Chicken kebabs in Chicago

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Chicken Kebab
|$24.00
Chargrilled chicken breast & vegetables served on a skewer
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|CHICKEN RESHMI KEBAB (BREAST)
|$24.00
Boneless pieces of white chicken, marinated in a cardamom and cashew nut paste.
EZ Shawarma
4638 North Cumberland Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Kufta Kebab Sandwich
|$6.99
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Chicken Malai Kebab
|$21.95
Boneless chicken breast marinated with sour cream, Himalayan spices, and then roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice and Raw Onions/Lemon.