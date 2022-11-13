Restaurant header imageView gallery

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

922 Reviews

$$

306 S Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60661

Order Again

Popular Items

Mango Yogurt Mousse 8"
Mango Yogurt Mousse 6"
Mango Yogurt Mousse 10"

Specialty Coffee

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50

double shot specialty espresso

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

double espresso, choice of milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

double espresso, choice of milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

double espresso choice of milk

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$5.50

double espresso, choice of milk

Americano

Americano

$4.50

double espresso, water

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.75

double espresso, cacao, choice of milk

Nutella Latte

Nutella Latte

$5.75

double espresso, nutella, choice of milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75

matcha, water, choice of milk

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.75

spiced black tea, water, choice of milk

Freddo Espresso

Freddo Espresso

$5.00

double espresso, chilled over ice

Freddo Cappuccino

Freddo Cappuccino

$5.50

double espresso, chilled topped with skim milk crema

Greek Frappe

Greek Frappe

$5.00

Traditional Greek Coffee

$3.50+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

mocha, choice of milk

Coffee Drip

Coffee Drip

$4.50

American brewed coffee

Tea

Tea

$4.00

peppermint, mixed herbs, chamomile, green, black

Bottled Drinks

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Flavored San Pelligrino

$2.75

Republic of Tea

$5.50+

Epsa

$2.50+

MastiQua

$3.80

Souroti 250ml

$2.75

Souroti 750ml

$6.50

Ice Mountain

$1.99

Vikos Agno Greek Water

$2.50

Signature Artopitas

Spinach & Feta Artopita

$8.00

spinach, scallion, dill, feta cheese (V)

Kasseri & Feta Artopita

$8.00

kasseri and feta cheeses, mint

Ham & Cheese Artopita

$8.00

black forest ham, gouda, tomato sauce

Mushroom & Emmental Artopita

$8.00

portobello, swiss, kasseri, onion, red pepper

Spicy Chicken Artopita

$8.00

organic chicken, spicy whipped feta, chives

Small Plates

served with warm pita
Keftedes Meatballs

Keftedes Meatballs

$10.00

beef, mint, basil, onion, cumin, greek country bread, hand cut fries

Guac-Tziki

Guac-Tziki

$8.00

house-made guacamole mixed with tzatziki sauce

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

roasted garlic, warm pita

Tomatokeftedes

Tomatokeftedes

$8.00

tomato, sun dried tomato, zucchini, mint, basil, onion, feta cheese

Cheese Course

$15.00

a selection of imported cheeses featuring kasseri, feta, kefalograviera, kefalotyri

Charcuterie Board

$15.00

prosciutto, keftedes, tomatokeftedes

Soup

Avgolemeno Soup

$4.50+

traditional greek soup chicken, lemon, rice

Vegan Soup

$4.50+

Lentil - Monday, Tuesday White Bean - Wednesday, Thursday Butternut Squash - Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Sides

French Fries

$5.50

Greek Fries

$7.50

hand-cut, feta, oregano

Warm Pita Bread

$1.00

side of warm artisan greek pita

Greek Favorites

Mixed Nut Baklava

Mixed Nut Baklava

$6.00

Walnut, Pistachio, Almond

Almond Baklava

Almond Baklava

$6.00

filo, almonds, honey syrup

Galactoboureko

Galactoboureko

$5.50

custard, filo, light honey syrup

Kataifi

Kataifi

$6.00

shredded filo, walnuts, honey syrup

Bougatsa

Bougatsa

$5.00

custard, filo, light honey syrup

Diples

Diples

$1.85

crisp pastry, cinnamon, walnuts

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Classic Favorites

Berry Yogurt Mousse

Berry Yogurt Mousse

$5.15

berry puree, Greek yogurt, vanilla cake, raspberry glaze

Coconut Yogurt Mousse

Coconut Yogurt Mousse

$5.15

coconut puree, Greek yogurt, vanilla cake, passion fruit glaze

Mango Yogurt Mousse

Mango Yogurt Mousse

$5.15

mango puree, Greek yogurt, vanilla cake

Tiramisu Mousse

Tiramisu Mousse

$7.65

mascarpone cheese, coffee flavored mousse

Tiramisu Classico

Tiramisu Classico

$7.65
Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.15
Berry Cheesecake

Berry Cheesecake

$7.65

vanilla cheesecake, graham cracker crust, seasonal berries

Short Cake

Short Cake

$7.15

layered chiffon sponge cake, fresh whipped cream, seasonal berries

Fraisier

Fraisier

$7.65Out of stock

vanilla cake, mousse, fresh strawberries

Charlotte

Charlotte

$7.65

raspberry & strawberry

Chocolate Raspberry Truffle

Chocolate Raspberry Truffle

$7.65

layered dark chocolate ganache, raspberry preserves

Royal White Chocolate

Royal White Chocolate

$7.65

white chocolate mousse, raspberry glaze

Le Symphony

Le Symphony

$7.65

chocolate cake, rich dark chocolate mousse

Valrhona

Valrhona

$7.65

layered milk & dark chocolate mousse

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.65

lightly spiced carrots, walnuts, cream cheese icing

Sokolatina

Sokolatina

$7.65

chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ganache

Mango Chocolate Bomb

Mango Chocolate Bomb

$7.65

milk chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, mango puree

Black Forest

Black Forest

$7.65

chocolate sponge cake, cherries, dark chocolate ganache, chantilly cream, flaked dark chocolate

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$7.65

almond pastry cream, seasonal fresh fruit

Lemon Meringue Tart

Lemon Meringue Tart

$7.65
Vegan Brownie

Vegan Brownie

$5.15
Gluten/Egg Free Yogurt Cakes

Gluten/Egg Free Yogurt Cakes

$7.65

fruit puree, Greek yogurt, vanilla cake

Pumpkin Tart

Pumpkin Tart

$6.50
Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.65
Apple Cheese Cake Tart

Apple Cheese Cake Tart

$7.65
Apple Strudel Tart

Apple Strudel Tart

$7.65

Bread & Pastries

Croissant

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Muffin

$3.50

Fruit Danish

$3.50

George's Bread

$6.15

House Sourdough

$6.15

Pita Bread Olympia 10ct

$7.50

Holiday Pies | Pre Order

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$15.00
Apple Cheesecake Pie

Apple Cheesecake Pie

$17.00
Dutch Apple Pie

Dutch Apple Pie

$23.00

6 inch

vanilla cake, mousse, fresh strawberries -48 hour advance ordering needed

Carrot Cake 6"

$32.50

lightly spiced, walnuts, cream cheese icing -order needs to be placed 24 hour in advance of pickup

Cheesecake Berry 6"

Cheesecake Berry 6"

$32.50

vanilla cheesecake, seasonal berries -order need to be placed 24 hours in advance

Chocolate Raspberry Truffle 6"

$32.50

layered dark chocolate ganache, raspberry preserves -order need to be placed 24 hours in advance

Coconut Yogurt Mousse 6"

$30.00

coconut puree, Greek yogurt, vanilla cake, passion fruit glaze

Hazelnut Praline 6"

$34.00

chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, hazelnut praline mousse - order 48 hours in advance

Mango Yogurt Mousse 6"

Mango Yogurt Mousse 6"

$30.00

Greek yogurt, mango puree, coconut puree, vanilla cake

Raspberry Yogurt Mousse 6"

$30.00

Greek yogurt, berry puree, vanilla cake, raspberry glaze

Royal White Chocolate 6"

$32.50

White Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry Glaze, Chocolate Cake -order need to be placed 24 hours in advance

Strawberry Shortcake 6"

Strawberry Shortcake 6"

$31.50

layered chiffon sponge cake, whipped cream, strawberries - order 24 hour in advance

Le Symphony 6"

$32.50

Chocolate Cake, Dark Chocolate Mousse -order need to be placed 24 hours in advance

Tiramisu Mousse 6"

$32.50

Vanilla Cake, Mascarpone Cheese, Coffee Flavored Mouse

Valrhona 6"

Valrhona 6"

$32.50

Chocolate cake, layered milk & dark chocolate mousse -order 24 hour in advance

Sokolatina 6"

Sokolatina 6"

$34.00

Chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ganache -order needs to be placed 24 hours in advance of pickup

Black Forest "6

Black Forest "6

$34.00

chocolate sponge cake, cherries, dark chocolate ganache, chantilly cream, flaked dark chocolate - place order 48 hours in advance

Frasier 6"

$34.00

vanilla cake, mousse, fresh strawberries -order needs to be placed 48 hours in advance

6" Strawberry Shortcake covered in Chocolate

$35.00

8 inch

vanilla cake, mousse, fresh strawberries -order needs to be placed 48 hours in advance of pickup
Cheesecake Berry 8"

Cheesecake Berry 8"

$44.50

vanilla cheesecake, seasonal berries -order need to be placed 24 hours in advance

Raspbery Yogurt Mousse 8"

$37.50

Greek yogurt, berry puree, vanilla cake, raspberry glaze

Carrot Cake 8"

$44.50

lightly spiced, walnuts, cream cheese icing -order needs to be placed 24 hour in advance of pickup

Chocolate Raspberry Truffle 8"

$44.50

layered dark chocolate ganache, raspberry preserves -order need to be placed 24 hours in advance

Coconut Yogurt Mousse 8"

$37.50

coconut puree, Greek yogurt, vanilla cake, passion fruit glaze -order 24 hours in advance

Hazelnut Praline 8"

$48.00

chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, hazelnut praline mousse - order 48 hours in advance

Mango Yogurt Mousse 8"

Mango Yogurt Mousse 8"

$37.50

Greek yogurt, mango puree, coconut puree, vanilla cake

Royal White Chocolate 8"

$44.50

White Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry Glaze, Chocolate Cake -order need to be placed 24 hours in advance

Strawberry Shortcake 8"

Strawberry Shortcake 8"

$42.00

layered chiffon sponge cake, strawberries, whipped cream -order 24 hours in advance

Le Symphony 8"

$44.50

Chocolate Cake, Dark Chocolate Mousse -order need to be placed 24 hours in advance

Tiramisu Mousse 8"

$44.50

Vanilla Cake, Mascarpone Cheese, Coffee Flavored Mouse

Valrhona 8"

Valrhona 8"

$44.50

Chocolate cake, layered milk & dark chocolate mousse -order 24 hour in advance

Hazelnut Praline 8"

$48.00

chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, hazelnut praline mousse -order needs to be placed 48 hours in advance

Sokolatina Cake 8"

Sokolatina Cake 8"

$48.00

Chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ganache -order 24 hours in advance

Fruit Tart 8"

$32.50

Almond Pastry Cream, Seasonal Fresh Fruit -order 24 hours in advance

Black Forest 8"

Black Forest 8"

$48.00

chocolate sponge cake, cherries, dark chocolate ganache, chantilly cream, flaked dark chocolate - place order 48 hours in advance

Frasier 8"

$48.00

vanilla cake, mousse, fresh strawberries -48 hour advance ordering needed

8" Strawberry Shortcake covered in Chocolate

$46.25

10 inch

vanilla cake, mousse, fresh strawberries -48 hour advance ordering needed
Cheesecake Berry 10"

Cheesecake Berry 10"

$62.50

vanilla cheesecake, seasonal berries -order need to be placed 24 hours in advance

Raspberry Yogurt Mousse 10"

$53.00

Greek yogurt, berry puree, vanilla cake, raspberry glaze -order 24 hours in advance

Carrot Cake 10"

$62.50

lightly spiced, walnuts, cream cheese icing -order needs to be placed 24 hour in advance of pickup

Chocolate Raspberry Truffle 10"

$62.50

layered dark chocolate ganache, raspberry preserves

Coconut Yogurt Mousse 10"

$53.00

coconut puree, Greek yogurt, vanilla cake, passion fruit glaze -order 24 hours in advance

Hazelnut Praline 10"

$65.00

chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, hazelnut praline mousse -0rder needs to be placed 48 hours in advance

Mango Yogurt Mousse 10"

Mango Yogurt Mousse 10"

$53.00

Greek yogurt, mango puree, coconut puree, vanilla cake

Royal White Chocolate 10"

$62.50

White Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry Glaze, Chocolate Cake -order need to be placed 24 hours in advance

Short Cake 10"

Short Cake 10"

$60.00

layered chiffon sponge cake, strawberries, whipped cream -order 24 hours in advance

Le Symphony 10"

$62.50

Chocolate Cake, Dark Chocolate Mousse -order need to be placed 24 hours in advance

Tiramisu Mousse 10"

$62.50

Vanilla Cake, Mascarpone Cheese, Coffee Flavored Mouse

Valrhona 10"

Valrhona 10"

$62.50

Chocolate cake, layered milk & dark chocolate mousse -order 24 hour in advance

Sokolatina Cake 10"

$65.00

Chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ganache -order needs to be placed 48 hours in advance of pickup

Black Forest 10"

Black Forest 10"

$65.00

chocolate sponge cake, cherries, dark chocolate ganache, chantilly cream, flaked dark chocolate - place order 48 hours in advance

Frasier 10"

$65.00

vanilla cake, mousse, fresh strawberries -order needs to be placed 48 hours in advance of pickup

Strawberry Shortcake covered in Chocolate

$65.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

306 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60661

Directions

