Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Burger Bar Chicago

review star

No reviews yet

1150 S Michigan Ave.

CHICAGO, IL 60605

Popular Items

* Build Your Own | USDA Prime Beef
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries

PRIME STACKERS

We proudly serve 100% USDA Prime Beef Burgers and Stackers. All items served ala carte with a wide selection of available sides. (*) The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.
*Gobble Gobble Stacker

$17.00

NOVEMBER STACKER OF THE MONTH - GOBBLE GOBBLE STACKER: Seasoned turkey patty, fresh baby spinach, cranberry horseradish chutney, triple creams brie, double hickory smoked pepper bacon, fresh baked wheat bun

* Bratwurst Stacker

$24.00

Signature authentic German ground veal & ground pork patty, aged swiss cheese, grilled Sheboygan Bratwurst, caraway sauerkraut, Good Eats Group own 1837 red mustard on a fresh baked pretzel roll

* THE Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.00

Three-year aged white cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, char-grilled onions + bacon brioche

* Backyard Classic Stacker

$17.00

Double-smoked candied bacon, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato + red onion

* Hot & Smokey Stacker

$20.00

Spice rubbed prime patty, smoked pulled pork, grilled andouille sausage, smoked cheddar, cucumber onion slaw + habanero BBQ glaze

* Firehouse Stacker

$17.00

Chipotle-spiced burger, charred jalapeno-scallion chorizo, pepper jack + guajillo aioli

* Urban Melt Stacker

$16.00

Goat cheese, cheddar, red onion jam, bread & butter pickles on brioche toast

* Wild Bill Stacker

$21.00

Grass-fed lean bison, arugula, goat cheese, tomato chutney + pretzel roll

* Urban Diner Stacker

$18.00

Double american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, fried pickles, sunny fried egg, our urban sauce + bacon brioche bun

* Queso-Guac Stacker

$17.00

Housemade guac, sharp cheddar spread with pico de gallo, crispy spicy tortilla chips, cilantro

* Build Your Own | USDA Prime Beef

$13.00

Half-pound 100% USDA Prime American Beef

* Build Your Own | Grass-Fed Bison

$19.00

Half-pound grass-fed American Bison

* Build Your Own | Impossible Burger

$17.00

Plant-Based Impossible Patty

* Build Your Own | Chicken Burger

$12.00

Half-pound ground Chicken Patty

* Our Chicken Burger

$13.00

Baby arugula, tomato + pesto aioli

* BBQ Crispy Chicken Stacker

$15.00

BBQ Fried Chicken, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato + chili aioli

* Powerhouse Veggie Burger

$13.00

Baby arugula, avocado, goat cheese, tomato + chipotle aioli on a whole wheat bun

* Zesty Shrimp Burger

$16.00

Spicy shrimp burger, jicama slaw, avocado, tomato + chili lime crema

WINGS & BOWLS

NOVEMBER WING OF THE MONTH: 1# seasoned & grilled wings. Glazed, Goodness. Grilled and tossed in ginger tamari glaze, fried garlic and shallots, and toasted sesame seed.

WINGS | * Korean Glaze

$16.00

NOVEMBER WING OF THE MONTH: Glazed, Goodness. Grilled and tossed in ginger tamari glaze, fried garlic and shallots, and toasted sesame seed.

WINGS | * Chicago BBQ

$16.00

Tossed in classic Chicago BBQ. Served with house made buttermilk ranch.

WINGS | * Dry Rub

$16.00

Tossed in house curated dry rub spices. Served with habanero BBQ + buttermilk ranch

WINGS | * Fire

$16.00

Tossed in en fuego dry rub, pickled fresnos, cilantro + guajillo aioli

WINGS | * Sassy

$16.00

Tossed in spicy chili-ginger glaze served with sriracha aioli.

WINGS | * Smokey Mop BBQ

$16.00

Tossed in smoky honey mop BBQ. Served with buttermilk ranch

BOWL | * Bad Ass Tailgate Chili

$20.00

Award Winning Texas Brisket Chili - Chili Lime Crema - Scallions - Diced Red Onion - Cilantro - Hard Boiled Egg - Avocado - Smoked Cheddar Cheese - Seasoned Tortilla Strips

BOWL | * Triple Cheesy Mac

$9.00

Cavatappi with our special cheddar, parmesan & smoked gouda blend topped off with our housemade migas

BOWL | * Poutine

$9.00

White cheddar cheese curd, beef gravy + Base: choose from fries or tots.

SNACKS & SALADS

Baby Back Snack

$12.00

Four oak-roasted ribs, smoky mop BBQ

* Badass Deviled Eggs

$13.00

Slightly twisted with smoked shrimp, candied bacon + paprika crema

* Our Famous Fried Pickles

$9.00

Urban Sauce

* Queso-Guac-Chips

$10.00

Housemade spicy tortilla chips

* Tres Tacos

$13.00

Smoked pork, chicken tinga or spicy shrimp

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

EVOO, roasted garlic, parmesan + lemon

French Fries

$4.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Chip Potato

$4.00

Crispy Onions

$4.50

Crispy thin-cut onions

Tobacco Onions

$4.50

Crispy, thin-cut fried onions seasoned with our BBQ spice rub.

Chip Tortilla Plain

$4.00

Chip Tortilla Seasoned

$4.50

* Burger Bar Salad

$15.00

100% USDA Prime Beef patty, mixed greens, tomatoes. avocado, red peppers, charred onion, cucumbers

* Fried Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Classic Caesar with sliced Fried Chicken

* Classic Cobb

$16.00

Grilled chicken, peppered bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, red onions, sliced egg, avocado

SIDE Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00

Caprese Stacker

$10.00

Beefsteak tomato, green tomatillo, fresh mozzarella, basil + balsamic glaze

JUST FOR KIDS

Sometimes we all feel like a kid, but these offerings are for KIDS 12 and UNDER ONLY. Served with choice of side; French Fries, Housemade Chips, Sweet Potato Fries or Tater Tots

* Burger Buddies

$9.00

Two mini Prime American cheeseburgers

American Grilled Cheese

$8.00

* Crispy Chicken Fingers

$11.00

* Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

SHAKES & SODA

NOVEMBER SHAKE OF THE MONTH: PUMPKIES PIE CARAMEL PECAN SHAKE Homer’s Award Winning pumpkin pie ice cream, caramel sauce, house made vanilla whip, pumpkin spice Twinkies, candied pecans.

BEV | Milk

$3.50

BEV | Chocolate Milk

$3.50

BEV | Tonic Water

$3.75

BTL | Sprecher Craft Root Beer

$5.50

Due to short supply of quality local craft root beer, quantities are limited.

BEV | Soda Water

$3.75

SHAKE | Pumpkies Pie Caramel Pecan Shake

$9.00

Homer’s Award Winning pumpkin pie ice cream, caramel sauce, house made vanilla whip, pumpkin spice Twinkies, candied pecans.

SHAKE | Grave Digger

$9.00

Homers award winning old fashion cappuccino chocolate chip ice cream, bloody red syrup, house made vanilla whip, spooky ghost cracker jacks and candied eyes. Drink if you dare…

SHAKE | Chocolate 3-Way

$9.00

Hand-spun & Delicious

SHAKE | Oreo Blitz

$9.00

Hand-spun & Delicious

SHAKE | Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Hand-spun & Delicious

SHAKE | Vanilla

$9.00

Hand-spun & Delicious

SHAKE | Root Beer Float

$9.00

Enjoy a classic! Due to short supply of quality local craft root beer, quantities are limited.

SHAKE | Toasted Coconut Pineapple Shake

$9.00

DES | Ice Cream Scoop

$3.75

CAN | Coke

$3.00

CAN | Diet Coke

$3.00

CAN | Sprite

$3.00

CAN | Gingerale

$3.45

UTENSILS

FORK

$0.25

KNIFE

$0.25

NAPKIN

$0.25

SPOON

$0.25

STRAW

$0.25

WET NAPS

$0.25

SAUCES & ADDITIONS

BBQ Mop Sauce

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Blue Cheese Dressing | LG

$3.00

Buttermilk Ranch

$1.25

Ceasar Dressing | LG

$3.00

Chile Lime Crema Sauce

$1.25

Chipotle Aioli

$1.25

Crumbled Blue Cheese | LG

$3.50

El Diablo Sauce

$1.25

Gravy

$2.00

Guacamole | LG

$5.25

Guajillo Aioli

$1.00

Habanero BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Ketchup

$1.25

Mayo

$1.25

Mustard

$1.25

Pesto Aioli

$1.25

Queso Dip | LG

$4.75

Salsa Verde

$1.25

Sassy Sauce

$1.25

Smoky Mop BBQ

$1.25

Spicy Aioli

$1.25

Sriracha Aioli

$1.25

Urban Sauce

$1.25

BOTTLES & CANS

BTL | Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$8.00

Bright, crisp apple flavor, just like biting into a fresh apple. 5.0% ABV

BTL | Bells Amber Ale

$7.00

Toasted and sweet caramel notes from carefully selected malts, balanced with herbal and citrus hop aromas. 5.8% ABV

BTL | Bosteels Tripel Karmeliet

$14.00

BTL | Corona

$7.25

An even-keeled cerveza made for the beach, the backyard, or whatever you’re feeling. 4.6% ABV

BTL | Goose Island Matilda Belgian Style Ale

$8.00

Belgian Style Pale Ale is fermented with the wild yeast Brettanomyces. Matilda pours a golden sunrise color with dried fruit and clove aromas, a spicy yeast flavor. ABV 7%

BTL | New Belgian Fat Tire Amber Ale

$6.50

balanced beer with a fresh herbal hop profile, fine malt presence and a touch of fruity yeast, making it a timeless beer. ABV 5.2%

BTL | New Holland Dragon's Milk Bourbon Barrel Stout

$17.50Out of stock

Roasted malt delivers notes of coffee and chocolate married with sweet undertones of vanilla and oak from a three month stay in bourbon barrels. 11% ABV

BTL | Sprecher Craft Root Beer

$4.50

BTL | Two Brothers Prairie Path (Gluten Free)

$8.00

BTL | Victory Sour Monkey

$10.00
CAN | 1837 Red Ale, 16 oz.

$8.00

Our very own brew. We celebrate Chicago with a balanced red that can stand up to our big bold flavors. This red ale uses 100% UK hops, Maris Otter, Crystal and Vienna Malts. Notes of caramel,