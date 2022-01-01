Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime rib sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve prime rib sandwiches

Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Rib Sandwich$25.00
slow roasted overnight...served until we run out, includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
More about Carson's Ribs
6d360831-b52f-474b-b7d8-e1cf9f174890 image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich$26.95
Cherry peppers, Swiss cheese, Italian bread. Au jus and creamy horseradish served on the side.
More about Trivoli Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PRIME RIB SANDWICH$18.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Banner pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

455 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PRIME RIB SANDWICH$18.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ultimate Prime Rib Sandwich$16.50
Sliced Prime Rib of Beef served on Garlic Bread with Mozzarella cheese
More about The Fireplace Inn

