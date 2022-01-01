Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve curry

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$10.50
Simmered panang curry paste and coconut milk with baby corn, carrot, broccoli, basil leaves and fresh kaffir lime leaves.
Green Curry$10.50
Simmered green curry paste and coconut milk with eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, bamboo shoot and basil leaves
Mussamun Curry$10.50
Sauteed potato, bell pepper, onions and peanut in mussamun curry paste
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Corcoran's Grill & Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fire Grilled Chicken Curry Bowl$19.00
Grilled curried chicken, cilantro lime riced cauliflower, sauteed curried vegetables, avocado, naan bread
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$10.00
A rich panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: panang curry contains peanuts).
Green Curry$9.95
Aroma green curries paste blending with coconut milk, chicken breast, bamboo shoot, sweet pea, bell pepper and basil.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curried Mussels$16.50
White wine, garlic, crushed red pepper, garlic crostini
Chicken Curry$18.75
Rotisserie chicken, almonds, golden raisins, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
Veg Curry$16.50
Potatoes, squash, almonds, golden raisins, long grain brown rice
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
51. Curry Fried Rice$10.95
Curry fried rice, protein, onion
More about Noble Thai
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Curry$17.00
Yellow Curry Sauce, Basmati Rice, Seasonal Veg
Vegan & Gluten Free
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Chicken Curry image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

3715 N SOUTHPORT AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1329 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$3.29
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry$12.00
Green Curry Fried Rice$11.50
Pad Prik Khing (Sweet & Spicy Curry)$12.00
More about Hom Mali
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Curry$16.95
Green curry simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, peas, egglpant, bell peppers and basil.
Karee Curry$16.95
Sweet yellow curry simmered in coconut milk with sweet potatoes.
Curry Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, curry powder, egg, tomato, onion, peas, baby corn and carrots.
More about Talay
Item pic

 

Wow Bao

2806 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$8.99
Tender chicken, snow peas, and red bell peppers simmered in a traditional Thai curry made with peanuts, red curry paste and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts, cilantro and lime.
More about Wow Bao
Arun's Thai Restaurant image

NOODLES

Arun's Thai Restaurant

4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
MUSSAMAN CURRY$22.00
KUA KLING - PORK BELLY SOUTHERN STYLE CURRY(THAI SPICY)$21.00
GREEN CURRY$21.00
More about Arun's Thai Restaurant
Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry$18.00
Boneless dark chicken delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
Lamb Curry$19.00
Boneless lamb delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
Fish Curry$19.00
Filet of catfish delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
More about Cumin
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$16.00
Red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Irish curry sauce, rice
Curry Sauce Pint$12.00
Side Curry Sauce$2.00
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Curry$14.50
Egg noodles with your choice of meat in coconut curry, sprinkled with chopped onion, cilantro, and crispy noodles, served with cucumber salad.
Green Curry$14.50
Spicy green curry with Thai eggplant, green peas, bamboo shoot and fresh basil, served with steamed rice or steamed noodles.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Noodles$8.75
Egg noodle with choice of portein, spinach, broccoli, green & red onoin, lime, & cripsy egg noodles in yellow curry sauce
Yellow Curry$10.00
Choice of protein in yellow paste, simmered in coconut milk with potato & white onion
Duck Curry$10.20
Roasted duck slices in red paste with pinapple, bell peppers, & basil
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

 

The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Fries$12.00
Curry Veggie Bowl$24.00
seasonal vegetables, jasmine rice (GF/V)
More about The Gage
Item pic

 

Zapp Thai

7534 W Addison st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Massaman Curry$10.99
Potatoes, carrots, onion, peanuts and Massaman curry paste
Panang Curry$10.99
bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, coconut milk and Panang curry paste
More about Zapp Thai
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Vegetable Curry$13.50
Mixed vegetables cooked in homemade gravy, and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Curry$16.50
Boneless chicken white meat cooked in curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Curry$17.50
Boneless lamb cooked in curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry$12.75
A rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: Panang curry contains peanuts)
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Veg Coconut Curry Samosa (2 pieces) image

 

Kaathis

2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veg Coconut Curry Samosa (2 pieces)$3.99
2 samosas, of potato, poblano, and carrots flavored with our coconut curry flavoring, wrapped in the dough, and baked
More about Kaathis
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Duck with Red Curry$16.00
Special spicy red curry with hot peppers and Thai basil, served with jasmine rice.
Red Curry$14.00
Thai eggplant, green bean, hot peppers, and bamboo shoots, and Thai basil simmered in a spicy red coconut curry.
Mussamun Curry$14.00
Medium spicy curry in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and peanuts.
More about Siam Rice
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Roasted Slagel Farm chicken with mayo, curry, almonds, and dates. Served with arugula on our toasted rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
More about Same Day Cafe
Thai Town Chicago image

 

Thai Town Chicago

4461 n Pulaski ave, chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Fried Rice (Khao-Phad-Ka-Ree)$11.00
More about Thai Town Chicago
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Irish Curry Fries (Chips)$10.00
Truffle Oil, Rosemary, Sea Salt
Dipping: Curry sauce, malt vinegar aioli and sriracha ketchup
Fire Grilled Chicken Curry Bowl$20.00
Grilled curried chicken, cilantro lime riced
cauliflower, sauteed curried vegetables,
avocado, naan bread
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Chicken Curry image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

2850 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$3.29
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apples.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry Over Rice$16.50
Japanese style curry with breaded soy chicken and steamed vegetables over exclusive brown rice.
Curry Gyoza$8.95
Steamed veggie dumplings, salsa, carrot, red cabbage and cilantro in green curry. Served 6 pcs.
Yellow Curry$15.50
Yellow chili paste with coconut milk, sweet potato, onion, carrot, spice and herbs. Served with brown rice and choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
More about Vegan Plate
Marigold To Go image

 

Marigold To Go

450 N. Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Chicken Curry$16.00
Chicken, tomato, onion purée, ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander, fenugreek, garam masala
More about Marigold To Go
Item pic

 

Wow Bao

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Curry$8.99
Tender chicken, snow peas, and red bell peppers simmered in a traditional Thai curry made with peanuts, red curry paste and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts, cilantro and lime.
More about Wow Bao
Chips and curry image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$16.50
Classic Irish Curry chicken, wild mushrooms, sweet peas, onions, carrots, served with choice of fries or rice or both.
Chips and curry$10.00
Our famous irish curry dipping sauce, fries.
Curry Side $$4.00
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Massaman Curry$13.00
Massaman curry paste blended with spices, and coconut milk. Cooked with onions, peanuts, and potatoes. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.
Green Curry$13.00
Green curry paste blended with spices and coconut milk. Cooked with basil leaves, eggplants, string beans, green peas, and bell peppers. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.
Yellow Curry$13.00
Yellow curry paste blended with spices and coconut milk. Cooked with carrots, green peas, onions, and potatoes. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

