Pad see in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pad see

Item pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See-Ewe$9.50
Stir fried wide rice noodle with eggs, broccoli and Chinese broccoli
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See Ewe$9.80
Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and broccoli finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
41. Pad See-Iew image

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
41. Pad See-Iew$11.95
Flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, eggs, sweet soy, protein
More about Noble Thai
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
*L PAD SEE IEW
Pad See-iew$13.50
*COMBO PAD SEE-IEW$16.00
More about Hom Mali
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad See Eiw$15.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodles sauteed with egg and broccoli and choice of protein.
More about Talay
Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See Eiw$14.00
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, egg and sweet soy sauce.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See-Ew$9.50
Flat rice noodles with egg & broccoli in brown sauce
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

 

Zapp Thai

7534 W Addison st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad See Ew$10.99
stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli and carrot
More about Zapp Thai
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad See Ewe$11.95
Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and chicken finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad See Eiw$12.00
Wide noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.
More about Siam Rice
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See-Ew$15.50
Stir fried flat noodles and broccoli with sweet soy sauce. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See Ewe Lunchbox$10.00
Wide rice noodle cooked with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, broccoli, and eggs in sweet soy sauce. ​Includes an appetizer.
Pad See Ew$12.00
Wide rice noodle cooked with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, broccoli, and eggs in sweet soy sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Pad See Eiw$14.00
Crispy wide noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, garlic, dark soy sauce.
Pad See Eiw$12.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, garlic, dark soy sauce. (Gluten Free)
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Pad See Ew image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad See Ew$14.00
Wide rice noodles, oyster sauce, dark soy, Chinese broccoli, garlic, egg, fish sauce, chili flakes
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Pad See Eiw image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See Eiw$9.75
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle,egg, broccoli, carrot
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad See Ewe$9.75
Thai stir-fry wide rice noodles, egg, chicken and broccoli finished with a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Pad See Eiw image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See Eiw$9.75
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle,egg, broccoli, carrot
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Ruk Sushi & Thai

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See Eiw (Lunch)$8.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, in sweet soy sauce.
Includes: 2 veggies Egg Rolls and miso soup
Pad See Eiw$9.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg and broccoli in sweet soy sauce.
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Free Pad See-Ew
Pad See-Ew$12.95
Flat noodle, egg, broccoli, peas and carrot with caramelized sauce.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
Item pic

 

KEADKAO EXPRESS

15 West Washington Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad See-ew Chicken$12.50
More about KEADKAO EXPRESS
Item pic

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
D43. Pad See-Iew$11.59
Stir-fried flat rice noodles and Chinese broccoli with egg, sweet soy sauce and your choice of protein.
More about Opart Thai House

