Pad see in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pad see
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Pad See-Ewe
|$9.50
Stir fried wide rice noodle with eggs, broccoli and Chinese broccoli
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Pad See Ewe
|$9.80
Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and broccoli finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|41. Pad See-Iew
|$11.95
Flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, eggs, sweet soy, protein
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|*L PAD SEE IEW
|Pad See-iew
|$13.50
|*COMBO PAD SEE-IEW
|$16.00
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Pad See Eiw
|$15.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodles sauteed with egg and broccoli and choice of protein.
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Pad See Eiw
|$14.00
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, egg and sweet soy sauce.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Pad See-Ew
|$9.50
Flat rice noodles with egg & broccoli in brown sauce
Zapp Thai
7534 W Addison st, Chicago
|Pad See Ew
|$10.99
stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli and carrot
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Pad See Ewe
|$11.95
Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and chicken finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Pad See Eiw
|$12.00
Wide noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Pad See-Ew
|$15.50
Stir fried flat noodles and broccoli with sweet soy sauce. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Pad See Ewe Lunchbox
|$10.00
Wide rice noodle cooked with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, broccoli, and eggs in sweet soy sauce. Includes an appetizer.
|Pad See Ew
|$12.00
Wide rice noodle cooked with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, broccoli, and eggs in sweet soy sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Crispy Pad See Eiw
|$14.00
Crispy wide noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, garlic, dark soy sauce.
|Pad See Eiw
|$12.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, garlic, dark soy sauce. (Gluten Free)
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Pad See Ew
|$14.00
Wide rice noodles, oyster sauce, dark soy, Chinese broccoli, garlic, egg, fish sauce, chili flakes
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Pad See Eiw
|$9.75
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle,egg, broccoli, carrot
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Pad See Ewe
|$9.75
Thai stir-fry wide rice noodles, egg, chicken and broccoli finished with a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Pad See Eiw
|$9.75
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ flat noodle,egg, broccoli, carrot
Ruk Sushi & Thai
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Pad See Eiw (Lunch)
|$8.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, in sweet soy sauce.
Includes: 2 veggies Egg Rolls and miso soup
|Pad See Eiw
|$9.75
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg and broccoli in sweet soy sauce.
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago
|Free Pad See-Ew
|Pad See-Ew
|$12.95
Flat noodle, egg, broccoli, peas and carrot with caramelized sauce.