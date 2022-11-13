Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
922 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
306 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60661
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop - 1061 West Madison Street
No Reviews
1061 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurant