Egg sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Split-Rail
2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
scrambled or over-medium egg, American cheese, and crisp Nueske bacon on a homemade plain english muffin
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Underground Meats Sopressata, Aged Cheddar, Fresno Aioli, Homemade English Muffin.
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
Add your choice of ingredients to egg sandwich, includes a breakfast side
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Pepper & Egg Sandwich
|$9.95
Eggs, cheese, roasted red and green peppers on a Toscano roll.
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Egg Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.99
omelette style egg, ABF breakfast sausage, white cheddar, caramelized onions, creamy guajillo pepper sauce on a toasted english muffin
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.49
cheddar, spinach, tomato, peppered bacon or veggie bacon, chili aioli, bagel
Gotham Bagels Lakeview
2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|One Egg Sandwich
|$6.50
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Breakfast Egg Sandwich
|$8.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Baby Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayoon a Toasted English Muffin
Kasama
1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago
|Longanisa, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$9.50
Griddled longanisa sausage, egg, and cheese on a potato roll.
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.50
|Hashbrown, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$8.25
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.49
cheddar, spinach, tomato, peppered bacon or veggie bacon, chili aioli, bagel
Herb & Alchemy
1165 W Diversey, Chicago
|Egg Sandwich, Ham
|$7.75
|Egg Sandwich, Mushroom
|$7.75
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.99
omelette style egg, ABF breakfast sausage, white cheddar, caramelized onions, creamy guajillo pepper sauce on toasted english muffin
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.49
cheddar, spinach, tomato, peppered bacon or veggie bacon, chili aioli, bagel
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.49
cheddar, spinach, tomato, peppered bacon or veggie bacon, chili aioli, bagel
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Veggie Fried Egg Sandwich
|$12.95
Roast poblano, caramelized onion, fried shiitake, grilled portabella or fried green tomato, aged white cheddar, avocado, pickled red onion, arugula, pepper jam, sesame bun
|Pear & Bacon Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.45
Pear, applewood bacon, white cheddar, avocado, pickled red onion, arugula, fig jam, bun
|Original Fried Egg Sandwich
|$12.95
Pork sausage, applewood bacon, or house root beer ham, aged white cheddar, avocado, pickled red onion, arugula, pepper jam, sesame bun
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Pepper and Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
A hearty mix of fire roasted peppers and fluffy scrambled eggs served on a toasted baguette, 468 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Milk
Frida Room
1454 W 18th St, Chicago
|Steak & Egg Sandwich
|$14.50
Steak, scrambled egg, American cheese, and grilled onions
Baci Amore
321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.75
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.75
Beverly Bakery
10528 South Western, Chicago
|Spinich Garlic Onion Egg And Motz Sandwich
|$8.50
|Pepper, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Gotham Bagels South Loop
520 South Plymouth Court, Chicago
|One Egg Sandwich
|$6.50
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
Slice Factory
3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago
|Pepper & Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
Gotham Bagels Gold Coast
1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|One Egg Sandwich
|$6.50
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
Charmers Cafe
1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago
|Egg Sandwich
|$5.95
Fried Egg, White Cheddar, English Muffin
|Fancy Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Fried Egg, Queso Fresco, Spinach, Tomato, Chives, Ciabatta
|Chimichurri Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Fried egg, Turkey sausage patty, Muenster cheese, Chimichurri sauce, English muffin
Uncle Mike's Place
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Plain Egg Sandwich
|$5.95
|Ham & Egg Sandwich
|$9.95
|Links & Egg Sandwich
|$8.95
Another Bite
6632 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Crispy bacon with egg and a choice of cheese on your choice of bread.
|Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Chorizo, egg, and choice of cheese and bread
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Egg Salad Sandwich (Cold)
|$7.95
Light and fluffy homemade egg salad on bread. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Rye Bread
|Egg Sandwich
|$2.95
With your choice of meat.
Food for Thought - Lighthouse
1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$2.50
Wheat, White, Bagel, Croissant or English Muffin
Orange Restaurant
2011 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Peppercorn Raspberry Egg Sandwich
|$12.50
toasted multi grain bread | two fried eggs | smoked bacon | baby spinach | aged white cheddar pepper-corn mayo | raspberry sauce | house potatoes
Bungalow by Middle Brow
2840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Egg + Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
buttermilk bun with cheese, a fried egg and green tomato grapefruit jam.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Sausage + Egg + Cheese Sandwich
|$13.00
buttermilk bun with sausage, cheese, a fried egg and green tomato grapefruit jam.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.