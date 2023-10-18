Get 10% off for your first online ordering
IMMMONLINE
Copied!
Get 10% off for your first online ordering
IMMMONLINE
Copied!

Food

Special

Koey Teaw Tum Yum Gai (Chicken Tom Yum Noodle Soup)
Koey Teaw Tum Yum Gai (Chicken Tom Yum Noodle Soup)
$14.00

Rice Noodle in Tom Yum Soup, Coconut Milk, Chicken, Beansprout, **Contains Peanut

Por Taek
Por Taek
$18.00

Thai Spicy and Sour Soup with Seafood, Mushroom, tomato, Basil.

Starters

Cucumber Salad (Ar Jard)
Cucumber Salad (Ar Jard)
$6.00

Thai Cucumber Relish Salad, Red Onion and Scraped Carrot

Crispy Tofu (Tao Hue Todd)
Crispy Tofu (Tao Hue Todd)
$6.00

Crispy Fried Tofu Served With Sweet and Sour Sauce and Peanuts

Egg Rolls (Poh Pia Todd)
Egg Rolls (Poh Pia Todd)
$6.50

Thai Style Vegetarian Egg Rolls Packed with Crunchy Cabbage, Carrots, & Bean Vermicelli, Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce

Basil Egg rolls (Poh Pia Krapao)
Basil Egg rolls (Poh Pia Krapao)
$9.50

Egg Rolls Filled with Spicy Thai Basil Ground Chicken, Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Jiaozi (Gyu-Za)
Jiaozi (Gyu-Za)
$6.50

Deep-fried Asian Chicken Dumpling

Thai Curry Puffs
Thai Curry Puffs
$9.50

Puff Pastry Filled with Potatoes, Carrot, Onion and Curry Sauce.

Shrimp Wonton (Kiew Todd Koong)
Shrimp Wonton (Kiew Todd Koong)
$9.00

Fried Shrimp Wontons, Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Crispy Chicken Skin (Nhung Gai Todd)
Crispy Chicken Skin (Nhung Gai Todd)
$9.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Skin, Side of Thai Sriracha

Soups

Tom Kha
Tom Kha
$8.50

Aromatic Coconut Milk Galangal Soup

Tom Yum
Tom Yum
$8.50

Traditional Aromatic Lemongrass Hot and Sour Soup

Wonton soup (Kiew Nahm)
Wonton soup (Kiew Nahm)
$9.00

Shrimp Wonton, Bean Sprouts, Scallion and Cilantro in a Delicate Chicken Broth

Som Tum Salad

Tum Thai
Tum Thai
$13.00

Peanuts and Dried Shrimps- Basic

Tum Puu
Tum Puu
$14.00

Preserved Crabs - A Tad of Funk

Tum Puu Pla Rah
Tum Puu Pla Rah
$14.00

Preserved Crab and Preserved Fish - Extra Funk

Tum Thai Khai Kem
Tum Thai Khai Kem
$14.00

Tum Thai with Salted Duck Egg

Thai Style Salads

Larb E-san
Larb E-san
$14.00

Ground Pork, Mint, Red Onions, Cilantro, Culantro, Roasted Rice, Chopped Galangal, Lime Dressing. Served with Green Bean

Nam Tok Kor Moo Yang
Nam Tok Kor Moo Yang
$14.50

Grilled Pork Collar, Red Onion, Cilantro, Culantro, Roasted Ric