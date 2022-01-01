Pho in Chicago
Phobox - Phobox
433 West Van Buren St, Chicago
|Pho Bo
|$13.99
traditional Vietnamese noodle soup: beef broth, beef brisket, thinly sliced ribeye, meatballs, and rice noodles; garnished w/ cilantro, onion, and green onion (served w/ beansprouts, Thai basil, jalapeños, lime, sriracha, and hoisin on the side)
|Pho Chay
|$12.99
traditional Vietnamese noodle soup: vegetable broth, straw mushrooms, baby corn, rice noodles; garnished w/ cilantro, onion, and green onion (served w/ beansprouts, Thai basil, jalapeños, lime, sriracha, and hoisin on the side)
|Pho Ga
|$12.99
traditional Vietnamese noodle soup: chicken broth, poached chicken, rice noodles, and a hard-boiled egg and garnished w/ cilantro, onion, and green onion (served w/ beansprouts, Thai basil, jalapeños, lime, sriracha, and hoisin on the side)
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters - French Market
131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago
|Pho - Vegetarian
|$14.50
Vegetables broth with rice noodles, teriyaki tofu, carrots, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
|Pho - Roast Beef
|$14.50
|Pho - Chicken
|$14.50
Chicken pho with rice noodles, chicken broth, poached chickens, dried garlic, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Beef Pho (gf)
|$15.00
Roast beef pho in beef broth with rice noodles, and scallions. Come with side of bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, basil, culantro
|Chicken Pho (gf)
|$15.00
Chicken pho with rice noodles, chicken broth, poached chickens, dried garlic, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
|Vegetarian Pho (gf, veg)
|$15.00
Vegetables broth with rice noodles, teriyaki tofu, carrots, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
Urbanbelly
1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Coconut Curry Pho
|$13.50
Rice noodles, ground lemongrass chicken, cilantro, bean sprout & young coconut broth.
Saigon Sisters - Northwestern Memorial Hospital
251 E. Huron St., Chicago
|Pho - Chicken
|$14.50
Pho broth with poached chicken, rice noodle, and scallions with side of bean sprout packets (bean sprouts, jalapenos, limes, basil)
|Pho - Vegetarian
|$14.50
Vegetarian broth, teriyaki tofu, carrots, rice noodle, and scallions with side of bean sprout packets (bean sprouts, jalapenos, limes, basil) gluten free and vegetarian
|Pho - Roast Beef
|$14.50
Beef broth with sliced roast beef and rice noodles topped with scallions. Served with side of bean sprout packet (jalapenos, bean sprouts, basil, lime) gluten free