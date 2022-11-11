- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- South Loop
- /
- Burgers
- /
- Burger Bar Chicago
Burger Bar Chicago
No reviews yet
1150 S Michigan Ave.
CHICAGO, IL 60605
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
PRIME STACKERS
*Gobble Gobble Stacker
NOVEMBER STACKER OF THE MONTH - GOBBLE GOBBLE STACKER: Seasoned turkey patty, fresh baby spinach, cranberry horseradish chutney, triple creams brie, double hickory smoked pepper bacon, fresh baked wheat bun
* Bratwurst Stacker
Signature authentic German ground veal & ground pork patty, aged swiss cheese, grilled Sheboygan Bratwurst, caraway sauerkraut, Good Eats Group own 1837 red mustard on a fresh baked pretzel roll
* THE Bacon Cheeseburger
Three-year aged white cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, char-grilled onions + bacon brioche
* Backyard Classic Stacker
Double-smoked candied bacon, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato + red onion
* Hot & Smokey Stacker
Spice rubbed prime patty, smoked pulled pork, grilled andouille sausage, smoked cheddar, cucumber onion slaw + habanero BBQ glaze
* Firehouse Stacker
Chipotle-spiced burger, charred jalapeno-scallion chorizo, pepper jack + guajillo aioli
* Urban Melt Stacker
Goat cheese, cheddar, red onion jam, bread & butter pickles on brioche toast
* Wild Bill Stacker
Grass-fed lean bison, arugula, goat cheese, tomato chutney + pretzel roll
* Urban Diner Stacker
Double american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, fried pickles, sunny fried egg, our urban sauce + bacon brioche bun
* Queso-Guac Stacker
Housemade guac, sharp cheddar spread with pico de gallo, crispy spicy tortilla chips, cilantro
* Build Your Own | USDA Prime Beef
Half-pound 100% USDA Prime American Beef
* Build Your Own | Grass-Fed Bison
Half-pound grass-fed American Bison
* Build Your Own | Impossible Burger
Plant-Based Impossible Patty
* Build Your Own | Chicken Burger
Half-pound ground Chicken Patty
* Our Chicken Burger
Baby arugula, tomato + pesto aioli
* BBQ Crispy Chicken Stacker
BBQ Fried Chicken, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato + chili aioli
* Powerhouse Veggie Burger
Baby arugula, avocado, goat cheese, tomato + chipotle aioli on a whole wheat bun
* Zesty Shrimp Burger
Spicy shrimp burger, jicama slaw, avocado, tomato + chili lime crema
WINGS & BOWLS
WINGS | * Korean Glaze
NOVEMBER WING OF THE MONTH: Glazed, Goodness. Grilled and tossed in ginger tamari glaze, fried garlic and shallots, and toasted sesame seed.
WINGS | * Chicago BBQ
Tossed in classic Chicago BBQ. Served with house made buttermilk ranch.
WINGS | * Dry Rub
Tossed in house curated dry rub spices. Served with habanero BBQ + buttermilk ranch
WINGS | * Fire
Tossed in en fuego dry rub, pickled fresnos, cilantro + guajillo aioli
WINGS | * Sassy
Tossed in spicy chili-ginger glaze served with sriracha aioli.
WINGS | * Smokey Mop BBQ
Tossed in smoky honey mop BBQ. Served with buttermilk ranch
BOWL | * Bad Ass Tailgate Chili
Award Winning Texas Brisket Chili - Chili Lime Crema - Scallions - Diced Red Onion - Cilantro - Hard Boiled Egg - Avocado - Smoked Cheddar Cheese - Seasoned Tortilla Strips
BOWL | * Triple Cheesy Mac
Cavatappi with our special cheddar, parmesan & smoked gouda blend topped off with our housemade migas
BOWL | * Poutine
White cheddar cheese curd, beef gravy + Base: choose from fries or tots.
SNACKS & SALADS
Baby Back Snack
Four oak-roasted ribs, smoky mop BBQ
* Badass Deviled Eggs
Slightly twisted with smoked shrimp, candied bacon + paprika crema
* Our Famous Fried Pickles
Urban Sauce
* Queso-Guac-Chips
Housemade spicy tortilla chips
* Tres Tacos
Smoked pork, chicken tinga or spicy shrimp
Roasted Cauliflower
EVOO, roasted garlic, parmesan + lemon
French Fries
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Tater Tots
Sweet Potato Fries
Chip Potato
Crispy Onions
Crispy thin-cut onions
Tobacco Onions
Crispy, thin-cut fried onions seasoned with our BBQ spice rub.
Chip Tortilla Plain
Chip Tortilla Seasoned
* Burger Bar Salad
100% USDA Prime Beef patty, mixed greens, tomatoes. avocado, red peppers, charred onion, cucumbers
* Fried Chicken Caesar
Classic Caesar with sliced Fried Chicken
* Classic Cobb
Grilled chicken, peppered bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, red onions, sliced egg, avocado
SIDE Mixed Greens Salad
Caprese Stacker
Beefsteak tomato, green tomatillo, fresh mozzarella, basil + balsamic glaze
BOWL | * Triple Cheesy Mac
Cavatappi with our special cheddar, parmesan & smoked gouda blend topped off with our housemade migas
BOWL | * Poutine
White cheddar cheese curd, beef gravy + Base: choose from fries, tots & more.
JUST FOR KIDS
SHAKES & SODA
BEV | Milk
BEV | Chocolate Milk
BEV | Tonic Water
BTL | Sprecher Craft Root Beer
Due to short supply of quality local craft root beer, quantities are limited.
BEV | Soda Water
SHAKE | Pumpkies Pie Caramel Pecan Shake
Homer’s Award Winning pumpkin pie ice cream, caramel sauce, house made vanilla whip, pumpkin spice Twinkies, candied pecans.
SHAKE | Grave Digger
Homers award winning old fashion cappuccino chocolate chip ice cream, bloody red syrup, house made vanilla whip, spooky ghost cracker jacks and candied eyes. Drink if you dare…
SHAKE | Chocolate 3-Way
Hand-spun & Delicious
SHAKE | Oreo Blitz
Hand-spun & Delicious
SHAKE | Strawberry Shortcake
Hand-spun & Delicious
SHAKE | Vanilla
Hand-spun & Delicious
SHAKE | Root Beer Float
Enjoy a classic! Due to short supply of quality local craft root beer, quantities are limited.
SHAKE | Toasted Coconut Pineapple Shake
DES | Ice Cream Scoop
CAN | Coke
CAN | Diet Coke
CAN | Sprite
CAN | Gingerale
SAUCES & ADDITIONS
BBQ Mop Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese Dressing | LG
Buttermilk Ranch
Ceasar Dressing | LG
Chile Lime Crema Sauce
Chipotle Aioli
Crumbled Blue Cheese | LG
El Diablo Sauce
Gravy
Guacamole | LG
Guajillo Aioli
Habanero BBQ Sauce
Ketchup
Mayo
Mustard
No Slaw
Pesto Aioli
Queso Dip | LG
Salsa Verde
Sassy Sauce
Smoky Mop BBQ
Spicy Aioli
Sriracha Aioli
Urban Sauce
ADDITION
BOTTLES & CANS
BTL | Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
Bright, crisp apple flavor, just like biting into a fresh apple. 5.0% ABV
BTL | Bells Amber Ale
Toasted and sweet caramel notes from carefully selected malts, balanced with herbal and citrus hop aromas. 5.8% ABV
BTL | Bosteels Tripel Karmeliet
BTL | Corona
An even-keeled cerveza made for the beach, the backyard, or whatever you’re feeling. 4.6% ABV
BTL | Goose Island Matilda Belgian Style Ale
Belgian Style Pale Ale is fermented with the wild yeast Brettanomyces. Matilda pours a golden sunrise color with dried fruit and clove aromas, a spicy yeast flavor. ABV 7%
BTL | New Belgian Fat Tire Amber Ale
balanced beer with a fresh herbal hop profile, fine malt presence and a touch of fruity yeast, making it a timeless beer. ABV 5.2%
BTL | New Holland Dragon's Milk Bourbon Barrel Stout
Roasted malt delivers notes of coffee and chocolate married with sweet undertones of vanilla and oak from a three month stay in bourbon barrels. 11% ABV
BTL | Sprecher Craft Root Beer
BTL | Two Brothers Prairie Path (Gluten Free)
BTL | Victory Sour Monkey
CAN | 1837 Red Ale, 16 oz.
Our very own brew. We celebrate Chicago with a balanced red that can stand up to our big bold flavors. This red ale uses 100% UK hops, Maris Otter, Crystal and Vienna Malts. Notes of caramel,