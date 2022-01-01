Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork fried rice in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pork fried rice

Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pork Fried Rice$15.95
Fried rice with sliced barbequed pork.
More about Talay
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar image

SEAFOOD

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Pork fried rice$12.50
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Pork Fried Rice$12.95
Mom’s Chinese BBQ roast pork, fresh bean sprouts, chopped scallion, scrambled egg, and fried garlic.
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Consumer pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pork Fried Rice$14.00
12 Hrs. marinated Homemade BBQ, egg, Chinese broccoli, tomato & onion.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Item pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
56a. Combination Fried Rice (bbq PORK)$14.50
Flavorful wok fried rice with shrimp, (BBQ pork), sausage, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.
60. B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice$13.00
Flavorful wok fried rice with BBQ pork, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Pork Fried Rice$9.95
Chinese fried rice made with our own roasted pork, bean sprouts and onions.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Urbanbelly image

 

Urbanbelly

1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork & Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Served with scrambled egg.
More about Urbanbelly
Consumer pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pork Fried Rice 叉燒炒飯$9.95
More about Furama Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
E52. Pork Fried Rice$9.99
More about Opart Thai House

