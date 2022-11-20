Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

No reviews yet
606 South Wabash Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and deep-fried.
Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and deep-fried. Served 10 PCS
Savory vegetable fritters, mildly spiced, dipped in batter, and deep-fried.
Savory onion fritters, mildly spiced, dipped in batter, and deep fried.
Crispy mixed vegetable spring rolls. Served with mild (tomato-based sauce) and hot sauces (red-chili sauce).
Seasoned crisp savory potato wedges coated with onion, garlic, and paprika flavored batter.
Onion Rings, mildly spiced, dipped in batter, and deep-fried.
Chat made with samosa, chat masala, various chutney, and spices.
Potatos sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.
Paneer sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.
Chicken sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.
Lamb sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.
Shrimp sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.