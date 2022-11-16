- Home
City Winery - Chicago
1,805 Reviews
$$
1200 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
Single Bottles
CW Sauvignon Blanc 'Old Town' 2021 750mL Bottle To Go
Sauvignon Blanc from Lake County, California. Aromas and flavors of citrus, peach, yellow, plum and apricot. An easy-drinking white perfrect for any occasion. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving
CW Chardonnay 'Andersonville' 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Full-bodied, rich, creamy, medium oak - one of our best whites ever! For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving
CW Chardonnay 375ml Bottle To Go
CW Roussanne 'Pilsen' 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Brilliant, golden yellow in color. Aromas of Asian pear, baked apple, and honey. Smooth flavors of peach, apricot and lemon zest intertwined with bright acidity. A creamy, yet fresh and delicate finish with subtle hints of honey.
CW Rose of Syrah 'Riverwalk' 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Syrah-based, fruity and yet dry with flavors of watermelon and cherry and a crisp finish. A City Winery summer favorite that’s perfect for enjoyment all year round. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving
CW Pinot Noir 'Hyde Park' 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
Aromas of raspberry, vanilla and red cherry followed by flavors of yellow plum, sweet herbs and a hint of nutmeg. Light to medium bodied, versatile and food-friendly. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving
CW Pinot Noir Griffin's Lair 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
Using fruit from Griffin's Lair Vineyard in Sonoma Coast, CA, this Reserve Pinot Noir has a pale, brilliant ruby color. Aromas of cranberry, clove, anise, sweet cream and cocoa and dried dried rose petal transform to plum, vanilla and black pepper on the palate. A supple, well balanced Pinot Noir.
CW Pinot Noir Reserve Durant Vineyard 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
Our latest Oregon Pinot Noir release. Light-bodied, tasty and very versatile. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving
CW Pinot Noir Reserve Durant Vineyard 2017 1.5 Bottle To Go
Our latest Oregon Pinot Noir release. Light-bodied, tasty and very versatile. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving
CW Pinot Noir Reserve Bacigalupi 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Led by aromas of dark fruits layered with earth tones, smoked meats, and secondary notes of cinnamon stick, forest floor, and roasted walnuts. Dense flavors of dark cherry, cranberry and pomegranate enhanced with finishing notes of savory spices and chocolate ganache. Deep, rich and savory from the moment it hits the glass.
CW West Loop Red Blend 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Deep ruby in color. Robust aromas of plum, violet and raspberry. Dark chocolate, graham cracker crust, and nutmeg flavors with black cherry and raspberry weaved throughout. A complex yet delightful red to enjoy with or without food.
CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'Lincoln Park' 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
Deep color with aromas and flavors of blackberry, currant, tomato leaf, dark spices and cedarwood. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving
CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'Centre Street' 2017 750mL Bottle To Go
Dense ruby center with blush rim highlight the glass with translucent, lingering tears. Aromas of raspberry, fig and sweet vanilla intertwine to mimic fresh, warm pastries out of the oven. Black cherry, cranberry and raspberry make way for a layered palate of juicy red fruit, cinnamon and toffee notes. Supple tannin and acidity woven throughout. Juicy and bright with rounded out tannin make this wine approachable and versatile.
CW Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Obsidian Ridge Vineyard 2016 750mL Bottle To Go
A full-bodied California Cab with dark fruit flavors, a velvety texture and a long, memorable finish - a gem! For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving
CW Cabernet Sauvignon Bettinelli 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
A full bodied Cabernet Sauvignon of true Napa Valley, CA character. Aromas of blackberry, vanilla and cocoa nib. A smooth and well balanced palate of creme brulee, toffee and mocha prolong each sip. This gem will please any Cab lover's palate for years to come.
CW Cabernet Franc Alder Springs 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
CW Syrah 'Wrigleyville' 2018 750mL Bottle To Go
Aromas of blueberry, nutmeg and cloves segued by flavors of blackberry, plum, olive and pepper. For to go after the meal. Will be bagged and brought to you before leaving
CW Syrah 2016 375ml Bottle to Go
CW Grenache Reserve Alder Springs 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
Very dense in color for a Grenache! Ruby hue in the glass. Long lasting tears with it’s higher alcohol. Aromas of decadent strawberries covered in chocolate with hints of licorice and leather. Rich flavors of fig, raspberry and clove.
CW Petite Sirah Paso Robles 2019 750mL Bottle To Go
The nose begins with notes of roasted cinnamon and cloves, opening into black plum and blackberry aromas. In the mouth, this wine is an explosion of jammy fruit, with loads of mouth-coating tannin and a rich, round mouthfeel and heavy body. The medium-length finish is all about fruit jam and black pepper.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1200 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607