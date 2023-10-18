Immm Rice and Beyond
No reviews yet
4949 N Broadway St
Chicago, IL 60640
Food
Special
Starters
Cucumber Salad (Ar Jard)
$6.00
Thai Cucumber Relish Salad, Red Onion and Scraped Carrot
Crispy Tofu (Tao Hue Todd)
$6.00
Crispy Fried Tofu Served With Sweet and Sour Sauce and Peanuts
Egg Rolls (Poh Pia Todd)
$6.50
Thai Style Vegetarian Egg Rolls Packed with Crunchy Cabbage, Carrots, & Bean Vermicelli, Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce
Basil Egg rolls (Poh Pia Krapao)
$9.50
Egg Rolls Filled with Spicy Thai Basil Ground Chicken, Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce
Jiaozi (Gyu-Za)
$6.50
Deep-fried Asian Chicken Dumpling
Thai Curry Puffs
$9.50
Puff Pastry Filled with Potatoes, Carrot, Onion and Curry Sauce.
Shrimp Wonton (Kiew Todd Koong)
$9.00
Fried Shrimp Wontons, Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce
Crispy Chicken Skin (Nhung Gai Todd)
$9.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Skin, Side of Thai Sriracha