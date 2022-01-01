Veggie burgers in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve veggie burgers
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
A house-made, vegan patty loaded with veggies and pan-fried to crispy perfection and topped with garlic aioli.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Homemade Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Make with zucchini, carrots, mushroom, corn and served with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Veggie Burger
|$11.00
Vegetarian patty made w/ sweet corn, sweet potato, carrots, shallots, celery, cumin, sriracha sauce and topped w/ shoe string potatoes.
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
House made black been patty, brie cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo with a side of fries
Devil Dawgs - South Loop
767 South State Street, Chicago
|Very Veggie Burger
|$5.50
House Sauce, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Veggie Burger
|$6.99
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Veggie BURGER
|$12.00
Two Smashed Beyond Patties, American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, on a Potato Bun
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Two roasted red beet, cremini mushroom & black bean patties, baby kale, pickled red onion, Mighty Vine tomato, green goddess dressing, Sesame seed topped potato-avocado bun (vegan | add cheese $2)
Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Burger
|$14.95
Gluten free roasted beet & chickpea patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Veggie BURGER
|$12.00
Two Smashed Beyond Patties, American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, Potato Bun.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Region-
2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Veggie Burger
|$9.50
It's Back!!!! Lacy edged gardenburger, comes with region sauce, relish and onions unless requested otherwise.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chop Shop
2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Black Bean Burger, Cotija Cheese, Smashed Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Pico De Gallo, Brioche Bun
Devil Dawgs - Gold Coast
804 North Rush Street, Chicago
|Very Veggie Burger
|$5.50
House Sauce, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Veggie Cali Burger
|$14.00
Swiss cheese, garlic basil mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion on brioche.
|Veggie Hawaiian Burger
|$14.00
Veggie patty with marinated pineapple and red onion, bbq and romaine.
Burger Bar Chicago
1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO
|Powerhouse Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Baby arugula, avocado, goat cheese, tomato + chipotle aioli on a whole wheat bun
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Burger
|$13.50
Avocado Spread, mushrooms, choice of cheese, pickle spear, on a brioche bun
Range
1119 W Webster, Chicago
|Veggie Burger (Dinner)
|$14.00
pinto and black beans / red pepper / poblano peppers / soy protein / carrots / aioli / caramelized onion / melted aged white cheddar / simple greens salad with -pear-mint vinaigrette (veg)
Fountainhead Market
1966 West Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
cheddar cheese, mixed greens, sliced tomato, pickles, remoulade, served with side of fries.
Devil Dawgs - Lakeview
937 West Belmont, Chicago
|Very Veggie Burger
|$5.50
House Sauce, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
SALADS
Kale My Name
3300 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Tina's Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Veggie Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Kale, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Awesome Sauce and Side of Fries [SF]
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2435 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Veggie BURGER
|$12.00
Two smashed Beyond patties, American cheese, griddled onion, pickles, mustard, ketchup, Potato bun
FRENCH FRIES
SUPERKHANA International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Burger + Bavik
|$25.00
Delectable Mushroom Kale Patty That Doesn't Pretend To Be Meat, It Holds Its Own Power As A Confident Vegetable Concoction That Zeeshan Made With His Own Hands.
~ A Small Side of Perfectly Savory/Sweet Manchurian Potatoes ~ Wash it all down with a frosty Bavik
**If you'd like to enjoy your Burger in-house, please note how many people are in your party and your dining time, in "Special Instructions" below!**
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Wood Grilled
1801 West Division St, Chicago
|#7 Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Beyond Meat Beyond Burger, garlic aioli, pine nut-and-basil pesto, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions and brioche bun. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
One North Kitchen and Bar
1 N WACKER DR, Chicago
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
Black bean burger, avocado smash, pepperjack cheese, pico de gallo, kaiser roll
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Veggie Burger (Hot) (Vegetarian)
|$8.95
Grilled sweet potato patty, choice of toppings and bread.