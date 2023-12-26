American
ROOM 500
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Welcome to Rush Catering! We appreciate the opportunity to be a part helping you plan your special event. This catering menu and guide will provide you with not only menu options, but will provide information on policies, services and timelines. We strive to provide the best service and will work with you to meet your unique event needs. Please let us know how we can be of service!
Location
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60612
