Egg sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Sandwich$10.00
scrambled or over-medium egg, American cheese, and crisp Nueske bacon on a homemade plain english muffin
More about Split-Rail
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Egg Sandwich$11.50
Underground Meats Sopressata, Aged Cheddar, Fresno Aioli, Homemade English Muffin.
More about All Together Now
Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$10.00
Add your choice of ingredients to egg sandwich, includes a breakfast side
More about Frances' Brunchery
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Pepper & Egg Sandwich$9.95
Eggs, cheese, roasted red and green peppers on a Toscano roll.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.99
Egg Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
omelette style egg, ABF breakfast sausage, white cheddar, caramelized onions, creamy guajillo pepper sauce on a toasted english muffin
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.49
cheddar, spinach, tomato, peppered bacon or veggie bacon, chili aioli, bagel
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Gotham Bagels Lakeview

2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
One Egg Sandwich$6.50
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
More about Gotham Bagels Lakeview
SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$8.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Baby Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayoon a Toasted English Muffin
More about Oromo Cafe
Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Longanisa, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$9.50
Griddled longanisa sausage, egg, and cheese on a potato roll.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.50
Hashbrown, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$8.25
More about Kasama
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.49
cheddar, spinach, tomato, peppered bacon or veggie bacon, chili aioli, bagel
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Herb & Alchemy

1165 W Diversey, Chicago

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich, Ham$7.75
Egg Sandwich, Mushroom$7.75
More about Herb & Alchemy
Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
omelette style egg, ABF breakfast sausage, white cheddar, caramelized onions, creamy guajillo pepper sauce on toasted english muffin
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.49
cheddar, spinach, tomato, peppered bacon or veggie bacon, chili aioli, bagel
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.49
cheddar, spinach, tomato, peppered bacon or veggie bacon, chili aioli, bagel
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Fried Egg Sandwich$12.95
Roast poblano, caramelized onion, fried shiitake, grilled portabella or fried green tomato, aged white cheddar, avocado, pickled red onion, arugula, pepper jam, sesame bun
Pear & Bacon Fried Egg Sandwich$13.45
Pear, applewood bacon, white cheddar, avocado, pickled red onion, arugula, fig jam, bun
Original Fried Egg Sandwich$12.95
Pork sausage, applewood bacon, or house root beer ham, aged white cheddar, avocado, pickled red onion, arugula, pepper jam, sesame bun
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepper and Egg Sandwich$6.95
A hearty mix of fire roasted peppers and fluffy scrambled eggs served on a toasted baguette, 468 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Milk
More about Room 500
PIZZA

Frida Room

1454 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Egg Sandwich$14.50
Steak, scrambled egg, American cheese, and grilled onions
More about Frida Room
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Baci Amore

321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (387 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.75
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.75
More about Baci Amore
Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinich Garlic Onion Egg And Motz Sandwich$8.50
Pepper, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
More about Beverly Bakery
Gotham Bagels South Loop

520 South Plymouth Court, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
One Egg Sandwich$6.50
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
More about Gotham Bagels South Loop
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago

Avg 4.3 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Pepper & Egg Sandwich$6.95
More about Slice Factory
Gotham Bagels Gold Coast

1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
One Egg Sandwich$6.50
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
More about Gotham Bagels Gold Coast
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Charmers Cafe

1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$5.95
Fried Egg, White Cheddar, English Muffin
Fancy Egg Sandwich$8.50
Fried Egg, Queso Fresco, Spinach, Tomato, Chives, Ciabatta
Chimichurri Egg Sandwich$8.50
Fried egg, Turkey sausage patty, Muenster cheese, Chimichurri sauce, English muffin
More about Charmers Cafe
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain Egg Sandwich$5.95
Ham & Egg Sandwich$9.95
Links & Egg Sandwich$8.95
More about Uncle Mike's Place
Another Bite

6632 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Crispy bacon with egg and a choice of cheese on your choice of bread.
Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Chorizo, egg, and choice of cheese and bread
More about Another Bite
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich (Cold)$7.95
Light and fluffy homemade egg salad on bread. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Rye Bread
Egg Sandwich$2.95
With your choice of meat.
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Food for Thought - Lighthouse

1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$2.50
Wheat, White, Bagel, Croissant or English Muffin
More about Food for Thought - Lighthouse
Orange Restaurant

2011 W Roscoe St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peppercorn Raspberry Egg Sandwich$12.50
toasted multi grain bread | two fried eggs | smoked bacon | baby spinach | aged white cheddar pepper-corn mayo | raspberry sauce | house potatoes
More about Orange Restaurant
PIZZA

Bungalow by Middle Brow

2840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg + Cheese Sandwich$9.00
buttermilk bun with cheese, a fried egg and green tomato grapefruit jam.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Sausage + Egg + Cheese Sandwich$13.00
buttermilk bun with sausage, cheese, a fried egg and green tomato grapefruit jam.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Bungalow by Middle Brow

