Pumpkin cheesecake in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake (Season Limited)
|$4.50
Lightly spiced pumpkin cheesecake baked in a fluted vanilla crumb crust, piled high with chantilly cream and finished with praline sprinkles.
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush - Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Pumpkin Cheesecake SP
|$15.00
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$7.65
ROOM 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$5.95
Topped with pecans and whipped cream in a rich graham cracker crust, 510 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts, Wheat
PIZZA
Coalfire - Grand Ave
1321 W. Grand Ave, Chicago
|Pumpkin Goat Cheese Cheesecake
|$6.00
Eduardos Enoteca Gold Coast
1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$11.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|Ind Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$6.50
Gingersnap Crust with Creamy Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake with Topped with Cinnamon Whipped Cream then Finished with Candied Pecans
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Raspberry Vanilla Chocolate
|$12.00
Milk chocolate raspberry mousse with a vanilla raspberry center and chocolate biscuit, covered in red chocolate glaze with fresh raspberry garnish
Jennivees Bakery
3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago
|Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Cupcake (Dozen)
|$55.00
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Pumpkin Cheesecake slice
|$4.50
Kitchen 17
2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago
|GF Pumpkin Gingersnap Cheesecake
|$9.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
1208 W. Webster, Chicago
|Ind Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$3.95
TACOS • SANDWICHES
XOCO
445 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Fresh Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$9.00
Pumpkin cheesecake with fall spices, toasted meringue & salted caramel pecans
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Pie-Eyed Pizzeria - 1111 W. Chicago Ave
1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake
|$7.00
Made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, hand-decorated with billows of pumpkin mousse and garnished with crunchy praline, baked on an all-butter shortbread cookie crust.