Pumpkin cheesecake in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake

Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake (Season Limited)$4.50
Lightly spiced pumpkin cheesecake baked in a fluted vanilla crumb crust, piled high with chantilly cream and finished with praline sprinkles.
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush - Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Cheesecake SP$15.00
More about Rosebud on Rush - Rosebud on Rush
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Cheesecake$7.65
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
ROOM 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Cheesecake$5.95
Topped with pecans and whipped cream in a rich graham cracker crust, 510 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts, Wheat
More about ROOM 500
PIZZA

Coalfire - Grand Ave

1321 W. Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1212 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Goat Cheese Cheesecake$6.00
More about Coalfire - Grand Ave
Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast

1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin Cheesecake$11.00
More about Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast
CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ind Pumpkin Cheesecake$6.50
Gingersnap Crust with Creamy Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake with Topped with Cinnamon Whipped Cream then Finished with Candied Pecans
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Raspberry Vanilla Chocolate$12.00
Milk chocolate raspberry mousse with a vanilla raspberry center and chocolate biscuit, covered in red chocolate glaze with fresh raspberry garnish
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Cupcake (Dozen)$55.00
More about Jennivees Bakery
SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Cheesecake slice$4.50
More about Cafe Selmarie
Kitchen 17

2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Pumpkin Gingersnap Cheesecake$9.00
More about Kitchen 17
CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

1208 W. Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Ind Pumpkin Cheesecake$3.95
More about Sweet Mandy B's
TACOS • SANDWICHES

XOCO

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (9917 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Pumpkin Cheesecake$9.00
Pumpkin cheesecake with fall spices, toasted meringue & salted caramel pecans
More about XOCO
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Pie-Eyed Pizzeria - 1111 W. Chicago Ave

1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake$7.00
Made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, hand-decorated with billows of pumpkin mousse and garnished with crunchy praline, baked on an all-butter shortbread cookie crust.
More about Pie-Eyed Pizzeria - 1111 W. Chicago Ave

