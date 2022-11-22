Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Bar Takito - West Loop

2,502 Reviews

$$

952 West Lake Street

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Skirt Steak, Pepper Crust
Coconut Shrimp
Suadero

Starters & Snacks

Nibbles & Bites to Share!
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00Out of stock

house-made chips with Chef's salsa

Traditional Guacamole

Traditional Guacamole

$13.00

avocado, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno pepper, lime

Grilled Pineapple Guacamole

Grilled Pineapple Guacamole

$15.00Out of stock

avocado, sun-dried tomato, crumbled goat cheese

Apple Crisp Guacamole

Apple Crisp Guacamole

$15.00Out of stock

roasted cherry tomatoes, pepita brittle chicharron

Guacamole Trio

$21.00Out of stock
Ceviche Agua Chile

Ceviche Agua Chile

$15.00Out of stock

shrimp, blood orange, plum pasilla chile, English cucumber

Hamachi Ceviche

Hamachi Ceviche

$16.00Out of stock
Equites con Camerones

Equites con Camerones

$15.00

deep roasted corn, grilled shrimp manchego cheese, saffron, corn crunch

Quesadilla

$8.00

Warm Flan

$14.00

Mushroom Fundito

$16.00

Salsa Flight

$8.00

Chorizo Fundido

$15.00

Tacos! Tacos! Tacos!

home-made tortillas that truly compliment every taco in it's own unique way!
Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$10.00Out of stock

pulled chicken with roasted tomatoes, epazote cream, queso fresco

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$12.00

guacamole, chimichurri, crispy potatoes

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

carrot cole slaw, mango ginger sauce, coconut

Crispy Fish

Crispy Fish

$10.00

coconut custard, carrot cole slaw, coconut flakes

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$10.00

hummus, miso cambray glaze, sesame seeds, cilantro

Cauliflower Popcorn

Cauliflower Popcorn

$10.00

crispy cauliflower via rice flour, aji peanut sauce, cherry tomato tartare

Birria

Birria

$11.00Out of stock

tender chuck roll, chile guajillo, miso camelized onions, goat cheese

Suadero

Suadero

$10.00

marinated brisket, salsa macha, avocado pesto

Steak & Potato (Single)

$2.95Out of stock

Shared Plates

Skirt Steak, Pepper Crust

Skirt Steak, Pepper Crust

$24.00+

butter, pepper crust, mushroom mornay and add one side dish

Skirt Steak, Arepa

Skirt Steak, Arepa

$24.00+

arepa, avocado, refried beans, sunny-side egg

Octopus a La Plancha

Octopus a La Plancha

$19.00+

pan seared octopus, garlic mojo, lemon, roasted potatoes, tequila, red/green peppers & parsley

Carnitas

Carnitas

$19.00+

marinated pork, chicharron, salsa borracha (drunk)

Special Octo

Special Octo

$19.00+

Seabass

$28.00

Sides

Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$7.00+

coconut oil, butter, cream of coconut, coconut milk. shredded coconut

Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$7.00+

jasmine rice, carrots, corn, cilantro

Chefs Vegetables

Chefs Vegetables

$8.00+

red & green bell peppers, red onion, zucchini, mushroom, chimichurri

Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00+

chimichurri, salt

Avocado

$1.95

freshly sliced avocado

Sour Cream

$1.00
Homemade Tortillas

Homemade Tortillas

$3.00

every tortilla is handmade with genuine passion/love

Small Salsa

Fajitas To Go

Skirt Steak Fajita

Skirt Steak Fajita

$17.99+

Enjoy Grilled skirt steak, sautéed green & red bell peppers, grilled onion, lime, with your choice of rice & handmade tortillas

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$17.99+

Enjoy grilled chicken, sautéed green & red bell peppers, grilled onion, lime, your choice of rice & tortillas

Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$17.99+

Enjoy grilled shrimp, sautéed green & red bell peppers, grilled onion, lime, your choice of rice & tortillas

Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.00+Out of stock

Choice of Coconut or Spanish Rice, Our chicken Tinga and mixed vegetables

Steak Rice Bowl

$14.00+Out of stock

Choice of Coconut or Spanish Rice, Skirt Steak, chimichurri sauce, and mixed vegetables

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$14.00+Out of stock

Choice of Coconut or Spanish Rice, Tempura Shrimp, red cabbage and mango coleslaw, mixed vegetables

Veggie Rice Bowl

$10.00+Out of stock

Choice of Coconut or Spanish Rice with mixed vegetables

Dessert

Enjoy Chocolate Cheesecake, served with dulce de leche (similar to caramel); NOTE: this item has a crust that contains gluten/wheat.

Abuelita Pudding

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Torta Rogel

$7.00

Starters & Snacks

Nibbles & Bites to Share!
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00Out of stock

house-made chips with Chef's salsa

Traditional Guacamole

Traditional Guacamole

$13.00

avocado, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno pepper, lime

Grilled Pineapple Guacamole

Grilled Pineapple Guacamole

$15.00Out of stock

avocado, sun-dried tomato, crumbled goat cheese

Equites con Camarones

Equites con Camarones

$15.00

charred grilled corn, butter, morita emulsion, epazote, queso fresco, cilantro, aleppo pepper seeds; btw - we were one of the few restaurants to launch this before everyone else followed :-). #proud

Ceviche Agua Chile

Ceviche Agua Chile

$15.00Out of stock

sriracha, horseradish sauce, soy sauce, arugula, pico de gallo, sliced avocado

Brunch

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.00

homemade chips, tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, crema, (2) sunny-side eggs, onion, cilantro

Avocado Toast

$12.00

brioche, avocado, arugula, cherry tomato, lime dressing, sunny-side egg

Eggs & Bacon

$11.00

(3) eggs your style, smoked applewood bacon, brioche

Arepa Benedict

$15.00

arepa: manchego cheese, garlic mojo. poached egg, mojo pork, chipotle cream sauce, cilantro, watermelon radish

Omelette Veggie

$12.00

chopped green/red peppers, mushroom, tomatillo sauce, chimichurri roasted potatoes

French Toast

$13.00

brioche, banana, tequila, butter, orange syrup, rosemary cream cheese

2 eggs

$4.00

3 eggs

$6.00

Mushroom Skillet

$14.00

Steak Skillet

$16.00

Tacos! Tacos! Tacos!

home-made tortillas that truly compliment every taco in it's own unique way!
Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$10.00Out of stock

pulled chicken with roasted tomatoes, epazote cream, queso fresco

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$12.00

guacamole, chimichurri, crispy potatoes

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

carrot cole slaw, mango ginger sauce, coconut

Crispy Fish

Crispy Fish

$10.00

coconut custard, carrot cole slaw, coconut flakes

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$10.00

hummus, miso cambray glaze, sesame seeds, cilantro

Cauliflower Popcorn

Cauliflower Popcorn

$10.00

sautéed brussel sprouts, honey balsamic glaze, sriracha, ahi peanut sauce (the owners favorite taco among his three restaurants, and he's hardly a vegetarian. the flavor is remarkable.

Sides

Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$7.00+

coconut oil, butter, cream of coconut, coconut milk. shredded coconut

Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$7.00+

jasmine rice, carrots, corn, cilantro

Chefs Vegetables

Chefs Vegetables

$8.00+

red & green bell peppers, red onion, zucchini, mushroom, chimichurri

Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00+

chimichurri, salt

Avocado

$1.95

freshly sliced avocado

Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Small Guac

$3.00

Toast

$4.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$7.95

Rita On The Run

Enjoy any of our four (4) most popular margaritas at Bar Takito
Takito

Takito

$12.00

exotico tequila, house cordial, agave nectar, lime with our organic salt

Takito (4 Pack)

Takito (4 Pack)

$39.00

exotico tequila, house cordial, agave nectar, lime & organic salt, served in our custom 4-pak carrier

Cucumber

Cucumber

$12.00

exotico tequila, house cordial, cucumber puree, lime & organic salt

Cucumber (4 Pack)

Cucumber (4 Pack)

$39.00

exotico tequila, house cordial, cucumber puree, lime & organic salt, served in our custom 4-pak carrier

Pineapple

Pineapple

$12.00

exotico tequila, house cordial, pineapple puree, lime & our organic salt mix

Pineapple (4 Pack)

Pineapple (4 Pack)

$39.00

exotico tequila, house cordial, pineapple puree, lime & organic salt, served in our custom 4-pak carrier

Watermelon

Watermelon

$12.00

exotico tequila, house cordial, watermelon puree, lime & organic salt

Watermelon (4 Pack)

Watermelon (4 Pack)

$39.00

exotico tequila, house cordial, watermelon puree, lime & organic salt, served in our custom 4-pak carrier

Beer Packs (6)

Tecate (16oz)

$32.00

Negra Modelo (12oz)

$25.00

Modelo Especial (16oz)

$32.00

Corona Extra (16oz)

$32.00

Corona Light (10oz)

$25.00

Pacifico (24oz)

$48.00

Margarita Kit

Takito Margarita Kit

Takito Margarita Kit

$65.00
Cucumber Margarita Kit

Cucumber Margarita Kit

$72.00
Pineapple Margarita Kit

Pineapple Margarita Kit

$72.00
Watermelon Margarita Kit

Watermelon Margarita Kit

$72.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy fajitas, tacos, meals, arepas and margaritas by your trusted small business restaurant (Chicago'bred) Bar Takito, in the West Loop since 2014.marketing

Website

Location

952 West Lake Street, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
Bar Takito image
Bar Takito image
Bar Takito image
Bar Takito image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marvin's Food & Fuel
orange star4.2 • 170
954 w Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox
orange star4.3 • 151
205 N Peoria Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Rebel & Rye
orange star4.6 • 42
726 W. Grand Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Boqueria - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
811 W. Fulton St. Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Lou's Backyard
orange star4.3 • 604
664 West Lake Street Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Eleven | Eleven
orange star4.2 • 162
1111 W Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Marvin's Food & Fuel
orange star4.2 • 170
954 w Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox
orange star4.3 • 151
205 N Peoria Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Garfield Ridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Near North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Portage Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston