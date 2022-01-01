Spinach salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve spinach salad
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|SPINACH SALAD (GF)
|$11.00
Baby spinach, pepper jack cheese, cucumber, onion, carrot, chili spiced pepitas, house made apple cider vinaigrette
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|1/2 Spinach Salad
|$6.50
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg and mushrooms, topped with bacon bits.
|Spinach Salad
|$11.95
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg and mushrooms, topped with bacon bits.
Flo & Santos
1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
|Spinach Salad
|$11.00
DMK Burger Bar
2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
|Spinach Salad
|$12.00
Spinach, Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Brown Buttered Walnuts, Red Wine Vinaigrette.
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|SPINACH SALAD
|$10.95
fresh spinach with hearts of romaine, vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, white onions & carrots with your choice of dressing
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Strawberry Spinach Salad
|$9.00
Tossed in strawberry vin with goat cheese, candied walnut, radish & pickled onion
Range
1119 W Webster, Chicago
|Spinach Salad
|$13.00
roasted beets / grapefruit / herb goat cheese / croutons / pea shoots / pear & mint vinaigrette (VEG/GF)
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Frisee Spinach Salad
|$13.00
Fried leeks, shaved mushrooms, almonds, red onion, sherry vinaigrette
Greek Kitchen
219 W Washington, Chicago
|Spinach Salad
|$8.95
Spinach, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, walnuts, dried cranberries and goat cheese. Served with choice of dressing and pita
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Spinach Salad
baby spinach, bosc pears, candied pecans, figs, and goat cheese with a mustard balsamic vinaigrette (contains nuts)
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Spinach Salad
|$7.00
Spinach, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, mushroom, and tomato tossed in Dijon Vinaigrette.
Add chicken or blackened chicken - 4
Add carne asada steak - 7
Fireside Restaurant
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Spinach Salad
|$13.00
baby spinach, balsamic portabella mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, red onion, hard-boiled egg, choice of dressing
One North Kitchen and Bar
1 N WACKER DR, Chicago
|New Mexico Spinach Salad
|$16.00
baby spinach, blackened chicken, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, jicama, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle-lime vinaigrette
Renaldi's Pizza
2827 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Spinach Salad
|$13.25
spinach greens with black and green olives, cucumber, celery tomato onion mushrooms and hard boiled egg
Pie Eyed Pizzeria
1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Spinach Salad
|$6.00
Baby spinach, almonds, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese
Pizzeria Serio
1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Spinach Salad
|$10.00
baby spinach leaves, red onion, mandarin oranges, crumbled goat cheese & walnuts with housemade citrus dressing