Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Pizzeria Serio

879 Reviews

$$

1708 W Belmont Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

*Build Your Own Pizza
*Margherita
Garlic Sticks

****ARE YOU AT CODY'S? PLEASE READ AND ADD THIS TO YOUR ORDER!!! *****

BRING IT TO CODY'S

Ordering from next door at Cody's? Add this to your cart before checkout and we'll walk it over to you!

Appetizers

Garlic Sticks

$8.00

our aged pizza dough is baked, brushed with garlic butter, sprinkled with italian seasonings and sea salt & served with a side of marinara

Mini Calzones

$11.00

half-moon pockets of dough are filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, baked in our brick oven & served with a side of marinara

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

fresh baby spinach and artichokes in our homemade cream sauce, served with warm flatbread

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00

a generous chunk of goat cheese is baked in our house marinara sauce and served with warm flatbread

Cheesy Flatbread

$11.00

fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese & italian seasoning served with a side of marinara

Pesto Flatbread

$11.00

basil pesto, goat cheese, EVOO

Small Meatball Marinara

$9.00

Three (3) housemade meatballs served with homemade marinara and topped with shaved parmesan

Large Meatball Marinara

$16.00

Six (6) housemade meatballs served with homemade marinara and topped with shaved parmesan

Salads

Italian Salad

$8.00+

fresh romaine, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes, black olives, peppers, onions, parmesan, peperoncinis & housemade italian dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

fresh cut romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$7.00+

baby spinach leaves, red onion, mandarin oranges, crumbled goat cheese & walnuts with housemade citrus dressing

Arugula Salad

$6.00+

arugula, parmesan, housemade citrus dressing

Caprese Salad

$8.00+

sliced roma tomatoes bedded with fresh mozzarella and basil, then drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction

Pastas

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00

a heaping bowl of spaghetti is topped with our house made marinara, shaved parmesan and served with bread

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$18.00

a heaping bowl of spaghetti is topped with our meatballs, housemade marinara, shaved parmesan and served with bread

Spaghetti w/ Chicken

$17.00

a heaping bowl of spaghetti is topped with our house made marinara, oven roasted chicken breast, shaved parmesan and served with bread

Lasagna

$12.00

we serve up this classic with our house marinara and special three cheese blend (no meat)

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

oven roasted chicken breast, olive oil, marinara sauce, parmesan, grana padana & provolone

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

housemade meatballs, provolone & marinara

Calzone

BYO Calzone

$15.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00

breadsticks baked to a golden brown, then drizzled with butter, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, and covered in carame

To-Go Ghiradelli Triple Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

One of our ridiculously good Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate Brownies, topped with a chocolate and caramel drizzle. YUM!!

Kids

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Butter Noodles

$6.00

Red Noodles

$6.00

PB&J

$6.00

1 Meatball

$4.00

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side of Mama Lil's

$1.00

Side of Honey

$0.50

Side of Pesto

$1.00

Side of Basil

$0.50

Side of EVOO

$0.50

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side of Citrus Dresing

$0.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Pint of Ranch

$6.00

Pint of Marinara

$6.00

Pint of Pizza Sauce

$6.00

*Pizza

*Build Your Own Pizza

As you like it!

*Margherita

fresh mozzarella, EVOO, fresh basil

*Pesto Margherita

housemade pesto, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, balsamic reduction

*The Big Cheese

aged provolone, asiago, mozzarella, & finished with freshly grated grana padana

*Spinach Specialty

EVOO base, italian seasoning, sea salt, black pepper, fresh garlic, tomatoes, spinach, ricotta and goat cheese *white pie, no sauce

*Eat Your Veggies

onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives

*Meat Your Heart Out

pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon

*Devil In The White City

spicy pie with capicollo, peperoncinis, red onions, fresh garlic & Mama Lil’s hot peppers *white pie, no sauce

*Pine & Swine

canadian bacon, fresh cut pineapple

*Diavola

spicy pie with hot sopressata, peperoncinis & red onions

*Prosciutto Arugula

EVOO base, prosciutto,arugula, mozzarella, parmigiano & a citrus drizzle *white pie, no sauce

*Sweet Heat

Mama Lil’s peppers, sausage, honey drizzle

*Chef's Special

Out of stock

this rotating pie always comes with a little extra love from our kitchen to you

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Chicago's Favorite Brick Oven Pizzeria!

Location

1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coda di Volpe
orange star4.8 • 4,011
3335 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper Wrigley
orange star4.7 • 3,812
3458 n Clark st Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
The Reveler
orange star4.2 • 351
3403 N Damen Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Wrigleyville Dogs
orange star4.0 • 976
3737 N. Clark St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
orange starNo Reviews
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
The Smoke Daddy - Wrigleyville
orange starNo Reviews
3636 North Clark Street Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
DMK Burger Bar - Chicago
orange star4.4 • 7,863
2954 N Sheffield Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Do-Rite Donuts - DRD Wrigleyville
orange star4.7 • 5,208
1027 W Addison St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Coda di Volpe
orange star4.8 • 4,011
3335 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper Wrigley
orange star4.7 • 3,812
3458 n Clark st Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Zam Zam Mediteranean Grill
orange star4.8 • 3,810
3461 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston