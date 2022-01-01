Prime rib sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve prime rib sandwiches
More about Carson's Ribs
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$25.00
slow roasted overnight...served until we run out, includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
More about Trivoli Tavern
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich
|$26.95
Cherry peppers, Swiss cheese, Italian bread. Au jus and creamy horseradish served on the side.
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|PRIME RIB SANDWICH
|$18.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
455 West North Avenue, Chicago
|PRIME RIB SANDWICH
|$18.00