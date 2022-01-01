Pork fried rice in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pork fried rice
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$15.95
Fried rice with sliced barbequed pork.
SEAFOOD
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Pork fried rice
|$12.50
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$12.95
Mom’s Chinese BBQ roast pork, fresh bean sprouts, chopped scallion, scrambled egg, and fried garlic.
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$14.00
12 Hrs. marinated Homemade BBQ, egg, Chinese broccoli, tomato & onion.
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|56a. Combination Fried Rice (bbq PORK)
|$14.50
Flavorful wok fried rice with shrimp, (BBQ pork), sausage, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.
|60. B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice
|$13.00
Flavorful wok fried rice with BBQ pork, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Roasted Pork Fried Rice
|$9.95
Chinese fried rice made with our own roasted pork, bean sprouts and onions.
Urbanbelly
1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Pork & Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.00
Served with scrambled egg.
Furama Restaurant
4936 N Broadway St., Chicago
|BBQ Pork Fried Rice 叉燒炒飯
|$9.95