrimp, fresh mussels and scallops with fresh corn, edamame, cherry tomatoes & fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)

Steak Fried Rice

Steak Fried Rice

$16.95

Sliced onion, cherry tomato, chopped scallion, scrambled egg, and fried garlic.

Veggie Fried Rice (V)

Veggie Fried Rice (V)

$14.95

Sautéed broccoli, sweet potato, shiitake, sweet corn, edamame, cherry tomato, fried garlic. (Vegetarian)

Handheld Bites

Bites Burger

Bites Burger

$13.95

Double quarter pound angus patties, double American cheese, shredded lettuce, Japanese mayo & our super secret burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries.

General Tso GOOD Chicken Sandwich

General Tso GOOD Chicken Sandwich

$13.95+

Crispy breaded chicken thigh drenched in our spicy General Tso Good sauce with shredded romaine, sliced tomato and Japanese mayo on a toasted brioche. Served with French fries.

Honey-Bourbon Sesame Chicken Sandwich

Honey-Bourbon Sesame Chicken Sandwich

$13.95+

Crispy boneless chicken cutlet, grilled pineapple, pickled daikon, chopped scallion, toasted sesame, Japanese mayo, brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Ramen

Creamy Tonkotsu Ramen

Creamy Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.95

Creamy pork broth, fresh noodles, topped with pickled ginger, menma, wood ear mushroom, shredded cabbage, mayu, shredded nori, chopped scallions, soft-boiled egg & toasted sesame seeds.

Five-Spick Duck Ramen

Five-Spick Duck Ramen

$19.95

Chinese five-spice broth, fresh noodles, duck leg confit, baby bok choy, fresh cilantro, wood ear mushrooms, menma, sliced radish, chopped scallions, soft-boiled egg, toasted sesame seeds.

Roasted Shiitake Shoyu Ramen

Roasted Shiitake Shoyu Ramen

$16.95

Roasted shiitake & oyster mushrooms, sweet corn, menma, baby spinach, chopped scallions & toasted sesame seeds in a classic shoyu broth. (Vegetarian)(Vegan option available upon request)

Last Bites

Banana Wontons

Banana Wontons

$6.95

Your favorite hazelnut cocoa and banana wrapped in crispy pastry sheets.

Blueberry-Yuzu Cheesecake

Blueberry-Yuzu Cheesecake

$7.95

Japanese yuzu, homemade blueberry compote.

Vietnamese Tiramisu

$7.95

Vietnamese coffee, mascarpone, Grand Marnier, orange zest.

Side Bites

Crispy Spring Rolls (V)

$1.75

Vegetarian spring roll.

Crispy Spring Rolls (3pcs)(V)

$4.00

Vegetarian spring roll.

Cucumber Salad (V)(GF)

$4.00

Sliced cucumber, radish, shallot topped with crushed peanut and cilantro. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

French Fries (V)

$5.00

Umami Ketchup. Vegetarian.

Miso Soup (V)

$2.75

Fried tofu, nori and scallion. Vegetarian.

Sushi Rice (V)(GF)

$3.50

Vegan. Gluten-Free.

White Rice (V)(GF)

$3.00

Vegan. Gluten-Free.

Peanut Sauce (V)

$2.50

Vegetarian. Gluten-Free.

Bubble Tea

Jasmine Tea Bubble Tea

$5.50

Taro Bubble Tea

$5.75

Thai Green Tea Bubble Tea

$5.50

Thai Iced Tea Bubble Tea

$5.50

Fresh Fruit Slushies

Coconut Banana Slushie

$6.75

Lychee Mango Slushie

$6.75

Lychee Slushie

$6.75

Lychee Watermelon Slushie

$6.75

Mango Passionfruit Slushie

$6.75

Mango Slushie

$6.75

Mango Strawberry Slushie

$6.75

Pineapple Coconut Slushie

$6.75

Strawberry Banana Slushie

$6.75

Strawberry Lychee Slushie

$6.75

Watermelon Slushie

$6.75

Cocktails To-Go

Blue Me Away To-Go

Blue Me Away To-Go

$16.95

Tanduay Silver Asian Rum, blue curacao, triple sec, coconut juice, pineapple juice, lemon, orange & cherry bitters. (2 servings) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Deadly Nightshade To-Go

Deadly Nightshade To-Go

$16.95

Butterfly pea infused gin, elderflower, fresh ginger, lemon, agave, orange bitters. (2 servings) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Pink Lotus To-Go

Pink Lotus To-Go

$16.95

Lychee vodka, lemon, raspberry liqueur & soda. (2 servings) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Beer To-Go

LaGrow APA

$10.95

Organic American Pale Ale made in Chicago, IL. (1 pint) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

LaGrow Citra Blonde

$10.95

Organic citrus Blonde Ale made in Chicago, IL. (1 pint) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

LaGrow IPA

$10.95

Organic Indian Pale Ale made in Chicago, IL. (1 pint) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Lucky Buddha

$7.95

Lager (12 fl oz). Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Sapporo

$6.95

Premium Lager from Japan. (12 fl oz) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Singha

$6.95

Premium Lager from Thailand. (12 fl oz) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Sake, Sangria, Wine To-Go

Lychee Mimosa Kit

Lychee Mimosa Kit

$32.00

The kit includes: 1) a bottle of sparkling wine 2) a jar of lychee syrup (with lychee, 16 fl oz) 3) two champagne flutes Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Rose Kit

Rose Kit

$32.00

The kit includes: 1) a bottle of sparkling rośe 2) two champagne flutes 3) wine gift bag Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Sangria To-Go

Sangria To-Go

$12.00

Homemade sangria (16 fl oz). Choice of red or white. Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Tsukasabotan Yamayuzu Junmai Sake BTL

Tsukasabotan Yamayuzu Junmai Sake BTL

$48.00

Yuzu infused sake with low alcohol (8%). Refreshing and easy to drink. Served chilled or on the rocks. (720ml) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Hakutsuru "Sho-Une" Junmai Daiginjo - BTL To-Go

Hakutsuru "Sho-Une" Junmai Daiginjo - BTL To-Go

$18.00+

Graceful, fruity scents, velvety smooth, slightly dry. Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Hakutsuru "Superior" Junmai Ginjo - BTL To-Go

Hakutsuru "Superior" Junmai Ginjo - BTL To-Go

$16.00

Flowery fragrant sake with silky, well-balanced smoothness. (300ml) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Hakutsuru "Sayuri" Nigori - BTL To-Go

Hakutsuru "Sayuri" Nigori - BTL To-Go

$14.00+

Creamy and naturally sweet with a smooth after taste. Unfiltered. Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Karatamba Honjozo - BTL To-Go

Karatamba Honjozo - BTL To-Go

$13.00

A crisp, dry taste with a nice lingering finish. (300ml) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Deloach Vineyards Merlot BTL To-Go

Deloach Vineyards Merlot BTL To-Go

$16.00

Heritage reserve, California. Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Kung Fu Girl Reisling BTL To-Go

Kung Fu Girl Reisling BTL To-Go

$18.00

Columbia Valley, Washington State. Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea To-Go

$4.95

Thai-style sweeten tea topped with milk. 24oz cup.

Thai Iced Coffee To-Go

$4.95

Thai-style sweeten coffee topped with milk. 24oz cup.

Perrier

$4.50

Coke Can

$2.50

Coke Diet Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.00
