Kie-Gol-Lanee
No reviews yet
5004 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Botanas
- Chapulines$14.00
Crispy grasshoppers, seasonal
- Garnacha$11.00
Contains dairy. Masa patty with marinated pork, onion, cilantro, radish, cabbage, red sauce, cheese
- Hongos en Hojas De Plátano$12.00
Wild mushrooms in plantain leaf, cilantro, green onion, green sauce
- Tlacoyos de Frijoles$12.00
Corn patty stuffed with refried beans, requeson topped with curds, cactus, tomato, onion, radish, cilantro, red sauce
- Queso Panela Frito$11.00
Fried cheese, roasted pepper sauce, coleslaw
Tacos
- Arrachera Tacos$20.00
Skirt steak with onion and cilantro
- Al Pastor Tacos$18.00
Contains dairy. Marinated pork, onion, cilantro, radish, cabbage, red sauce & fresh cheese
- Birria Tacos$20.00
Shredded beef with cilantro, onion
- Vegetarianos Tacos$16.00
Contains dairy. Roasted mushrooms, zucchini, peppers, avocado, fresh cheese, onion & lettuce
Tostadas
Sopas
Ensaladas
- Nopales$13.00
Contains dairy. Cactus salad with pickled peppers, red onion, radish, cilantro, fresh cheese, lemon vinaigrette
- Oaxaqueña Ensalada$14.00
Oaxacan salad with lettuce, radish, avocado, watercress & shrimp
- Betabeles Ensalada$13.00
Contains dairy. Beets, jicama, apples, pistachio, arugula, feta & sherry vinaigrette
Tamales
Tlayudas
Platos Fuertes
- Codorniz a la Parilla$27.00
Marinated grilled quail with plum sauce, grilled cactus, zucchini & onions served with rice & refried beans
- Guisado de Conejo$28.00
Stewed rabbit with homemade yellow mole sauce, green beans, chayote - Mexican squash, topped with salad
- Chuletas de Puerco$27.00
Contains dairy. Pork chops stuffed with Oaxacan cheese, chorizo over grilled onions, served with rice, black beans and purslane on the side
- Barbacoa De Borrego$31.00
Contains dairy. Barbequed lamb shank with salad, ambigú served with watercress, radish, red onions and lemon vinaigrette
- Bacalao Blanco en Hojas De Plátano$28.00
Cod in plantain leaf with pumpkin seed sauce, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, cilantro, onion served with rice
- Gallinitas Al Horno$30.00
Contains gluten. Roasted cornish hen with dark semi-sweet mole and sesame seeds, served with rice
- Arrachera a La Parrilla$33.00
Meat cooked to order. Grilled skirt steak with mini-onions, jalapeños toreados, mole de huitlacoche, served with rice
- Sopa Del Mar$31.00
Seafood soup with mussels, shrimp, squid, crab legs, and veggies, served with grilled baguette or tortillas
- Camarones a La Diabla$30.00
Contains dairy. Deviled shrimp with guajillo & chipotle sauce served with rice, salad & avocado
- Cielo, Mar & Tierra$35.00
Meat cooked to order. Grilled quail, tilapia, skirt steak, served with guisado de vegetables-red, yellow & green peppers, onions, green beans, tomatoes & rice
- Enchiladas de Pollo$26.00
Contains dairy and gluten. 3 corn tortillas in a skillet stuffed with chicken, topped with mole, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream, guacamole & served with rice
Postres
- Fruta & Crema$10.00
Contains dairy, gluten, and dried fruits. Apples, raisins, pecans & honey with Oaxacan sour cream
- Flan Vainilla$8.50
Contains dairy. Homemade vanilla custard
- Nicuatole De Temporada$12.00
Contains dairy. A traditional gelatinous dessert from Oaxaca, made with corn, sugar, cinnamon and milk
- Pastel De Calabaza$10.50
Contains dairy and dried fruits. Zucchini cake, caramel sauce, powdered sugar & whipped cream
- Tres Leches$11.50
Contains dairy and gluten. Our signature homemade three-milk cake topped with seasonal fresh fruit & whipped cream
Brunch
Desayuno
- Fresa & Arandanos Pancakes$15.00
Contains dairy and gluten. Three fresh strawberry & blueberry pancakes topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar & mint
- Huevos Albañil$16.00
Two eggs over easy topped with guajillo sauce, roasted poblano pepper served with rice, fried plantains, refried beans & sour cream
- Huevos a La Oaxaqueña$14.00
Contains dairy. Chihuahua cheese omelette topped with Oaxacan-style tomato sauce & epazote served with refried beans & rice
- Huevos Con Nopales$15.00
Scrambled eggs with cactus, tomato, red onion & japaleño served with refried beans & rice
- Arrachera Con Huevo$27.00
Meat cooked to order. Grilled skirt steak served with 2 eggs any style, Chile toreado served with rice & refried beans
- Chilaquiles$14.00
Contains dairy and gluten. Crispy tortillas in green or red sauce, topped with sour cream, avocado & cotija cheese, served with rice, eggs your style & fried plantains
- Chile Poblano Relleno Con Chorizo$19.00
Contains dairy. Poblano pepper stuffed with Mexican sausage, scrambled eggs, chihuahua cheese & avocado, topped with borracho sauce, sour cream & cotija cheese, served with rice
- Torta De Chorizo Con Huevo$14.00
Contains dairy. Stuffed with Mexican sausage, scrambled eggs, avocado, sour cream, chihuahua cheese & beans served with rice
- Dos Tamales Divorciados$21.00
Contains dairy. One chicken tamal with red mole & one pork tamale with green mole topped with two poached eggs, avocado, sour cream & cotija cheese served with rice
Lunch
- Quesadilla Con Masa Azul$19.00
Contains dairy. Homemade blue corn quesadilla with choice of corn truffle or pumpkin flower, stuffed with chihuahua cheese, beans, and cilantro served with rice, salad & guacamole
- Burrito$17.00
Contains dairy and gluten. Flour tortilla burrito stuffed with chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream & choice of meat served with rice and refried beans
- Torta$16.00
Contains dairy. Stuffed with grilled red onion, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese, avocado, beans & choice of meat served with rice
- Codorniz a la Parilla$27.00
Marinated grilled quail with plum sauce, grilled cactus, zucchini & onions served with rice & refried beans
- Arrachera a La Parrilla$33.00
Meat cooked to order. Grilled skirt steak with mini-onions, jalapeños toreados, mole de huitlacoche, served with rice
- Camarones a La Diabla$30.00
Contains dairy. Deviled shrimp with guajillo & chipotle sauce served with rice, salad & avocado
- Enchiladas de Pollo$26.00
Contains dairy and gluten. 3 corn tortillas in a skillet stuffed with chicken, topped with mole, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream, guacamole & served with rice
Tamales Oaxaqueños
Tamales de Rajas
Tacos
- Birria Tacos$20.00
Shredded beef with cilantro, onion
- Arrachera Tacos$20.00
Skirt steak with onion and cilantro
- Al Pastor Tacos$18.00
Contains dairy. Marinated pork, onion, cilantro, radish, cabbage, red sauce & fresh cheese
- Vegetarianos Tacos$16.00
Contains dairy. Roasted mushrooms, zucchini, peppers, avocado, fresh cheese, onion & lettuce