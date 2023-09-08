Popular Items

Build Your Own Ramen Bowl

$8.90

Spicy Ramen

$13.90

Food

Small Plates

Agedashi Tofu

$4.90

Chicken Chashu Plate

$6.50

Classic Chicken Karaage

$7.90

Fried Gyoza

$6.90

Furikake Fries

$4.90

Pork Belly Plate

$6.50

Pork Chashu Plate

$6.50

Steak Tenderloin Plate

$9.00

Sea Salt Edamame

$4.50

Seaweed Salad

$4.90

Spicy Chicken Karaage

$7.90

Sweet and Sour Chicken Karaage

$7.90

Takoyaki

$6.50

Grilled

Kawa (Chicken Skin) Skewers

$4.00

Lamb Chops

$12.00

Pork Belly Skewers

$5.00

Shrimp Skewers

$7.00

Steak Skewers

$8.00

Yakitori (Chicken Thigh) Skewers

$4.50

Ramen

Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.90

Chicken Ramen

$13.90

Curry Steak Ramen

$15.90

Garlic Lobster Ramen

$29.90

Grand Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.90

Miso Ramen

$13.90

NO Utensils

Shoyu Ramen

$16.90

Spicy Ramen

$13.90

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.90

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.90

Utensils

Veggie Ramen

$13.90

Ramen Side

Noodle

$2.50

White Rice

$2.50

Yakisoba (Stir-Fried Noodle)

Chicken Chashu Yakisoba

$13.90

Deluxe Yakisoba

$17.90

Garlic Lobster Yakisoba

$29.90

Pork Belly Yakisoba

$13.90

Steak Yakisoba

$15.90

Tamashii Yakisoba

$13.90

Veggie Yakisoba

$13.90

Donburi (Rice Bowl)

Beef Don

$16.90

Chicken Chashu Don

$12.90

Deluxe Don

$18.90

Karaage Don

$12.90

Pork Belly Don

$13.90

Pork Chashu Don

$13.90

Salmon Don

$14.90

Spicy Karaage Don

$12.90

Sweet and Sour Karaage Don

$12.90

Tamashii Don

$13.90

Tuna Don

$14.90

Veggie Don

$13.90

Katsu Don

$13.90

Curry Katsu Don

$14.90

Japanese Fried Rice

Garlic Chicken Fried Rice

$13.90

Garlic Lobster Fried Rice

$29.90

Garlic Pork Fried Rice

$13.90

Garlic Salmon Fried Rice

$14.90

Garlic Tofu Fried Rice

$14.90

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Mochi

$5.00

Tiramisu Cup

$6.00

Lunch

Chicken Ramen Lunch Set

$12.90

Veggie Ramen Lunch Set

$12.90

Tonkotsu Ramen Lunch Set

$12.90

Spicy Ramen Lunch Set (Copy)

$12.90

Sea Salt Edamame

$4.50

Fried Gyoza

$6.90

Classic Chicken Karaage

$7.90

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.90

Miso Ramen

$13.90

Chicken Ramen

$13.90

Veggie Ramen

$13.90

Mochi

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Beverage

Handcrafted

Handcrafted Lemonade

$4.00

Handcrafted Sparkling Drink

$4.00

Canned/Bottle

Coca-Cola

$2.25

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Royal Milk Tea

$3.50

Sangaria Strawberry Milk

$3.50

Ramune

$5.00

Water/Tea

Bottled Water

$2.25