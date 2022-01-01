Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Food On The Run

review star

No reviews yet

8040 S Ashland

Chicago, IL 60620

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Creole Style Baked Chicken
Smothered Chicken Wings

EVERYDAY ENTREES

Creole Style Baked Chicken

$17.99

Creole style baked chicken injected with our special butter sauce. Topped with Sautéed Peppers & Onions All white meat upcharge $1.00

Smothered Chicken Wings

$15.99

4 Buttermilk fried chicken wings with our signature brown onion gravy.

Fried Chicken Wings

$15.99

Fried Honey Hot Wings

$17.99

3pc Mixed Fried

$19.99

3pc Mix Smothered Chicken & White Rice

$24.99

Chicken & Waffles

$19.99

Our Famous red velvet and buttermilk waffle, with our hand batter buttermilk chicken wings. Topped with Berries and power sugar.

Cajun Salmon

$22.99

Fresh salmon grilled to perfection with our special cajun season.

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$22.99

Fresh Salmon grilled to perfection in our lemon pepper marinate

Sweet Potato Glazed Salmon

$23.99

Fried Salmon

$24.99

Shrimp & Grits

$18.99

Southern buttery grits, topped with creole style shrimp. Cheese, green onions, turkey bacon and a creamy sauce.

FATHER'S DAY SPECIAL

Jerk Chicken Pan

$24.99Out of stock

JUNETEENTH SPECIAL

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

$6.19Out of stock

APPETIZERS

Chicken & Waffles Sliders

$11.99

Hot Honey Wings

$11.99

4 fried wings tossed in our spicy but sweet sauce. Honey its Hot!

Jerk Shrimp

$10.99

Grilled colossal shrimp marinated in our cajun jerk sauce.

Chicken On The Run Rolls

$12.99

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$12.99

You wanna roll with us try our Southwestern egg rolls. Chicken breast, bell pepper, onions, cheese, corn, black beans & a creamy chipotle sauce. Rolled in a crispy tortilla shell.

Steak On The Run Rolls

$14.99

Salmon Rolls

$17.99

Jerk Chicken Rolls

$12.99

Pot Roast Rolls

$14.99Out of stock

SIDES

Black Eyed Peas

$4.50Out of stock

Cabbage

$4.50

Cajun Corn on the Cob

$3.50Out of stock

Green Beans & Potatoes

$4.50

Greens

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Lemon Pepper Broccoli

$3.50

Loaded Red Skin Mash Potatoes

$5.50

Cheese, green onions & turkey bacon

Red Skin Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Sweet Potatoes

$4.50

White Rice

$3.50

Dirty Rice

$4.50Out of stock

Dressing

$4.50

Turkey Spaghetti

$4.50

Seafood Mac

$6.00Out of stock

Red Beans And Rice

$4.50

Seafood Mac

$6.00

LARGE SIDES

Large Cabbage

$8.00

Large Green Beans & White Potatoes

$8.00

Large Greens

$8.00

Large Lemon Pepper Broccoli

$6.00

Large Loaded Red Skin Mash

$10.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Large Red Skin Mash

$8.00

Large Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Large White Rice

$6.00

Large Dirty Rice

$8.00

Large Dressing

$8.00

Large Turkey Spaghetti

$8.00

Large Seafood Mac

$10.99Out of stock

Large Red Beans And Rice

$8.00

Large White Rice

$8.00

Large Black-Eyed Peas

$8.00Out of stock

LIMITED EDITION SPECIALS

Lasagna Slice W/Garlic Bread

$16.99Out of stock

Spinach Lasagna Slice W/Garlic Bread

$18.99Out of stock

Lasagna Slice W/Catfish Filet

$21.99Out of stock

Spinach Lasagna Slice WCatfish Filet

$23.99Out of stock

Lasagna Slice W/2 Wings

$19.99Out of stock

Spinach Lasagna Slice W/2Wings

$21.99Out of stock

Lasagna Pan W/Garlic Bread

$25.99Out of stock

Spinach Lasagna Pan W/Garlic Bread

$27.99Out of stock

Chicken & Sweet Potato Waffles

$21.99Out of stock

Catfish & Grits

$22.99Out of stock

Grilled Turkey Chops

$26.99Out of stock

Turkey Chops

$26.99

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$24.99

Stuffed Salmon

$27.99

Seafood Lasagna

$27.99Out of stock

Salmon Rolls

$15.99Out of stock

Beef Short Ribs

$27.99

Cornish Hen

$24.99Out of stock

Turkey Leg

$19.99

Stuffed Turkey Leg Red Beans And Rice

$25.99

Mostaccioli

$16.99Out of stock

Mostaccioli W/ 2 Wings

$19.99Out of stock

Mostaccioli W/ 2 Fish

$21.99Out of stock

Spinach Mostaccioli

$18.99Out of stock

Spinach Mostaccioli W/2 Wings

$21.99Out of stock

Spinach Mostaccioli W/2 Catfish

$23.99Out of stock

Stuffed Turkey Leg Alfredo topped w/Shrimp

$25.99

Stuffed Turkey Leg Seafood Mac

$29.99

Stuffed Turkey Leg Dressing

$25.99

Alfredo Lamb Chops

$39.99Out of stock

Stuffed Chicken Pasta

$24.99

Stuffed Salmon Pasta

$27.99

Jerk Chicken Pan

$24.99Out of stock

OCCASIONAL DAILY SPECIALS

Pot Roast

$21.99

Delicious tender USDA beef with red potatoes, bell pepper, onions and carrots. With choice of jerk or original. Comes with two sides and a corn muffin.

Pot Roast Rolls

$14.99

Pepper Steak & Rice

$21.99

Juicy tender pieces of steak with green & red peppers in our southwestern brown gravy over white rice.

Heavy Hitter Lamb Chops

$26.99

Tender lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of garlic butter or jerk. With two sides and garlic bread.

Heavy Hitter Strip Steak

$25.99

Juicy USDA strip steak grilled to perfection with your choice of garlic butter or jerk. With two sides and garlic bread

Catfish Fish Fry

$17.99Out of stock

Heavy Hitter Oxtails

$29.99Out of stock

Lobster Tail

$18.99

SALADS

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$9.99

Butter lettuce, cucumbers, pecans, strawberries and shaved parmesan. With our house raspberry vinaigrette and garlic bread.

Southwestern Salad

$14.99

Chicken breast, bell pepper, onions, cheese, fire roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips and lime. With a chipotle ranch dressing and garlic bread.

DESSERTS

Peanut Butter

$3.00

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Sweet Potato Slice

$3.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$21.99Out of stock

Peach Cobbler Rolls

$6.00

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Lemon Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Oreo Grapes

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake Grapes

$6.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Grapes

$6.00Out of stock

OG's CARAMEL CAKE SLICE

$6.00Out of stock

OG's CHOCOLATE CAKE SLICE

$6.00

ORIGINAL BANANA PUDDING

$6.50Out of stock

STRAWBERRY BANANA PUDDING

$6.50Out of stock

DRINKS

FOTR Lemonade

$3.50

FOTR Purple Passion Punch

$3.50

FOTR Peach Mango

$3.50

FOTR Green Apple

$3.50Out of stock

FOTR Peach Mango 1 Liter

$6.00

FOTR Purple Passion 1 Liter

$6.00

FOTR Lemonade 1 Liter

$6.00

Green Apple FOTR 1 Liter

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Magic 1 Liter

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Orange Crush

$1.50

Cherry Pepsi

$1.50Out of stock

Pepsi

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite

$1.50

Pepsi 24oz

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale Minis

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

EXTRA MEAT

Extra Chicken Wing

$3.00

Extra Catfish Filet

$9.99

Extra Fried Salmon Filet

$14.99

Extra Salmon Filet

$12.99

Add Shrimp (4PCS)

$5.00

Fried Shrimp (5PCS)

$11.99

Baked Chicken (3PCS)

$11.99

Fried Wings (4PCS)

$12.00

Lobster Tail (No Sides)

$18.99

Stuffed Salmon (No Sides)

$18.99

Steak (No Sides)

$12.99

EXTRA SAUCE

Jerk Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Extra FOTR Alfredo Sauce

$5.00

Extra FOTR Stuffed Sauce

$3.00

Extra Chipotle Ranch Sauce/Dressing

$1.00

Extra Chi Chili Sauce

$1.00

Extra Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.00

Cranberry Sauce

$0.50

FOTR MISC

Additional Bag

$0.07

BYOB Cork Fee

$15.00

Face Mask (Blue)

$1.00Out of stock

Face Mask (Black)

$2.00Out of stock

Corn Muffin

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

CAJUN PASTA

Raging Cajun Alfredo Chicken

$18.99Out of stock

Creamy cheesy homemade alfredo sauce with our cajun spices, red peppers, brocolli and carrots. Topped with our cajun chicken breast. A meal sure to please.

Cajun Salmon Alfredo Pasta

$21.99

Cajun Alfredo Pasta

$12.99

Wednesday Special!

Juicy tender pieces of steak with green and red peppers. In our southwestern brown gravy over white rice.

Pepper Steak & Rice

$21.99

Juicy tender pieces of steak with green & red peppers in our southwestern brown gravy over white rice.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Food on the Run offers handcrafted Soul Food cuisine complemented by seasonal flavors & locally sourced produce. Proudly located in the Southside of Chicago, our passion is to provide our guests an authentic down south dining experience.

Website

Location

8040 S Ashland, Chicago, IL 60620

Directions

