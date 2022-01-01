Grilled chicken in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled Chicken Wings image

 

Marvin's Food & Fuel

954 w Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Wings$16.00
Thai Chili Glaze, Mint, Basil, Peanuts
More about Marvin's Food & Fuel
Corcoran's Grill & Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fire Grilled Chicken Curry Bowl$19.00
Grilled curried chicken, cilantro lime riced cauliflower, sauteed curried vegetables, avocado, naan bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, whole wheat bun
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$14.00
A well marinated grilled breast of chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and onions.
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexican Grilled Chicken$11.00
Fresh grilled chicken topped With salsa mayo and pico de gallo.
More about Simone's Bar
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
More about Breakfast House
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
GF Grilled Chicken Tenders$11.95
GF Grilled Chicken Wings$13.95
Grilled Chicken Breast$5.00
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Flight Club

111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
More about Flight Club
Black Sheep image

 

Black Sheep

2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, romaine, ceasar dressing, parmesan crisps and croutons wrapped in a flour tortilla served with celary sticks and ranch dressing on the side
Grilled Chicken$11.00
8 oz marinated and grilled chicken breast with romaine, tomato and sliced red onion on a brioche bun
More about Black Sheep
Consumer pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Grilled Chicken$3.99
More about Goddess Eggy's
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Chicken Breast, Shredded Parmesan & Croutons with Caesar Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries$9.99
Brioche Bun with Marinated Chicken Breast, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion, with Spicy Sriracha Aioli.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Marinated chicken breast, bourbon bbq sauce, melted cheddar, hickory bacon, arugula, tomato, pickled onions, brioche bun.
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Al's Pizza image

 

Al's Pizza

6344 West Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.50
More about Al's Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Try it with a side of Rice instead of French fries.
Grilled Chicken Breast Pita$7.99
#3 Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Comes with French fries and a soft drink, but try substituting the fries with our yummy Rice!!
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing. Includes housemade potato chips.
More about Cafe Press Chicago
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast$8.00
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Seven Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$8.95
A grilled chicken breast grilled to perfection with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, And Served On A Bun
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken, smoked Gouda, garlic aioli, avocado, roasted peppers, and shredded lettuce on toasted ciabatta.
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gemini

2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (3048 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Breast Only$7.00
7oz grilled chicken breast
Kids Grilled Chicken$12.00
7oz grilled chicken breast, served with fruit and your choice of side
More about Gemini
Franco's Ristorante image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Ciabatta
More about Franco's Ristorante
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich image

 

Murphy's Bleachers

3655 N Sheffield, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.00
Lightly marinated in Cajun seasoning and served on a gourmet roll
More about Murphy's Bleachers
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST$11.75
More about Medici On 57th
Vaughan's Pub & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, brioche bun
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
More about Breakfast House
Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB$18.00
Triple Decker layered with Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Fried Egg, House Cured Bacon, Lettuce & Roma Tomatoes, on Whole Grain Toast with Garlic Aioli
More about Green Street Local
719f6962-8d01-48d4-8259-7d42b3787921 image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze-N-Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Homemade marinated chicken served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, raw onion & mayo.
Grilled Chicken Breast Platter$12.99
Homemade marinated chicken breast served with your choice of two sides & your choice of French or pita bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, & raw onion.
More about Blaze-N-Grill
The Gage image

 

The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about The Gage
Banner pic

 

Rise Shine Restaurant

756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
mix greens with glass noodles and grilled chicken
More about Rise Shine Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Edwardos Natural Pizza Chicago

1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$16.00
Chicken breast, melted swiss, prosciutto, and dijonaise. Served on focaccia with choice of Caesar, arugula avocado, fries or soup
More about Edwardos Natural Pizza Chicago
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar$14.95
Crisp romaine, herb croutons, shredded Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing.
More about Colletti's

