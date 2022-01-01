Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$14.00
A house-made, vegan patty loaded with veggies and pan-fried to crispy perfection and topped with garlic aioli.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Veggie Burger$12.00
Make with zucchini, carrots, mushroom, corn and served with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$11.00
Vegetarian patty made w/ sweet corn, sweet potato, carrots, shallots, celery, cumin, sriracha sauce and topped w/ shoe string potatoes.
More about Simone's Bar
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burger$12.00
House made black been patty, brie cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo with a side of fries
More about Village Tap
Item pic

 

Devil Dawgs - South Loop

767 South State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Very Veggie Burger$5.50
House Sauce, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Devil Dawgs - South Loop
Veggie Burger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burger$6.99
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie BURGER$12.00
Two Smashed Beyond Patties, American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, on a Potato Bun
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Veggie Burger image

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$12.00
Two roasted red beet, cremini mushroom & black bean patties, baby kale, pickled red onion, Mighty Vine tomato, green goddess dressing, Sesame seed topped potato-avocado bun (vegan | add cheese $2)
More about Revolution Brewpub
Banner pic

 

Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burger$14.95
Gluten free roasted beet & chickpea patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
More about Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie BURGER$12.00
Two Smashed Beyond Patties, American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, Potato Bun.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
The Region- image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Region-

2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$9.50
It's Back!!!! Lacy edged gardenburger, comes with region sauce, relish and onions unless requested otherwise.
More about The Region-
a22a4824-4164-4de4-9833-84d194421baf image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chop Shop

2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$16.00
Black Bean Burger, Cotija Cheese, Smashed Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Pico De Gallo, Brioche Bun
More about Chop Shop
Item pic

 

Devil Dawgs - Gold Coast

804 North Rush Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Very Veggie Burger$5.50
House Sauce, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Devil Dawgs - Gold Coast
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Cali Burger$14.00
Swiss cheese, garlic basil mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion on brioche.
Veggie Hawaiian Burger$14.00
Veggie patty with marinated pineapple and red onion, bbq and romaine.
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Burger Bar Chicago image

 

Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Powerhouse Veggie Burger$12.00
Baby arugula, avocado, goat cheese, tomato + chipotle aioli on a whole wheat bun
More about Burger Bar Chicago
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burger$13.50
Avocado Spread, mushrooms, choice of cheese, pickle spear, on a brioche bun
More about Dakota 94
Range image

 

Range

1119 W Webster, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger (Dinner)$14.00
pinto and black beans / red pepper / poblano peppers / soy protein / carrots / aioli / caramelized onion / melted aged white cheddar / simple greens salad with -pear-mint vinaigrette (veg)
More about Range
Veggie Burger image

 

Fountainhead Market

1966 West Montrose Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Veggie Burger$15.00
cheddar cheese, mixed greens, sliced tomato, pickles, remoulade, served with side of fries.
More about Fountainhead Market
Item pic

 

Devil Dawgs - Lakeview

937 West Belmont, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Very Veggie Burger$5.50
House Sauce, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Devil Dawgs - Lakeview
Item pic

SALADS

Kale My Name

3300 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tina's Veggie Burger$16.00
Veggie Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Kale, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Awesome Sauce and Side of Fries [SF]
More about Kale My Name
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2435 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie BURGER$12.00
Two smashed Beyond patties, American cheese, griddled onion, pickles, mustard, ketchup, Potato bun
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
SUPERKHANA International image

FRENCH FRIES

SUPERKHANA International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger + Bavik$25.00
Delectable Mushroom Kale Patty That Doesn't Pretend To Be Meat, It Holds Its Own Power As A Confident Vegetable Concoction That Zeeshan Made With His Own Hands.
~ A Small Side of Perfectly Savory/Sweet Manchurian Potatoes ~ Wash it all down with a frosty Bavik
**If you'd like to enjoy your Burger in-house, please note how many people are in your party and your dining time, in "Special Instructions" below!**
More about SUPERKHANA International
#7 Veggie Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 West Division St, Chicago

Avg 3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#7 Veggie Burger$12.00
Beyond Meat Beyond Burger, garlic aioli, pine nut-and-basil pesto, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions and brioche bun. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
More about Mac's Wood Grilled
Main pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$15.00
Black bean burger, avocado smash, pepperjack cheese, pico de gallo, kaiser roll
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger (Hot) (Vegetarian)$8.95
Grilled sweet potato patty, choice of toppings and bread.
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean Veggie Burger$14.00
More about The Fireplace Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Omelettes

Green Beans

Meatball Subs

Wontons

Maki

Vietnamese Coffee

Fried Chicken Wings

Fresh Spring Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston