Near West Side American restaurants you'll love

Au Cheval Chicago image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Caesar Salad$13.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
Double Cheeseburger$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Single Cheeseburger$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
More about Au Cheval Chicago
City Winery image

SALADS • CHICKEN

City Winery

1200 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Street Corn Salad$11.00
Grilled corn off the cob. greens, mayo, cotija cheese, butter, chile powder, micro cilantro
Allergen: dairy
Filet Medallion Sliders$21.00
three filet mignon medallions / porcini butter / crispy shallot / brioche bun / served with choice of fries or side salad
Allergen: gluten / dairy
Burrata$14.00
Burrata, marinated cherry tomato, basil pesto, grilled sourdough
More about City Winery
Park Tavern image

 

Park Tavern

1645 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club$15.00
SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST
THICK-CUT MAPLE-GLAZED BACON,
AVOCADO, GARLIC AIOLI, LETTUCE,
TOMATO, TEXAS TOAST
Thin Pizza
SMALL SERVES 1—2
MEDIUM SERVES 2—3
LARGE SERVES 3—4
Angus Burger$15.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES,
CHOICE OF CHEESE, PRETZEL BUN
More about Park Tavern
Sepia image

 

Sepia

123 N Jefferson Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (5691 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flourless Chocolate Torte$10.00
Hazelnut cremeux, fig jam, candied lemon, frizzled chocolate
Burrata & Sweet Potato$12.00
Roasted and marinated with salsa verde, burrata and almond
Buttermilk Panna Cotta$10.00
Cinnamon apple compote, apple cider gelee, candied almonds, saffron oat crumble
More about Sepia
The Publican image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Publican

837 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1066 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Barbecued Carrots$16.00
BBQ spices, creamy herb dressing, fresh dill & pecans
(Contains: nuts, dairy)
Publican Whole Chicken$40.00
served with frites
Slow Roasted Porchetta$25.00
Pork Loin and Belly with Rosemary, Spring Onions and PQB Sourdough Bread Salad
Allergens; contains gluten
More about The Publican
Madison Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madison Tavern

500 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BIG Quesadilla$14.00
More about Madison Tavern
Velvet Taco image

 

Velvet Taco

910 W. Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco

