American
Bars & Lounges

City Winery - Chicago

1,805 Reviews

$$

1200 W Randolph St

Chicago, IL 60607

Single Bottles

CW Sauvignon Blanc 'Old Town' 2021 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Sauvignon Blanc 'Old Town' 2021 750mL Bottle To Go

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc from Lake County, California. Aromas and flavors of citrus, peach, yellow, plum and apricot. An easy-drinking white perfrect for any occasion. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Chardonnay 'Andersonville' 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Chardonnay 'Andersonville' 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$28.00

Full-bodied, rich, creamy, medium oak - one of our best whites ever! For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Chardonnay 375ml Bottle To Go

$14.00
CW Roussanne 'Pilsen' 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Roussanne 'Pilsen' 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$28.00

Brilliant, golden yellow in color. Aromas of Asian pear, baked apple, and honey. Smooth flavors of peach, apricot and lemon zest intertwined with bright acidity. A creamy, yet fresh and delicate finish with subtle hints of honey.

CW Rose of Syrah 'Riverwalk' 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Rose of Syrah 'Riverwalk' 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$18.00

Syrah-based, fruity and yet dry with flavors of watermelon and cherry and a crisp finish. A City Winery summer favorite that’s perfect for enjoyment all year round. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Pinot Noir 'Hyde Park' 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Pinot Noir 'Hyde Park' 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$36.00

Aromas of raspberry, vanilla and red cherry followed by flavors of yellow plum, sweet herbs and a hint of nutmeg. Light to medium bodied, versatile and food-friendly. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Pinot Noir Griffin's Lair 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Pinot Noir Griffin's Lair 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$42.00

Using fruit from Griffin's Lair Vineyard in Sonoma Coast, CA, this Reserve Pinot Noir has a pale, brilliant ruby color. Aromas of cranberry, clove, anise, sweet cream and cocoa and dried dried rose petal transform to plum, vanilla and black pepper on the palate. A supple, well balanced Pinot Noir.

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Durant Vineyard 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Durant Vineyard 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$42.00

Our latest Oregon Pinot Noir release. Light-bodied, tasty and very versatile. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Durant Vineyard 2017 1.5 Bottle To Go

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Durant Vineyard 2017 1.5 Bottle To Go

$78.00

Our latest Oregon Pinot Noir release. Light-bodied, tasty and very versatile. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Bacigalupi 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Bacigalupi 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$42.00

Led by aromas of dark fruits layered with earth tones, smoked meats, and secondary notes of cinnamon stick, forest floor, and roasted walnuts. Dense flavors of dark cherry, cranberry and pomegranate enhanced with finishing notes of savory spices and chocolate ganache. Deep, rich and savory from the moment it hits the glass.

CW West Loop Red Blend 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

CW West Loop Red Blend 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$26.00

Deep ruby in color. Robust aromas of plum, violet and raspberry. Dark chocolate, graham cracker crust, and nutmeg flavors with black cherry and raspberry weaved throughout. A complex yet delightful red to enjoy with or without food.

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'Lincoln Park' 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'Lincoln Park' 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$30.00

Deep color with aromas and flavors of blackberry, currant, tomato leaf, dark spices and cedarwood. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'Centre Street' 2017 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'Centre Street' 2017 750mL Bottle To Go

$26.00

Dense ruby center with blush rim highlight the glass with translucent, lingering tears. Aromas of raspberry, fig and sweet vanilla intertwine to mimic fresh, warm pastries out of the oven. Black cherry, cranberry and raspberry make way for a layered palate of juicy red fruit, cinnamon and toffee notes. Supple tannin and acidity woven throughout. Juicy and bright with rounded out tannin make this wine approachable and versatile.

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Obsidian Ridge Vineyard 2016 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Obsidian Ridge Vineyard 2016 750mL Bottle To Go

$38.00

A full-bodied California Cab with dark fruit flavors, a velvety texture and a long, memorable finish - a gem! For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Bettinelli 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Bettinelli 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$55.00Out of stock

A full bodied Cabernet Sauvignon of true Napa Valley, CA character. Aromas of blackberry, vanilla and cocoa nib. A smooth and well balanced palate of creme brulee, toffee and mocha prolong each sip. This gem will please any Cab lover's palate for years to come.

CW Cabernet Franc Alder Springs 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$38.00
CW Syrah 'Wrigleyville' 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Syrah 'Wrigleyville' 2018 750mL Bottle To Go

$28.00

Aromas of blueberry, nutmeg and cloves segued by flavors of blackberry, plum, olive and pepper. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Syrah 2016 375ml Bottle to Go

$16.00
CW Grenache Reserve Alder Springs 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Grenache Reserve Alder Springs 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$32.00

Very dense in color for a Grenache! Ruby hue in the glass. Long lasting tears with it’s higher alcohol. Aromas of decadent strawberries covered in chocolate with hints of licorice and leather. Rich flavors of fig, raspberry and clove.

CW Petite Sirah Paso Robles 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

CW Petite Sirah Paso Robles 2019 750mL Bottle To Go

$28.00

The nose begins with notes of roasted cinnamon and cloves, opening into black plum and blackberry aromas. In the mouth, this wine is an explosion of jammy fruit, with loads of mouth-coating tannin and a rich, round mouthfeel and heavy body. The medium-length finish is all about fruit jam and black pepper.

Bottle Pack Deals

Chicago Neighborhood Series 6 Pack To Go

Chicago Neighborhood Series 6 Pack To Go

$145.00

Old Town Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Pilsen Roussanne 2018, Andersonville Chardonnay 2018, Hyde Park Pinot Noir 2017, Lincoln Park Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Wrigleyville Syrah 2018

3 for 60 Pack

3 for 60 Pack

$60.00

Full Cases To Go

CW Sauvignon Blanc 'Old Town' 2021 750mL Case To Go

CW Sauvignon Blanc 'Old Town' 2021 750mL Case To Go

$216.00

Sauvignon Blanc from Lake County, California. Aromas and flavors of citrus, peach, yellow, plum and apricot. An easy-drinking white perfrect for any occasion. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Chardonnay 'Andersonville' 2019 750mL Case To Go

CW Chardonnay 'Andersonville' 2019 750mL Case To Go

$302.40

Full-bodied, rich, creamy, medium oak - one of our best whites ever! For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Chardonnay 375ml Case To Go

$151.20
CW Roussanne 'Pilsen' 2019 750mL Case To Go

CW Roussanne 'Pilsen' 2019 750mL Case To Go

$302.40

Brilliant, golden yellow in color. Aromas of Asian pear, baked apple, and honey. Smooth flavors of peach, apricot and lemon zest intertwined with bright acidity. A creamy, yet fresh and delicate finish with subtle hints of honey.

CW Rose of Syrah 'Riverwalk' 2019 750mL Case To Go

CW Rose of Syrah 'Riverwalk' 2019 750mL Case To Go

$194.90

Syrah-based, fruity and yet dry with flavors of watermelon and cherry and a crisp finish. A City Winery summer favorite that’s perfect for enjoyment all year round. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Pinot Noir 'Hyde Park' 2018 750mL Case To Go

CW Pinot Noir 'Hyde Park' 2018 750mL Case To Go

$388.80

Aromas of raspberry, vanilla and red cherry followed by flavors of yellow plum, sweet herbs and a hint of nutmeg. Light to medium bodied, versatile and food-friendly. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Pinot Noir Griffin's Lair 2018 750mL Case To Go

CW Pinot Noir Griffin's Lair 2018 750mL Case To Go

$453.60

Using fruit from Griffin's Lair Vineyard in Sonoma Coast, CA, this Reserve Pinot Noir has a pale, brilliant ruby color. Aromas of cranberry, clove, anise, sweet cream and cocoa and dried dried rose petal transform to plum, vanilla and black pepper on the palate. A supple, well balanced Pinot Noir.

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Durant Vineyard 2017 750mL Case To Go

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Durant Vineyard 2017 750mL Case To Go

$453.60

Our latest Oregon Pinot Noir release. Light-bodied, tasty and very versatile. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Bacigalupi 2019 750mL Case To Go

CW Pinot Noir Reserve Bacigalupi 2019 750mL Case To Go

$453.60

Led by aromas of dark fruits layered with earth tones, smoked meats, and secondary notes of cinnamon stick, forest floor, and roasted walnuts. Dense flavors of dark cherry, cranberry and pomegranate enhanced with finishing notes of savory spices and chocolate ganache. Deep, rich and savory from the moment it hits the glass.

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'Lincoln Park' 2018 750mL Case To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'Lincoln Park' 2018 750mL Case To Go

$324.00

Deep color with aromas and flavors of blackberry, currant, tomato leaf, dark spices and cedarwood. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'Centre Street' 2017 750mL Case To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'Centre Street' 2017 750mL Case To Go

$280.80

Dense ruby center with blush rim highlight the glass with translucent, lingering tears. Aromas of raspberry, fig and sweet vanilla intertwine to mimic fresh, warm pastries out of the oven. Black cherry, cranberry and raspberry make way for a layered palate of juicy red fruit, cinnamon and toffee notes. Supple tannin and acidity woven throughout. Juicy and bright with rounded out tannin make this wine approachable and versatile.

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Obsidian Ridge Vineyard 2016 750mL Case To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Obsidian Ridge Vineyard 2016 750mL Case To Go

$410.40

A full-bodied California Cab with dark fruit flavors, a velvety texture and a long, memorable finish - a gem! For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Bettinelli 2018 750mL Case To Go

CW Cabernet Sauvignon Bettinelli 2018 750mL Case To Go

$594.00

A full bodied Cabernet Sauvignon of true Napa Valley, CA character. Aromas of blackberry, vanilla and cocoa nib. A smooth and well balanced palate of creme brulee, toffee and mocha prolong each sip. This gem will please any Cab lover's palate for years to come.

CW Cabernet Franc Alder Springs 2018 750mL Case To Go

$410.40
CW Syrah 'Wrigleyville' 2018 750mL Case To Go

CW Syrah 'Wrigleyville' 2018 750mL Case To Go

$302.40

Aromas of blueberry, nutmeg and cloves segued by flavors of blackberry, plum, olive and pepper. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving

CW Grenache Reserve Alder Springs 2019 750mL Case To Go

CW Grenache Reserve Alder Springs 2019 750mL Case To Go

$345.60

Very dense in color for a Grenache! Ruby hue in the glass. Long lasting tears with it’s higher alcohol. Aromas of decadent strawberries covered in chocolate with hints of licorice and leather. Rich flavors of fig, raspberry and clove.

CW Petite Sirah Paso Robles 2019 750mL Case To Go

CW Petite Sirah Paso Robles 2019 750mL Case To Go

$302.40

The nose begins with notes of roasted cinnamon and cloves, opening into black plum and blackberry aromas. In the mouth, this wine is an explosion of jammy fruit, with loads of mouth-coating tannin and a rich, round mouthfeel and heavy body. The medium-length finish is all about fruit jam and black pepper.

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1200 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
City Winery image
City Winery image
City Winery image

