American
Bars & Lounges

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR

Chicago, IL 60606

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Lg Still Water

$6.00

TOGO Can Coke

$2.50

TOGO Can Diet Coke

$2.50

TOGO Can Coke Zero

$2.50

TOGO Can Sprite

$2.50

TOGO Coffee

$3.50

TOGO Decaf

$3.50

TOGO Ginger Beer

$5.00

TOGO Bottled Water

$3.00

TOGO Large Sparkling Water

$6.00

TOGO Small Sparkling Water

$4.00

Coffee Drinks

decaf coffee

$3.50

espresso

$4.00

dbl espresso

$7.00

cappuccino

$4.50

latte

$4.50

decaf cappuccino

$4.50

decaf latte

$4.50

Weekly Specials

Weekly Specials

Harvest Bowl

$14.95

farro, pesto, sweet potatoes, green beans, mushrooms, zucchini, goat cheese, pepitas

Roast Beef Sandwich

$17.95

roast beef, fresh mozzarella, giardiniera mayo, arugula, ciabatta roll

Seafood Pasta

$25.95

bay shrimp, salmon, spinach, sundried tomatoes, farfalle pasta, tarragon cream sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago, IL 60606

Directions

