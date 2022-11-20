Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Middle Eastern

Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue

Chicago, IL 60605

Popular Items

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetarian Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$5.45

Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and deep-fried.

Cocktail Samosa (10 Pcs)

$5.45

Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and deep-fried. Served 10 PCS

Vegetable Pakora

$5.95

Savory vegetable fritters, mildly spiced, dipped in batter, and deep-fried.

Onion Bhaji

$6.25

Savory onion fritters, mildly spiced, dipped in batter, and deep fried.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.45

Crispy mixed vegetable spring rolls. Served with mild (tomato-based sauce) and hot sauces (red-chili sauce).

Masala Fries

$6.45Out of stock

Seasoned crisp savory potato wedges coated with onion, garlic, and paprika flavored batter.

Masala Onion Rings

$5.45

Onion Rings, mildly spiced, dipped in batter, and deep-fried.

Samosa Chat

$8.95

Chat made with samosa, chat masala, various chutney, and spices.

Himalayan Appetizers

Chili Potato

$13.95

Potatos sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.

Chili Paneer

$15.95

Paneer sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.

Chili Chicken

$14.95

Chicken sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.

Chili Mutton

$16.95Out of stock

Lamb sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.

Chili Shrimp

$15.95

Shrimp sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.