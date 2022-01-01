Restaurant header imageView gallery

Devil Dawgs - Wicker Park

1431 North Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicago Dog
Bag "O" Fries
Bacon Me Happy Slider

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$4.75

Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt

Hey Dog

Hey Dog

$4.75

Plain Hot Dog. Style yourself

Bacon Cheddar Dog

Bacon Cheddar Dog

$5.50

Bacon, Shredded & Melted Cheddar Cheese

Coney Dog

Coney Dog

$5.50

Mustard, Coney Sauce (chili), Onion

Coney Cheese Dog

Coney Cheese Dog

$5.50

Mustard, Coney Sauce (chili), Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Cheddar Cheese Dog

Cheddar Cheese Dog

$5.50

Loaded with Shredded & Melted Cheddar Cheese

Hot Green Chile Dog

Hot Green Chile Dog

$5.50

Green Chilies, Mustard, Melted & Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Southern Slaw Dog

$4.75

Devil Dawgs

Dah Big Chicago Dawg

Dah Big Chicago Dawg

$7.75

1/4 Lb. Hand-Crafted Spicy Sausage, Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt

Devil Dawg

Devil Dawg

$7.75

Plain Devil Dawg- 1/4 Lb. Hand-Crafted Spicy Sausage, Style yourself

Bulldawg

Bulldawg

$8.25

Battered and Deep, Fried Topped with Chili, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Pickle, Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Blue Demon Dawg

Blue Demon Dawg

$7.75

1/4 Lb. Hand-Crafted Spicy Sausage, Devil Sauce, Onion, Sauerkraut, Pickle, Spicy Mustard

Icelandic Dawg

Icelandic Dawg

$7.75

1/4 Lb. Hand-Crafted Spicy Sausage, Sweet Dijon Mustard, Ketchup, Homemade Remoulade, Diced Onions & Crispy Shallots

Its Not a Corn Dawg

Its Not a Corn Dawg

$7.75

1/4 Lb. Hand-Crafted Spicy Sausage, Green Chiles, Mayo, Pico De Gallo, Marinated Corn, Cojita Cheese, Spicy Spice

New York Street Dawg

New York Street Dawg

$7.75

1/4 Lb. Hand-Crafted Spicy Sausage, Spicy Mustard, Grilled Onions, Sauerkraut

Sig Ep Dawg

Sig Ep Dawg

$8.25

Devil Sauce, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Pickle

The Chi-Talian Dawg

The Chi-Talian Dawg

$7.75

Mustard, Onion, Giardinara, Melted & Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Chicago Polish

Chicago Polish

$6.00

All beef Polish with Mustard, Grilled Onion, Sport Peppers

Steak Burger Sliders

Hey Slider

Hey Slider

$3.75

Plain Slider. Make your Style

Orginal Cheese Slider

Orginal Cheese Slider

$3.75

House Sauce, Onions, American Cheese

Backyard Slider

Backyard Slider

$3.75

House Sauce, American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

Bacon Me Happy Slider

Bacon Me Happy Slider

$4.50

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, Bacon, American Cheese

Chi-Town Slider

Chi-Town Slider

$3.75

Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt, American Cheese

Elvis Slider

Elvis Slider

$4.50

Peanut Butter, Bacon, American Cheese, Inferno sauce (Hot)

Kickass Slider

Kickass Slider

$4.50

House Sauce, Mayo, Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Hot Green Chilies

Morning Slider

Morning Slider

$4.50

House Sauce, American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg

Chicken

The Classic

The Classic

$8.75

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, House Mayo, Pickle, Shredded Lettuce, House Spice on a Brioche Bun

The Clucker

The Clucker

$8.75

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, House Mayo, Homeade Spicy Slaw, Pickle on a Pretzel Bun (Spicy)

The Rooster

The Rooster

$10.95

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, House Sauce, Pickle, American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, on Pretzel Bun

4 Pc Tender W/Slw& Pckl

4 Pc Tender W/Slw& Pckl

$7.95

Buttermilk Fried Tenders with pickles and slaw

10 Pc Tender W/ Slw& Pckl

10 Pc Tender W/ Slw& Pckl

$16.95

Buttermilk Fried Tenders

Fries/Tots/O-Rings

Bag "O" Fries

Bag "O" Fries

$3.75

Hand Cut Fries

Bag "o" Fries with Cheese Sauce

Bag "o" Fries with Cheese Sauce

$4.35
Bucket "O" Fries

Bucket "O" Fries

$6.50

Hand Cut Fries

Bucket "O" Fries with Cheese

Bucket "O" Fries with Cheese

$7.70

Hand Cut Fries with Melted Cheddar Cheese

Bucket "O" Fries with Cheese and Chili

Bucket "O" Fries with Cheese and Chili

$8.25

Hand Cut Fries Layered with Metled Cheddar and Chili

Bag "O" Tots

Bag "O" Tots

$4.00

Good Ol' Tater Tots

Bag "O" Rings

Bag "O" Rings

$5.50

Whiskey Battered Onion Rings

Veggie/Hot Dogs

Chicago-Style Vegan Dog

Chicago-Style Vegan Dog

$5.50

Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt

Vegan Dog Options

Vegan Dog Options

$5.50

Served any style on our menu

Veggie/Burgers

Beyond Burger. 6 oz Plant Based, Soy Free, GMO and Gluten Free patty. Topped with House sauce, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato and American Cheese. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Very Veggie Burger

$6.75

House Sauce, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

Beverages

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

Assorted Cans of Pop

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Water

Joes

Joes

Craft Soda

Craft Soda

Shakes

Banana

Banana

$7.90

Fresh Banana

Chocolate

Chocolate

$7.90

Ghirardelli Chocolate

Chocolate Caramel

Chocolate Caramel

$7.90

Ghirardelli® Chocolate and Caramel

Chocolate Monkey

Chocolate Monkey

$7.90

Ghirardelli Chocalate and Fresh Banana

Chocolate Marshmallow

Chocolate Marshmallow

$7.90

Hot Fudge and Marshmellow

Chocolate Strawberry

Chocolate Strawberry

$7.90

Ghiradelli Chocolate and Fresh Strawberry

Caramel Salty Pretzel

Caramel Salty Pretzel

$7.90

Caramel and Salty Pretzel Pieces

Creamy Caramel

Creamy Caramel

$7.90

Creamy Caramel

Espresso

Espresso

$7.90

Espresso

Peanut Butter Banana

Peanut Butter Banana

$7.90

Peanut and Fresh Banana

Peanu Butter Chocolate

Peanu Butter Chocolate

$7.90

Ghirardelli Chocolate and Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$7.90

Peanut butter

Strawberry

Strawberry

$7.90

Fresh Strawberry

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$7.90

Fresh Strawberry and Fresh Banana

Strawberry Oreo

Strawberry Oreo

$7.90

Fresh Strawberry and Oreo Pieces

Oreo

Oreo

$7.90

Oreo Pieces

Oreo Mint

Oreo Mint

$7.90

Oreo and Mint

Vanilla

Vanilla

$7.90

Plain Vanilla

Devilments

Devilments

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Hippest Hot Dog stand in the city.

Website

Location

1431 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Devil Dawgs - Wicker Park image
Devil Dawgs - Wicker Park image
Devil Dawgs - Wicker Park image
Devil Dawgs - Wicker Park image

Map
