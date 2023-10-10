Ocean Grill & Bar 1826 South Canal Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1826 South Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Canal Street
3.6 • 569
2120 S Canal Street Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurant
Triple Crown Restaurant - 2217 South Wentworth Avenue
No Reviews
2217 South Wentworth Avenue Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurant