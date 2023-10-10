APPETIZERS (A)

A1. Goi Cuon - Spring rolls (2)

$8.95

A2. Bò Bía - Summer Rolls (2)

$8.95Out of stock

A3. Cha giò - Crispy Fried Egg Rolls (2)

$7.95

A4. Cánh gà chiên nuoc mam - Fish sauce Chicken Wings (6)

$9.95

A5. Thit xien que - Grilled pork skewers (2)

$9.95

A7. Hot vit lon xào me – Stir-fried Baluts with tamarind sauce (2)

$10.95

A8. Trung cut lon xào me - Quail Baluts with tamarind sauce (8)

$12.95

A9. Xôi Chiên - Cripsy Sticky rice (4)

$8.95
A10. Đau Hu Hap Rau Ram - Vietnamese Fried Tofu with Mints

A10. Đau Hu Hap Rau Ram - Vietnamese Fried Tofu with Mints

$8.95Out of stock

A11. Sun gà chiên nuoc mam - Fried Chicken Cartilage

$14.95

Bánh Mì – Bún (B)

B1. Bánh mì thịt nuong - Grilled Pork

$12.95

B2. Bánh Mì Phá Lau heo - 5 Spices Pork

$13.95

B3. Bánh Mì Phá Lau Bò - 5 Spices Beef

$13.95

B4. Bún cha Hanoi - Hanoi style Noodle bowl

$19.95

B5. Bún thịt nuong cha giò - Grilled pork and eggrolls Noodle bowl

$16.95

B6. Bún Tôm Nướng - Grilled Shrimps noodle bowl

$16.95

Stir-fry (C)

C1. Com tam bi suon cha - Porkchop

$17.95

C2. Com Chiên Ngoc Bích -Emerald fried rice

$15.95

C3. Com Chiên -Fried rice

$17.95

C4. Mien xào cua -crab w/ glass noodles

$17.95Out of stock

C5. Mien Xào Lobster- Lobster w/ glass noodles

$17.95

Noodle Soups (S)

S1. Pho Tái - Rare beef pho

$15.95

S2. Pho tái nam - Rare beef & Brisket Pho

$15.95

S3. Pho bo vien - Meatballs Pho

$15.95

S4. Pho Gà - Chicken Pho

$15.95

S5. Pho Tái gân bo vien - Rare Beef, tendon , & meatballs

$15.95

S6. Pho Dac Biet- Combo Pho

$17.95

Seafood (O)

O1. HÀU SỐNG - OYSTER LIVE (6) Kumamoto Oysters

$19.95

O2. OYSTER Nuong Mo Hành (1) Grill Oysters w/ scallion oil

$7.95Out of stock

O3. OYSTER Nuong Pho Mai (2) Grill Oysters w/cheese

$14.95Out of stock

O4. Cua Rang Me (Market Price) Tamarind Crab

Out of stock

O5. Bào Ngu Nuong Mo Hành (4) Grilled Abalone w/ scallion oil

$34.95

O6. Crawfish Sot bo toi (Seasonal) Butter garlic Crawfish

Out of stock

O7. Nghêu Hoàng Hau Nuong Mo Hành (1) Queen Clam with Scallion oil

$7.95

O8. Nghêu Hap Thái Tom yum steamed clams

$19.95

O9. Nghêu Hap Xa Steamed clams with lemongrass

$19.95

O10. Nghêu Nuong Mo Hành (4) Grilled clams w/ scallion oil

$14.95

O11. Nghêu Nuong Tiêu Grilled clams w/ peppercorn

$14.95

O12. Nghêu Xào Cay Clams stir-fried in chili sauce

$14.95

O13. Sò Lông Nuong Mo Hành (8) Grilled Blood clams w/ scallion oil

$14.95

O14. Sò Điep Nuong Mo Hành (4) Grilled scallop w/ scallion oil

$12.95

O15. Sò Điep Sashimi Scallops Sashimi (6)

$21.95

O16. Oc Gao hap xa Steamed Periwinkle w/ lemongrass

$12.95

O17. Oc Gao Rang Muoi tuyet Periwinkle stir-fried w/ sea salt

$14.95

O18. Oc Gao xao dua Periwinkle stir-fried w/ coconut water

$14.95

O19. Oc Huong Canada Hap Thái Canada spotted escargot with tom yum

$14.95Out of stock

O20. Oc Huong Canada Hap Xa Steamed Canada spotted escargot with lemongrass

$14.95Out of stock

O21. Oc Huong Canada Nuong Tiêu Grilled Canada spotted escargot w/ peppercorn

$14.95Out of stock

O22. Oc Huong Cháy Toi spotted escargot stir-fried w/ charred garlic

$14.95Out of stock

O23. Oc Huong Hoàng Kim spotted escargot stir-fried in egg yolk

$16.95Out of stock

O24. Oc Huong Hap xa steamed spotted escargot w/ lemongrass

$14.95Out of stock

O25. Oc Huong Rang Me spotted escargot stir-fried w/ tamarind sauce

$14.95Out of stock

O26. Oc Huong Rang Muoi Tuyet spotted escargot stir-fried w/ sea salt

$14.95Out of stock

O27. Oc Huong Sot Bo Toi spotted escargot stir-fried in butter garlic

$14.95Out of stock

O28. Oc Huong Sot Sate spotted escargot stir-fried w/ sate

$14.95Out of stock

O29. Oc Móng Tay Nuong Mo Hành Grilled Razor clams w/ scallion oil

$19.95Out of stock

O30. Oc Móng Tay Nuong Tiêu Grilled Razor clams w/ peppercorn

$19.95Out of stock

HOT POT (H)

H1. Lau Thái - Thai seafood Hotpot

$49.95

H2. Lau De - Goat Hotpot

$49.95

H1. Lau Mam - Fermented fish Hotpot

$49.95

Drinks (D)

D1. Tra Tac Thái xanh - Thai Kumquat Iced Tea (Green)

$6.00

D2. Trà Tac Thái đo - Thai Kumquat Iced Tea (Red)

$6.00

D3. Trà sua thái xanh - Thai Milk Tea (Green)

$6.00

D4. Trà sua thái đo - Thai Milk Tea (Red)

$6.00

D5. Cà phe sua đá - Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$7.00

D6. Cafe Muoi - Vietnamese Salted Coffee

$6.00

D7. Sua Bap - Vietnamese Corn Milk

$6.00

D8. Sua dau xanh - Mung Bean Milk

$7.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Hot Tea

D9. Nuoc Mía - Fresh Sugarcane Juice

$7.00

D10. Rau Má - Pennywort Juice

$7.00