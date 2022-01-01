Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve spinach salad

The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPINACH SALAD (GF)$11.00
Baby spinach, pepper jack cheese, cucumber, onion, carrot, chili spiced pepitas, house made apple cider vinaigrette
More about The Bar on Buena
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Spinach Salad$6.50
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg and mushrooms, topped with bacon bits.
Spinach Salad$11.95
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg and mushrooms, topped with bacon bits.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Flo & Santos image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flo & Santos

1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$11.00
More about Flo & Santos
DMK Burger Bar image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DMK Burger Bar

2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (7863 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$12.00
Spinach, Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Brown Buttered Walnuts, Red Wine Vinaigrette.
More about DMK Burger Bar
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH SALAD$10.95
fresh spinach with hearts of romaine, vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, white onions & carrots with your choice of dressing
More about La Cantina Grill
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Spinach Salad$9.00
Tossed in strawberry vin with goat cheese, candied walnut, radish & pickled onion
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
BIAN image

 

BIAN

600 W Chicago Ave Suite 001, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach, Quinoa and Avocado Salad$18.00
More about BIAN
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$7.99
More about Beverly Bakery
Range image

 

Range

1119 W Webster, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$13.00
roasted beets / grapefruit / herb goat cheese / croutons / pea shoots / pear & mint vinaigrette (VEG/GF)
More about Range
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Frisee Spinach Salad$13.00
Fried leeks, shaved mushrooms, almonds, red onion, sherry vinaigrette
Frisee Spinach Salad$13.00
Fried leeks, shaved mushrooms, almonds, red onion, sherry vinaigrette
More about Reno.
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$8.95
Spinach, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, walnuts, dried cranberries and goat cheese. Served with choice of dressing and pita
More about Greek Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad
baby spinach, bosc pears, candied pecans, figs, and goat cheese with a mustard balsamic vinaigrette (contains nuts)
More about Pizza Capri
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$7.00
Spinach, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, mushroom, and tomato tossed in Dijon Vinaigrette.
Add chicken or blackened chicken - 4
Add carne asada steak - 7
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Fireside Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$13.00
baby spinach, balsamic portabella mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, red onion, hard-boiled egg, choice of dressing
More about Fireside Restaurant
Main pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Mexico Spinach Salad$16.00
baby spinach, blackened chicken, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, jicama, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle-lime vinaigrette
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Renaldi's Pizza

2827 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad$13.25
spinach greens with black and green olives, cucumber, celery tomato onion mushrooms and hard boiled egg
More about Renaldi's Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Pie Eyed Pizzeria

1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$6.00
Baby spinach, almonds, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese
More about Pie Eyed Pizzeria
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Pizzeria Serio

1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (879 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$10.00
baby spinach leaves, red onion, mandarin oranges, crumbled goat cheese & walnuts with housemade citrus dressing
More about Pizzeria Serio

