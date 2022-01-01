Greek Islands Restaurant - Chicago 200 S Halsted Street

Greek Islands Restaurant - Chicago imageView gallery

cold appetizer

Anchovies

$4.95

Beets

$6.75+

marinated in evoo,red wine vinegar & garlic) w/ skordalia (gluten free)

Cold Plate octopus

$17.95

(gluten free)

Feta

$5.75+

(gluten free)

feta&olives

$5.50+

(gluten free)

hummus

$5.95+

chickpeas, tahini, evoo, lemon, spices (gluten free)

kalamata olives

$4.50

(gluten free)

Kefalotiri

$6.50

greek hard cheese (gluten free)

Melitanosalata

$6.75+

eggplant, garlic, evoo, herbs

Pepperchinos & olives

$4.95

(gluten free)

Scordalia

$5.95+

potato, garlic, evoo, spices

spread sampler

$8.95

tarama, spicy feta, eggplant spread

sweet peppers

$8.50

roasted red peppers (gluten free)

Taramosalata

$5.95+

Creamy blend ofcod roe, lemon, onion, spices

Tirokafetri

$6.75+

Greek feta, spicy peppers, spices (gluten free)

Tzatziki

$5.95+

yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon, spices (gluten free)

Hot appetizers

Dolmades

$8.95

Fried eggplant

$6.75+

A traditional eggplant dish smothered in a tangy tomato cheese sauce

Fried Zucchini

$6.75+

Thin slices of zucchini served w/ scordalia

Grilled Kalamari sm

$15.95

(gluten free)

Octopus sm

$15.95

Meditteranean octopus in evoo, red wine vinegar sauce(gluten free)

Gyros sm

$9.95

Served with tzatziki, pita, onions tomato

Hot lima beans

$6.75+

Keftedakia sm

$7.95

Tender meatball are served in our tangy tomato sauce

Kontosouvli sm

$9.95

Pork on the spit

Loukaniko small

$9.95

Mini chicken kebobs

$10.95

Four skewers seved with pita

Mini pork kebobs

$10.95

Four skewers seved with pita

Pan fried kalamari small

$14.95

Fried squid served with our homemade coktail sauce

Pita bread

$0.65

Saganaki

$8.95

Shrimp tourkolimano small

$12.95

Wild shrimp baked in a tomato galic sauce and crumbled feta

Spinach cheese pie small

$8.75

Mini Beef Tenderloin

$8.50

Baby Octopus

$13.95

Chicken Gyros

$9.95

soups

Avgolemono

$4.75+

Fasolada

$4.75+

Kotosoupa

$4.95+

Lentil

$4.75+

Psarosoupa

$5.50+

Revithosoupa

$4.75+

salads

Athenian

$6.75+

Lettuce, fresh vine tomatoes, kalamata olives, and Greek feta

Horiatiki

$7.50+

fresh vine tomatoes, cuccumbers, onions, kalamata olives,green peppers, and Greek feta

Domatosalata

$7.50+

fresh vine tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, and Greek feta

Paschalini

$7.50+

Finley chopped romaine, dill and scallions

Lahanosalata

$5.50

Chopped cabbage, with carrots,celery in a garlic vinaigrette

Horta

$7.95

Blanched fresh dandeloin green

potato salad

$3.95+

potato chunks flavored with onions, garlic, evvo

Texas

$7.50+

Bottle Salad Dressing

$9.95

Rapini

$7.95

Family style dinner

Family style dinner

$29.95

Combo dishes

combo mousaka

$8.95

combo Domlades

$8.95

combo gyros

$9.95

combo Homemade Sausage

$8.95

Combo leg of lamb

$12.95

Combo Kontosouvli

$9.95

Combo Veg. mousaka

$8.75

Combo Pastichio

$8.75

Combo Keftrdes

$7.95

Combo Spinach pie

$8.75

Combo Chiken riganati (dark)

$8.50

Combo Chiken riganati (white)

$9.50

Combo Loin Lamb Chops

$12.95

combo Stuffed Tomato

$8.50

Combo Stuffed Pepper

$8.50

Combo Chicken Gyros

$9.95

Traditional favorites

Arni Aginarato

$26.96

Colorado lamb with fresh artichokes in a egglemon sauce

Arni fournou

$26.95

Slowly baked Colorado lamb with greek herbs and spices

Chicken riganati 1/2

$15.95

Baked with evoo,lemon, herbs, garlic and spices

Chicken riganati 1/2 white

$17.95

Baked with evoo,lemon, herbs, garlic and spices

Chicken riganati 1/4 dark

$12.95

Baked with evoo,lemon, herbs, garlic and spices

Chicken riganati 1/4 white

$14.95

Baked with evoo,lemon, herbs, garlic and spices

Combination

$21.95

leg of lamb, mousaka, domla, meatball, briami, potato

Dolmades

$16.95

Tender grape leaves stuffed with rice, ground meatwith a egglemon sause

Grilled vegetable kebob

$13.95

Gyros

$17.95

slicec of ground beef and lamb

Keftedes

$15.95

Greek meatballs stewed in our special tomato sauce

Kokkinisto

$24.95

Colorado braised lamb shank, in a tomato sauce

Kontosouvli

$15.95

Pork on the spit

Meditteranean Chicken

$16.95

Chicken breast baked in evoo, herbs,garlic and spices

Mousaka

$16.95

Baked eggplant, zucchini ground meat and potato casserole w/ bechamel sauce

Pastichio

$16.95

Baked pasta, ground meat, and cheese casserole w/ bechamel sauce

Rice and yogurt

$13.95

Roast Leg of lamb

$27.95

Colorado sliced lamb, flavoured in our au jus sauce

Spaghetti

$13.95

Greek style pasta with garlic and butter

Spaghetti with chicken

$17.95

sliced chicken breast sauteed in our tomato vegetable sauce over pasta

Spanakopita

$15.95

Fresh spinach and feta cheese baked in a flaky filo dough

Spartan Chicken

$14.95

Five pieces ofdark meat,baked in the oven in evoo, lemon oregano

Vegetarian mousaka

$16.95

Baked eggplant, zucchini and potato casserole w/ bechamel sauce

Vegetarian plate

$13.95

an assortment of baked vegetables

Chicken kapama

$16.95

Roast loin of lamb

$26.95

Chicken Gyros

$16.95

Seafood

Meditteranean seabass

$25.95

A lean fish with firm fakes

Meditteranean lavraki

$26.95

A lean fish mild and sweet with moist tender fakes

Swordfish shishkabob

$24.95

Fresh wild swordfish marinated in Greek herbs and spices

Seafood shishkabob

$24.95

Wild shrimp, salmon,and catch of the day combined to make a seafood delight

Broiled salmon filet

$24.95

A flavorful filet, served with lemon evoo sauce

Cold Plate Octopus

$26.95

White fish

$22.95

Wild fish caught from lake superior

Shrimp tourkolimano

$22.95

Wild shrimp baked in a tomato galic sauce and crumbled feta

Kalamari

$21.95

Fried squid served with our homemade coktail sauce

Grilled Kalamari

$22.95

Pan fried smelts

$19.95

Crispy smelts sprinkled with greek oregano

Octopus

$25.95

Shrimp Shikabob

$22.95

Bakalao

$19.95

Broiler

Chiken shishkabob

$17.95

Two skewers of marinated chicken breast

Grilled chicken breast

$16.95

Marinated in evoo, herbs and spices

Half spring chiken

$17.95

Half spring chiken white

$19.95

Lamb chops (1 pc)

$25.95

the finest Colorado lamb chop 6 oz.

Lamb chops (2 pc)

$53.95

the finest Colorado lamb chop 6 oz. each

Baby Butterflied lamb chops (6 pc)

$41.95

the finest Colorado lamb chop 2 oz. each

Lamb riblets

$20.95

char-grilled

Beef shishkabob

$26.95

Two skewers of marinated tenderloin

New york Sirloin steak

$29.95

Choise 12oz steak

Beef & chicken shishkabob

$21.95

two skewers one each

Pork & chicken

$18.95

two skewers one each

Pork chops

$18.95

Two juicy center cut pork chops

Souvlaki

$17.95

Two skewers of pork tenderloin shishkabob

Homemade sausage (loukaniko)

$16.95

loin lamb chops

$31.95

Lamb chops (3pcs)

$77.95

Pork riblets

$21.95

Sides

Artichokes small

$5.95

seved in our homemade egg-lemon sauce

Artichokes large

$8.95

seved in our homemade egg-lemon sauce

Rice pilafi small

$3.50

Seved with tomato sauce

Rice pilafi large

$5.50

Seved with tomato sauce

Potatoes small

$3.50

Baked in evoo and oregano

Potatoes large

$5.50

Baked in evoo and oregano

Briami small

$3.95

Baked mix vegetables in a tomato sauce with evoo and greek herbs

Braimi large

$5.95

Baked mix vegetables in a tomato sauce with evoo and greek herbs

Fasolakia small

$4.50

Fasolakia large

$6.50

Baked string beans in a tomato sauce with evoo and greek herbs

Bamies small

$4.50

baked okra in a tomato sauce with evoo and greek herbs

Bamies large

$6.50

baked okra in a tomato sauce with evoo and greek herbs

Spaghetti

$5.95

Mini Tzatziki

$1.50

Spanakorizo sm

$3.95

Spanakorizo lrg

$5.95

broccoli & calif

$5.95

Rice & Potatoes Large

$5.95

Rice & Potato Small

$3.50

Jalapeno small

$4.95

Jalapeno lrg

$6.95

Sandwich

Chicken breast Sandwich

$12.95

Gyros Sandwich

$11.95

Lamb Sandwich

$15.95

Meatball Sandwich

$10.95

Loukaniko Sandwich

$14.95

French Fries

$9.95

Desserts

Baklava

$6.95

Galactobouriko

$5.50

G.I. special

$6.95

Sokolatina

$7.50

Karidopita

$6.50

Nogatina

$5.95

Mediterraneo

$7.95

Rice Pudding

$5.50

Ambrosia

$7.95

Crème Caramel

$5.95

Ice Cream

$5.95

Yogurt w/nuts&honey

$7.50

Yogurt

$5.95

Baklava w/ ice cream

$7.95

Karidopita w/ Ice cream

$7.50

Kids menu

K- Chicken kabob

$6.95

K- Beef kabob

$8.95

K- pork kebob

$6.95

K-hamburger

$7.95

K-gyros

$6.95

K-Spaghetti

$4.95

K-spaghetti w/meatballs

$7.95

K- Pastichio

$6.95

Catering App.

beef kebob sm

$8.95

bowl of red sauce

$4.95

bread

$2.00

Chicken kebob sm

$5.95

Dolmades

$1.95

Keftedakia

$1.50

Loukaniko

$5.25

Mini chicken kebobs

$1.95

Mini pork kebobs

$1.95

pork kebob sm

$5.95

Shrimp kebob

$6.95

Spanakopitakia

$1.75

Tiropitakia

$1.95

Sterno and tray holder

$14.00

Cutlery and Plate set

$0.95

Serving Utensil

$0.95

Catering Trays

Hot lima beans

$30.95+

Cold lima beans

$30.95+

Beets

$35.95+

Salad

$31.95+

Horiatiki

$33.95+

Paschalini

$33.95+

Texas

$33.95+

Domatosalata

$33.95+

Whole chicken (each)

$19.95

Med.Chicken breast (each)

$9.95

Pastichio

$45.95+

Mousaka

$52.95+

Veg. Mousaka

$42.95+

Spinach pie

$39.95+

Gyros

$68.95+

Kontosouvli

$68.95+

Rice

$20.95+

Potatoes

$20.95+

Briami

$25.95+

Fasolakia

$34.95+

Okra

$29.95+

Spinach Rice

$29.95+

Spaghetti

$22.95+

Catering Pound

Scordalia

$8.95

Hummus

$9.95

Taramosalata

$9.95

Tzatziki

$9.95

Melitzanosalata

$9.95

Tirokafetri

$11.95

Feta

$9.95

Olives

$6.95

leg lamb

$18.00

tomato sauce bowl

$4.95

tomato sauce quart

$10.95

Catering Desserts

Baklava

$3.95

Galactobouriko

$2.95

G.I. special

$3.95

Sokolatina

$3.95

Karidopita

$3.95

Nogatina

$3.95

Mediterraneo

$4.50

Rice Pudding

$2.95

Thursday Specials

Mediterranean Salmon

$29.95

Lamb/ rosa Marina

$27.95

Loin Lamb Chops

$33.95

Lamb w/ Spaghetti

$27.95

Stuffed Tom & Peppers

$17.95

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$18.95

retail

bottle oil

$10.95

3 LTR OIL

$29.95

HONEY SMALL

$8.95

OREGANO

$3.95+

T-SHIRT

$8.95

SWEATER

$12.95

HATS

$10.95

HONEY LARGE

$12.95

BOTTLE OF DRESSING

$10.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 S Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60661

Directions

Gallery
Greek Islands Restaurant - Chicago image

