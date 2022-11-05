BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
No reviews yet
3313 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
Utensils
Small Bites
Basil Cream Mussels (GF)
Fresh & sustainable. Sweet sake, fresh basil & garlic, Thai bird chili and a splash of cream. Served with toasted baguette. (Market availability) (Gluten-Free without toasted baguette).
Tuna Tostada (GF)
Diced yellowfin tuna & avocado, sliced radish, chopped scallion, baby arugula, chili-ponzu, toasted black sesame, crispy corn tostadas. (Gluten free)
Crying Tiger
Grilled marinated flank steak, chopped scallions, toasted rice powder, tamarind salsa. It was so good it made the tiger cry!
Coconut Shrimp
Six pieces of crispy jumbo shrimp, shredded coconut, sweet-chili sauce.
Soft Shell Crab Sliders
Panko-crusted soft shell crab on potato rolls with curry-spiced aioli, baby arugula, fresh tomato, shredded carrot, and unagi sauce. (2 pcs)
Spicy Crab Rangoon
Crispy handmade dumplings filled with spicy cream cheese, kanikama, minced onion & celery. Served with sweet-chili sauce.
BITES Wings
Crispy chicken wings tossed in homemade sauce. 8pcs.
Garlic Edamame (V)(GF)
Steamed soy beans, chili oil, mayu, fried garlic. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)
Edamame (V)(GF)
Steamed soy beans. Salt. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)
Emerald Gyoza (V)
Pan-fried edamame & mixed vegetable dumplings, whiskey soy & wasabi aioli. (Vegetarian)
General Tso Duck Leg
Braised & battered, wasabi slaw, pickled ginger. Drenched in General Tso Good sauce.
Jumbo Shrimp Shumai
Steamed jumbo shrimp dumplings topped with fried garlic. Served with whiskey soy sauce.
Seaweed Salad (V)(GF)
Dressed with rice wine vinaigrette. Served with carrots, sliced cucumbers, fresh radish and toasted sesame.
Taro Fries (V)(GF)
Hand cut. Garlic salt, nori aioli, umami ketchup. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)
Tofu Satay (V)(GF)
Crispy tofu, Thai peanut sauce, sliced radish, fresh cucumber salad. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)
Bao/Bun (1pc/Order)
Avocado Katsu Bun (V)
Pickled carrot & daikon, teryaki sauce & wassabi aioli, scallions and sesame. (Vegetarian)(1 piece)
Braised Chashu Pork Bun
Pickled carrot & daikon, crushed peanut, chopped scallions, ginger soy.
Mom's BBQ Pork Bun
sliced cucumber, pickled daikon, chopped scallions, fresh cilantro, sweet soy.
Roast Duck Bun
Sliced cucumber, chopped radish, hoisin, cilantro.
Ebi Katsu Bun
Spicy mayo slaw, unagi sauce, chopped scallion.
Signature Maki
Bite Me
Soft shell crab katsu, jalapeño, avocado, cucumber, cilantro topped with fresh salmon, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & scallions. Torched to perfection.
Mad Crabber
Soft shell crab katsu, spicy tuna, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro topped with seared ika, spicy mayo & red tobiko.
Lava
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, & avocado, deep fried & topped with kanikama, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & chopped scallions. Torched to perfection.
Ocean Sundae
Ebi katsu, avocado, cream cheese, chopped scallions & sriracha topped with wasabi mayo, unagi sauce, rice crisps & red tobiko.
Samurai (GF)
Fresh salmon, fresh tuna, Fuji apple, romaine hearts, masago. (Gluten-Free)
Crazy Dragon
Shrimp katsu, cucumber topped with avocado, unagi, unagi sauce and crush peanuts.
Hot Chef (Can you handle it?)
Spicy tuna, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro & fried shallots topped with our house spicy sauce, unagi sauce, scallions, togarashi, red tobiko & rice crisps.
Maki Fresco (GF)
Hamachi, salmon, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, chili oil & lime zest.
Buddha's Garden (V)
Sweet potato katsu, oshinko and sliced shiitake topped with unagi sauce. (Vegetarian)
BITES Spicy Tuna (GF)
House spicy tuna recipe.
Classic Maki
Avocado Maki (V)(GF)
Fresh avocado. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)
California Maki (GF)
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber, masago. (Gluten-Free)
Ebi Katsu Maki
Shrimp katsu, avocado, cucumber, black tobiko, unagi sauce.
Kappa Maki (V)(GF)
Fresh cucumber. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)
Negi-Hamachi Maki (GF)
Yellowtail, chopped scallion. (Gluten-Free)
Philly Maki (GF)
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado. (Gluten-Free)
Sake-Avo (GF)
Fresh salmon, avocado. (Gluten-Free)
Tekka-Avo (GF)
Fresh tuna, avocado. (Gluten-Free)
Sake Maki (GF)
Fresh salmon. (Gluten-Free)
Shiitake Maki (V)
Topped with unagi sauce. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free without sauce)
Soft Shell Crab Katsu
Soft shell crab katsu, avocado, cucumber, masago, unagi sauce.
Spicy Salmon (GF)
Fresh salmon, spicy mayo, avocado. (Gluten-Free)
Sweet Potato Katsu Maki (V)
Topped with unagi sauce.
Tekka Maki (GF)
Fresh tuna. (Gluten-Free)
Unagi-Q
Broiled freshwater eel, cucumber, unagi sauce.
Big Bites - Noodles
BITES Pad Thai
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with palm sugar & tamarind, bean sprouts, chives, scrambled egg & crushed peanuts.
Duck Fat Yakisoba
Roast duck, fresh noodles, bell peppers, cabbage & chopped scallions, bonito flakes & toasted sesame seeds.
Rama Noodles
Fresh noodles, Thai peanut sauce stir-fried with broccoli, sliced carrots and chopped scallions topped with toasted sesame seeds.
Singapore Noodles
Rice vermicelli noodles and scrambled egg stir fried with jumbo shrimp and Chinese BBQ pork, sliced carrots, onions, bean sprouts, scallions & a dash of curry powder. Classic Hong Kong comfort food. Substitute with fried tofu for vegetarian & gluten-free.
Soft Shell Crab Mentaiko
Soft shell crab katsu, fresh noodles, essence of crab, grated mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, mentaiko, cherry tomatoes, chopped scallions, shredded nori, toasted sesame seeds in a creamy sauce.
Big Bites - Entrée
Duck A L'Orange
Confit duck leg, garlic fried rice, baby bok choy and toasted sesame.
Salmon Teriyaki
Pan roasted salmon served with sautéed spinach, sweet corn, edamame, toasted sesame & steamed rice.
Steak Frites
Grilled flank steak, sweet-soy marinade, cilantro-garlic chimichurri & toasted sesame. Served with garlic-fries & nori aioli.
Grilled Kalbi Short Ribs
Served over kimchi fried rice, topped with toasted sesame.
Seared Sesame Tuna
Served w/ spring mix salad and roasted sesame dressing.
Mongolian Beef
Sliced flank steak and onions, diced bell peppers, and chopped scallions topped with fried garlic. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.
Chicken Katsudon
A Japanese comfort classic. Crispy chicken cutlet, cracked egg, sliced onion & carrots simmered in sweet ginger soy sauce and topped with nori, pickled ginger, chopped scallion, toasted sesame. Served over steamed rice.
General Tso Good Chicken Entree
Breaded crispy chicken, tossed in our sweet, tangy & spicy General Tso Good sauce with steamed broccoli, chopped scallion. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.
Honey-Bourbon Sesame Chicken Entree
Breaded crispy chicken, sweet pineapple chunks, chopped scallions tossed in our sweet & savory honey-bourbon sesame sauce. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.
Big Bites - Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice (GF)
Sliced onion, cherry tomato, chopped scallions, scrambled egg, and fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)
Hawaiian Fried Rice (GF)
Applewood smoked bacon, jumbo shrimp, sliced chicken breast, sweet pineapple chunks, cherry tomato, chopped scallions, and scrambled egg. Topped with fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)
Seafood Fried Rice (GF)
Jumbo shrimp, fresh mussels and scallops with fresh corn, edamame, cherry tomatoes & fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)
Steak Fried Rice
Sliced onion, cherry tomato, chopped scallion, scrambled egg, and fried garlic.
Veggie Fried Rice (V)
Sautéed broccoli, sweet potato, shiitake, sweet corn, edamame, cherry tomato, fried garlic. (Vegetarian)
Handheld Bites
Bites Burger
Double quarter pound angus patties, double American cheese, shredded lettuce, Japanese mayo & our super secret burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries.
General Tso GOOD Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken thigh drenched in our spicy General Tso Good sauce with shredded romaine, sliced tomato and Japanese mayo on a toasted brioche. Served with French fries.
Honey-Bourbon Sesame Chicken Sandwich
Crispy boneless chicken cutlet, grilled pineapple, pickled daikon, chopped scallion, toasted sesame, Japanese mayo, brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Ramen
Creamy Tonkotsu Ramen
Creamy pork broth, fresh noodles, topped with pickled ginger, menma, wood ear mushroom, shredded cabbage, mayu, shredded nori, chopped scallions, soft-boiled egg & toasted sesame seeds.
Five-Spick Duck Ramen
Chinese five-spice broth, fresh noodles, duck leg confit, baby bok choy, fresh cilantro, wood ear mushrooms, menma, sliced radish, chopped scallions, soft-boiled egg, toasted sesame seeds.
Roasted Shiitake Shoyu Ramen
Roasted shiitake & oyster mushrooms, sweet corn, menma, baby spinach, chopped scallions & toasted sesame seeds in a classic shoyu broth. (Vegetarian)(Vegan option available upon request)
Last Bites
Side Bites
Crispy Spring Rolls (V)
Vegetarian spring roll.
Crispy Spring Rolls (3pcs)(V)
Vegetarian spring roll.
Cucumber Salad (V)(GF)
Sliced cucumber, radish, shallot topped with crushed peanut and cilantro. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
French Fries (V)
Umami Ketchup. Vegetarian.
Miso Soup (V)
Fried tofu, nori and scallion. Vegetarian.
Sushi Rice (V)(GF)
Vegan. Gluten-Free.
White Rice (V)(GF)
Vegan. Gluten-Free.
Peanut Sauce (V)
Vegetarian. Gluten-Free.
Bubble Tea
Fresh Fruit Slushies
Cocktails To-Go
Blue Me Away To-Go
Tanduay Silver Asian Rum, blue curacao, triple sec, coconut juice, pineapple juice, lemon, orange & cherry bitters. (2 servings) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Deadly Nightshade To-Go
Butterfly pea infused gin, elderflower, fresh ginger, lemon, agave, orange bitters. (2 servings) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Pink Lotus To-Go
Lychee vodka, lemon, raspberry liqueur & soda. (2 servings) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Beer To-Go
LaGrow APA
Organic American Pale Ale made in Chicago, IL. (1 pint) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
LaGrow Citra Blonde
Organic citrus Blonde Ale made in Chicago, IL. (1 pint) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
LaGrow IPA
Organic Indian Pale Ale made in Chicago, IL. (1 pint) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Lucky Buddha
Lager (12 fl oz). Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Sapporo
Premium Lager from Japan. (12 fl oz) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Singha
Premium Lager from Thailand. (12 fl oz) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Sake, Sangria, Wine To-Go
Lychee Mimosa Kit
The kit includes: 1) a bottle of sparkling wine 2) a jar of lychee syrup (with lychee, 16 fl oz) 3) two champagne flutes Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Rose Kit
The kit includes: 1) a bottle of sparkling rośe 2) two champagne flutes 3) wine gift bag Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Sangria To-Go
Homemade sangria (16 fl oz). Choice of red or white. Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Tsukasabotan Yamayuzu Junmai Sake BTL
Yuzu infused sake with low alcohol (8%). Refreshing and easy to drink. Served chilled or on the rocks. (720ml) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Hakutsuru "Sho-Une" Junmai Daiginjo - BTL To-Go
Graceful, fruity scents, velvety smooth, slightly dry. Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Hakutsuru "Superior" Junmai Ginjo - BTL To-Go
Flowery fragrant sake with silky, well-balanced smoothness. (300ml) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Hakutsuru "Sayuri" Nigori - BTL To-Go
Creamy and naturally sweet with a smooth after taste. Unfiltered. Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Karatamba Honjozo - BTL To-Go
A crisp, dry taste with a nice lingering finish. (300ml) Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Deloach Vineyards Merlot BTL To-Go
Heritage reserve, California. Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
Kung Fu Girl Reisling BTL To-Go
Columbia Valley, Washington State. Valid I.D. is required at time of purchase or delivery. Must be 21 years old & over.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come into BITES where Asian-American inspired menu is served. Explore new & exciting flavors w/ familiar fare. East meets West 2.0! Full bar. Full service.
3313 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657