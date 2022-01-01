Veggie burgers in Chicago

Delectable Mushroom Kale Patty That Doesn't Pretend To Be Meat, It Holds Its Own Power As A Confident Vegetable Concoction That Zeeshan Made With His Own Hands.

~ A Small Side of Perfectly Savory/Sweet Manchurian Potatoes ~ Wash it all down with a frosty Bavik

**If you'd like to enjoy your Burger in-house, please note how many people are in your party and your dining time, in "Special Instructions" below!**

