VEGETARIAN PACKAGE

$210.00

Available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day! "Turnip and Sweet potato lasagna" and sides generously serve 4-6 *Turnip and Sweet potato gratin with spinach and pumpkin seed sauce *Roasted root veggies *Pimento-herb Mac & cheese *Roasted buttermilk biscuits *Kale salad *Flourless chocolate cake *Pint of vanilla ice cream for cake