Grilled chicken in Chicago

Marvin's Food & Fuel
954 w Fulton Market, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Wings
|$16.00
Thai Chili Glaze, Mint, Basil, Peanuts
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Fire Grilled Chicken Curry Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled curried chicken, cilantro lime riced cauliflower, sauteed curried vegetables, avocado, naan bread
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, whole wheat bun
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
A well marinated grilled breast of chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and onions.
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Mexican Grilled Chicken
|$11.00
Fresh grilled chicken topped With salsa mayo and pico de gallo.
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|GF Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$11.95
|GF Grilled Chicken Wings
|$13.95
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.00
Flight Club
111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
Black Sheep
2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, romaine, ceasar dressing, parmesan crisps and croutons wrapped in a flour tortilla served with celary sticks and ranch dressing on the side
|Grilled Chicken
|$11.00
8 oz marinated and grilled chicken breast with romaine, tomato and sliced red onion on a brioche bun
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Chicken Breast, Shredded Parmesan & Croutons with Caesar Dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$9.99
Brioche Bun with Marinated Chicken Breast, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion, with Spicy Sriracha Aioli.
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Marinated chicken breast, bourbon bbq sauce, melted cheddar, hickory bacon, arugula, tomato, pickled onions, brioche bun.
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Try it with a side of Rice instead of French fries.
|Grilled Chicken Breast Pita
|$7.99
|#3 Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Comes with French fries and a soft drink, but try substituting the fries with our yummy Rice!!
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing. Includes housemade potato chips.
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast
|$8.00
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$8.95
A grilled chicken breast grilled to perfection with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, And Served On A Bun
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, smoked Gouda, garlic aioli, avocado, roasted peppers, and shredded lettuce on toasted ciabatta.
Gemini
2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Breast Only
|$7.00
7oz grilled chicken breast
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
7oz grilled chicken breast, served with fruit and your choice of side
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Ciabatta
Murphy's Bleachers
3655 N Sheffield, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.00
Lightly marinated in Cajun seasoning and served on a gourmet roll
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, brioche bun
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB
|$18.00
Triple Decker layered with Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Fried Egg, House Cured Bacon, Lettuce & Roma Tomatoes, on Whole Grain Toast with Garlic Aioli
Blaze-N-Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Homemade marinated chicken served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, raw onion & mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Breast Platter
|$12.99
Homemade marinated chicken breast served with your choice of two sides & your choice of French or pita bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, & raw onion.
Rise Shine Restaurant
756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
mix greens with glass noodles and grilled chicken
Edwardos Natural Pizza Chicago
1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken
|$16.00
Chicken breast, melted swiss, prosciutto, and dijonaise. Served on focaccia with choice of Caesar, arugula avocado, fries or soup