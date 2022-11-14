Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1,194 Reviews

$$

1615 N Wells

Chicago, IL 60614

Order Again

Popular Items

Pub Burger
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
Chicken & Bacon Wrap

Snacks & Sharing

Charred Brussel Sprouts

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Queso fresco, herbs, almonds, olive oil, sweet chili

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.00

Wisconsin cheddar, marinara, herb ranch

Hummus

Hummus

$13.00

Carrots, cucumber, celery, bell peppers, bleu cheese dressing, pita bread, tortilla chips

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

Truffle Oil, Rosemary, Sea Salt Dipping: Curry sauce, malt vinegar aioli and sriracha ketchup

Pub Nachos

Pub Nachos

$16.00

Smoked chicken or smoked brisket; jalapenos, beans, cheese sauce, Chihuahua cheese, and queso fresco, salsa, sour cream

Giant Soft German Pretzel

Giant Soft German Pretzel

$15.00

Beer cheese, grain mustard, German mustard

Fried Pickles

$11.00

House brined and breaded pickle chips served with chipotle ranch

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken or steak: Chihuahua cheese, veggies, salsa, sour cream

Pub Chicken Wings 8 (BoneIN)

Pub Chicken Wings 8 (BoneIN)

$10.00

Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Pub Chicken Wings 8 (Boneless)

Pub Chicken Wings 8 (Boneless)

$15.00

Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Pub Chicken Wings 15

Pub Chicken Wings 15

$23.00

Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing

House-Made Guacamole

House-Made Guacamole

$12.00

Tortilla chips, salsa

Soups & Salads

Cup Roasted Tomato Bisque

Cup Roasted Tomato Bisque

$5.00
Bowl Roasted Tomato Bisque

Bowl Roasted Tomato Bisque

$7.00
Cup Black Bean Chili

Cup Black Bean Chili

$5.00

White bean, corn and chicken chili with queso fresco

Bowl Black Bean Chili

Bowl Black Bean Chili

$7.00

White bean, corn and chicken chili with queso fresco

Cup French Onion

$5.00

Bowl French Onion

$9.00
Carne Asada Salad

Carne Asada Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, beans, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, flour tortilla, chipotle ranch or cilantro lime vinaigrette

Irish Caesar

Irish Caesar

$19.00

Grilled blackened salmon, romaine lettuce, shaved Irish cheddar, grilled tomatoes, Caesar dressing, Irish brown bread, cream cheese

Caesar

$18.00
Shawarma Salad Bowl

Shawarma Salad Bowl

$15.00

Chicken, field greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, roasted pine nuts, lemon tahini dressing. Topped with falafel and hummus

Old Town Chopped

Old Town Chopped

$16.00

Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, avocado, egg, white beans, shaved radishes, roasted corn, poblano peppers

Pear Goat Cheese and Chicken Salad

Pear Goat Cheese and Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh blackberries and raspberries, curried walnuts, raspberry poppy seed dressing

Wells Street House Salad

$8.00

Field greens, cabbage, dried cranberries, walnuts, cherry tomatoes with OLD TOWN OIL Fig balsamic dressing

Burgers

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$14.50

8oz Angus Beef, Turkey or Beyond patty. Lettuce, tomato, onion & house made pickles

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.75

Blackened spices, crumble bleu cheese + lettuce, tomato, onion house made pickles

Chirish Burger

Chirish Burger

$16.75

Irish cheddar, Irish bacon rasher, American bacon, onion jam, garlic mayo + lettuce, tomato, onion house made pickles

Kickin' Southwest Burger

$16.00

Ghost pepper cheese, poblano red onion jam, fresh jalapenos, guacamole, chicharron, chipotle aioli + lettuce, tomato, onion house made pickles

Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$17.00

Thick-cut bacon, smoked brisket, crispy onion straws, cheddar cheese, Guinness BBQ sauce + lettuce, tomato, onion house made pickles

Wells Classic Burger

$15.75

American cheese, charred onions, pickle chips, mustard and ketchup, wheat bun

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, whole wheat bun

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

2 fried chicken breasts, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper cheese, arugula, ranch, brioche. Spicy!

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$17.00

Thick cut, half pound, Guinness and cider brined, Swiss cheese, dark rye bread toasted

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$16.00

Bacon, arugula, tomato, smashed avocado, cranberry aioli, country wheat toast

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, herb ranch

Chicken & Bacon Wrap

Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$14.00

Avocado, tomato, romaine, balsamic vinaigrette

Carne Asada Steak Wrap

$17.00

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, pinto beans, cilantro, onion, tortilla strips, flour tortilla, queso fresco, chipotle ranch

Sweet Chili Sriracha Wrap

Sweet Chili Sriracha Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken strips, cilantro lime cabbage, pickled cucumber, sweet chili Sriracha sauce

Turkey Pear Wrap

Turkey Pear Wrap

$14.00

Oven roasted, pears, dried cranberries, baby greens

Mains

Bangers And Fries

$18.00

Irish sausages, french fries, Irish baked beans

Bangers And Mash

Bangers And Mash

$18.00

Irish sausages, mashed potatoes, Irish baked beans

Fire Grilled Chicken Curry Bowl

$19.00

Grilled curried chicken, cilantro lime riced cauliflower, sauteed curried vegetables, avocado, naan bread

Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$21.00

Hand dipped beer battered cod, French fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon, malt vinegar, Old Bay tartar sauce

Blackened Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Blackened Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Sautéed, sustainably fished, sautéed watermelon, tomato, red onion, pan fried Brussels sprouts

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd’s Pie

$19.00

Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed potatoes

Mac & Cheese: Classic

Mac & Cheese: Classic

$16.00

Cavatappi noodles, 5-cheese: sharp cheddar, Merkts cheddar, Velveeta, mozzarella, parmesan and butter crumb crust

Mac & Cheese: Mac Piggy

Mac & Cheese: Mac Piggy

$22.00

Smoked andouille, pulled pork, brisket, butter crumb crust, crispy onions

Mac & Cheese: Buffalo Bird

Mac & Cheese: Buffalo Bird

$22.00

Crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, butter crumb crust, ranch drizzle, celery and carrots

Family Dinners (Serves 4)

Serves approx 4
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole Platter

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole Platter

$30.00
Hummus & Vegetable Platter

Hummus & Vegetable Platter

$30.00
Wings

Wings

$40.00+

20 for $40, 50 for $80, 100 for $130 Bone-in OR Boneless

Carne Asada Steak Wrap (FAMILY)

$44.00

Served with kettle chips

Chicken & Bacon Wrap (FAMILY)

Chicken & Bacon Wrap (FAMILY)

$44.00

Served with kettle chips

Bangers & Mash (FAMILY)

Bangers & Mash (FAMILY)

$50.00

Served with gravy and baked beans. Serves approx 4.

Shepherds Pie (FAMILY)

Shepherds Pie (FAMILY)

$50.00

Beef casserole topped with mashed potatoes. Serves approx 4.

Blackened Salmon (FAMILY)

Blackened Salmon (FAMILY)

$60.00

Served with sauteed watermelon and onions and mashed potatoes. Serves approx 4.

Fish & Chips (FAMILY)

Fish & Chips (FAMILY)

$57.00

Tartar. peas, malt vinegar, grilled lemon and curry sauce. Serves approx 4.

Cheeseburger (FAMILY)

Cheeseburger (FAMILY)

$49.00

Four 9oz burgers cooked medium well, brioche bun, American cheese, all trimmings, french fries, onion rings and curry sauce. Serves approx 4.

Mac & Cheese (FAMILY)

Mac & Cheese (FAMILY)

$45.00

Cavatappi pasta, house made three cheese sauce, parmesan. Serves approx 4.

Mac & Cheese Piggy (FAMILY)

Mac & Cheese Piggy (FAMILY)

$52.00

Cavatappi pasta, house made three cheese sauce. Salami, bacon, Irish bacon, Andouille sausage Serves approx 4.

Mac & Cheese Smoke House (FAMILY)

Mac & Cheese Smoke House (FAMILY)

$52.00

Cavatappi pasta. Smoked brisket, smoked provolone, green onion Serves approx 4.

Mac & Cheese Buffalo Bird (FAMILY)

Mac & Cheese Buffalo Bird (FAMILY)

$52.00

Cavatappi pasta, house made three cheese sauce. Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, carrot and celrey sticks. Serves approx 4.

Old Town Chopped (FAMILY)

Old Town Chopped (FAMILY)

$45.00

Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, avocado, egg, white beans, shaved radishes, roasted corn, poblano peppers

Side Orders

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Kettle Chips

$4.00

Side Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Parmesan Fries

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Kids Sausages&fries

$8.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Kids Spaghetti w/ Tomato Sauce

$8.95

Kids Spaghetti w/ Butter

$8.95

Drinks TO GO

Miller Lite - 6 pack

Miller Lite - 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock
White Claw - Black Cherry 6 pack

White Claw - Black Cherry 6 pack

$20.00
White Claw - Mango 6 pack

White Claw - Mango 6 pack

$20.00
White Claw - Lime 6 pack

White Claw - Lime 6 pack

$20.00Out of stock
Three Floyd's Gumball Head - 6 pack

Three Floyd’s Gumball Head - 6 pack

$22.00Out of stock
Maplewood Son Of Juice - 4 pack

Maplewood Son Of Juice - 4 pack

$20.00Out of stock
Guinness Nitro Cold Brew - 4 pack

Guinness Nitro Cold Brew - 4 pack

$18.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary (TO GO)

$25.00Out of stock

32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks Comes with side of garnishes: lime & lemon slices, pickles, olives & celery

Margarita (TO GO)

Margarita (TO GO)

$25.00Out of stock

32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks

Irish Mule (TO GO)

Irish Mule (TO GO)

$25.00Out of stock

32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks

Moscow Mule (TO GO)

Moscow Mule (TO GO)

$25.00Out of stock

32oz bottles - makes 4-5 drinks

Cabernet Sauvignon - 23 Acres

Cabernet Sauvignon - 23 Acres

$30.00Out of stock
Chardonay - Tilia

Chardonay - Tilia

$29.00Out of stock
Pinot Noir - Bogle

Pinot Noir - Bogle

$30.00Out of stock
Rosé - All Day Rosé

Rosé - All Day Rosé

$29.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc - Better Half

$30.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic

Pepsi (CAN)

$2.00

Pepsi Diet (CAN)

$2.00

Sierra Mist (CAN)

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling

$4.00Out of stock

Pepsi (Can) - 12 pack

$15.00

Diet Pepsi (Can) - 12 pack

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1615 N Wells, Chicago, IL 60614

