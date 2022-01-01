Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve pho

Phobox - Phobox

433 West Van Buren St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho Bo$13.99
traditional Vietnamese noodle soup: beef broth, beef brisket, thinly sliced ribeye, meatballs, and rice noodles; garnished w/ cilantro, onion, and green onion (served w/ beansprouts, Thai basil, jalapeños, lime, sriracha, and hoisin on the side)
Pho Chay$12.99
traditional Vietnamese noodle soup: vegetable broth, straw mushrooms, baby corn, rice noodles; garnished w/ cilantro, onion, and green onion (served w/ beansprouts, Thai basil, jalapeños, lime, sriracha, and hoisin on the side)
Pho Ga$12.99
traditional Vietnamese noodle soup: chicken broth, poached chicken, rice noodles, and a hard-boiled egg and garnished w/ cilantro, onion, and green onion (served w/ beansprouts, Thai basil, jalapeños, lime, sriracha, and hoisin on the side)
More about Phobox - Phobox
Pho - Roast Beef image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters - French Market

131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
Takeout
Pho - Vegetarian$14.50
Vegetables broth with rice noodles, teriyaki tofu, carrots, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
Pho - Roast Beef$14.50
Pho - Chicken$14.50
Chicken pho with rice noodles, chicken broth, poached chickens, dried garlic, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
More about Saigon Sisters - French Market
Beef Pho (gf) image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Pho (gf)$15.00
Roast beef pho in beef broth with rice noodles, and scallions. Come with side of bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, basil, culantro
Chicken Pho (gf)$15.00
Chicken pho with rice noodles, chicken broth, poached chickens, dried garlic, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
Vegetarian Pho (gf, veg)$15.00
Vegetables broth with rice noodles, teriyaki tofu, carrots, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.
Item pic

 

Urbanbelly

1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Curry Pho$13.50
Rice noodles, ground lemongrass chicken, cilantro, bean sprout & young coconut broth.
More about Urbanbelly
Pho - Chicken image

 

Saigon Sisters - Northwestern Memorial Hospital

251 E. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho - Chicken$14.50
Pho broth with poached chicken, rice noodle, and scallions with side of bean sprout packets (bean sprouts, jalapenos, limes, basil)
Pho - Vegetarian$14.50
Vegetarian broth, teriyaki tofu, carrots, rice noodle, and scallions with side of bean sprout packets (bean sprouts, jalapenos, limes, basil) gluten free and vegetarian
Pho - Roast Beef$14.50
Beef broth with sliced roast beef and rice noodles topped with scallions. Served with side of bean sprout packet (jalapenos, bean sprouts, basil, lime) gluten free
More about Saigon Sisters - Northwestern Memorial Hospital

