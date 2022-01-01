Near West Side American restaurants you'll love
More about Au Cheval Chicago
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
|Single Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
More about City Winery
SALADS • CHICKEN
City Winery
1200 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Street Corn Salad
|$11.00
Grilled corn off the cob. greens, mayo, cotija cheese, butter, chile powder, micro cilantro
Allergen: dairy
|Filet Medallion Sliders
|$21.00
three filet mignon medallions / porcini butter / crispy shallot / brioche bun / served with choice of fries or side salad
Allergen: gluten / dairy
|Burrata
|$14.00
Burrata, marinated cherry tomato, basil pesto, grilled sourdough
More about Park Tavern
Park Tavern
1645 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$15.00
SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST
THICK-CUT MAPLE-GLAZED BACON,
AVOCADO, GARLIC AIOLI, LETTUCE,
TOMATO, TEXAS TOAST
|Thin Pizza
SMALL SERVES 1—2
MEDIUM SERVES 2—3
LARGE SERVES 3—4
|Angus Burger
|$15.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES,
CHOICE OF CHEESE, PRETZEL BUN
More about Sepia
Sepia
123 N Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Flourless Chocolate Torte
|$10.00
Hazelnut cremeux, fig jam, candied lemon, frizzled chocolate
|Burrata & Sweet Potato
|$12.00
Roasted and marinated with salsa verde, burrata and almond
|Buttermilk Panna Cotta
|$10.00
Cinnamon apple compote, apple cider gelee, candied almonds, saffron oat crumble
More about The Publican
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Publican
837 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Popular items
|Barbecued Carrots
|$16.00
BBQ spices, creamy herb dressing, fresh dill & pecans
(Contains: nuts, dairy)
|Publican Whole Chicken
|$40.00
served with frites
|Slow Roasted Porchetta
|$25.00
Pork Loin and Belly with Rosemary, Spring Onions and PQB Sourdough Bread Salad
Allergens; contains gluten
More about Madison Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madison Tavern
500 W Madison St, Chicago
|Popular items
|BIG Quesadilla
|$14.00