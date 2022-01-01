Curry in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve curry
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$10.50
Simmered panang curry paste and coconut milk with baby corn, carrot, broccoli, basil leaves and fresh kaffir lime leaves.
|Green Curry
|$10.50
Simmered green curry paste and coconut milk with eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, bamboo shoot and basil leaves
|Mussamun Curry
|$10.50
Sauteed potato, bell pepper, onions and peanut in mussamun curry paste
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Fire Grilled Chicken Curry Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled curried chicken, cilantro lime riced cauliflower, sauteed curried vegetables, avocado, naan bread
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$10.00
A rich panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: panang curry contains peanuts).
|Green Curry
|$9.95
Aroma green curries paste blending with coconut milk, chicken breast, bamboo shoot, sweet pea, bell pepper and basil.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Curried Mussels
|$16.50
White wine, garlic, crushed red pepper, garlic crostini
|Chicken Curry
|$18.75
Rotisserie chicken, almonds, golden raisins, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
|Veg Curry
|$16.50
Potatoes, squash, almonds, golden raisins, long grain brown rice
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|51. Curry Fried Rice
|$10.95
Curry fried rice, protein, onion
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Vegetable Curry
|$17.00
Yellow Curry Sauce, Basmati Rice, Seasonal Veg
Vegan & Gluten Free
EMPANADAS
5411 Empanadas
3715 N SOUTHPORT AVE, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$3.29
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Green Curry
|$12.00
|Green Curry Fried Rice
|$11.50
|Pad Prik Khing (Sweet & Spicy Curry)
|$12.00
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Green Curry
|$16.95
Green curry simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, peas, egglpant, bell peppers and basil.
|Karee Curry
|$16.95
Sweet yellow curry simmered in coconut milk with sweet potatoes.
|Curry Fried Rice
|$13.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, curry powder, egg, tomato, onion, peas, baby corn and carrots.
Wow Bao
2806 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$8.99
Tender chicken, snow peas, and red bell peppers simmered in a traditional Thai curry made with peanuts, red curry paste and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts, cilantro and lime.
NOODLES
Arun's Thai Restaurant
4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago
|MUSSAMAN CURRY
|$22.00
|KUA KLING - PORK BELLY SOUTHERN STYLE CURRY(THAI SPICY)
|$21.00
|GREEN CURRY
|$21.00
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$18.00
Boneless dark chicken delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
|Lamb Curry
|$19.00
Boneless lamb delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
|Fish Curry
|$19.00
Filet of catfish delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$16.00
Red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Irish curry sauce, rice
|Curry Sauce Pint
|$12.00
|Side Curry Sauce
|$2.00
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Coconut Curry
|$14.50
Egg noodles with your choice of meat in coconut curry, sprinkled with chopped onion, cilantro, and crispy noodles, served with cucumber salad.
|Green Curry
|$14.50
Spicy green curry with Thai eggplant, green peas, bamboo shoot and fresh basil, served with steamed rice or steamed noodles.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Curry Noodles
|$8.75
Egg noodle with choice of portein, spinach, broccoli, green & red onoin, lime, & cripsy egg noodles in yellow curry sauce
|Yellow Curry
|$10.00
Choice of protein in yellow paste, simmered in coconut milk with potato & white onion
|Duck Curry
|$10.20
Roasted duck slices in red paste with pinapple, bell peppers, & basil
The Gage
24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Curry Fries
|$12.00
|Curry Veggie Bowl
|$24.00
seasonal vegetables, jasmine rice (GF/V)
Zapp Thai
7534 W Addison st, Chicago
|Massaman Curry
|$10.99
Potatoes, carrots, onion, peanuts and Massaman curry paste
|Panang Curry
|$10.99
bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, coconut milk and Panang curry paste
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Mixed Vegetable Curry
|$13.50
Mixed vegetables cooked in homemade gravy, and spices. Served with basmati rice.
|Chicken Curry
|$16.50
Boneless chicken white meat cooked in curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
|Lamb Curry
|$17.50
Boneless lamb cooked in curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$12.75
A rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: Panang curry contains peanuts)
Kaathis
2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Veg Coconut Curry Samosa (2 pieces)
|$3.99
2 samosas, of potato, poblano, and carrots flavored with our coconut curry flavoring, wrapped in the dough, and baked
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Roasted Duck with Red Curry
|$16.00
Special spicy red curry with hot peppers and Thai basil, served with jasmine rice.
|Red Curry
|$14.00
Thai eggplant, green bean, hot peppers, and bamboo shoots, and Thai basil simmered in a spicy red coconut curry.
|Mussamun Curry
|$14.00
Medium spicy curry in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and peanuts.
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Roasted Slagel Farm chicken with mayo, curry, almonds, and dates. Served with arugula on our toasted rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
Thai Town Chicago
4461 n Pulaski ave, chicago
|Curry Fried Rice (Khao-Phad-Ka-Ree)
|$11.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Irish Curry Fries (Chips)
|$10.00
Truffle Oil, Rosemary, Sea Salt
Dipping: Curry sauce, malt vinegar aioli and sriracha ketchup
|Fire Grilled Chicken Curry Bowl
|$20.00
Grilled curried chicken, cilantro lime riced
cauliflower, sauteed curried vegetables,
avocado, naan bread
EMPANADAS
5411 Empanadas
2850 N Clark St, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$3.29
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apples.
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Chicken Katsu Curry Over Rice
|$16.50
Japanese style curry with breaded soy chicken and steamed vegetables over exclusive brown rice.
|Curry Gyoza
|$8.95
Steamed veggie dumplings, salsa, carrot, red cabbage and cilantro in green curry. Served 6 pcs.
|Yellow Curry
|$15.50
Yellow chili paste with coconut milk, sweet potato, onion, carrot, spice and herbs. Served with brown rice and choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
Marigold To Go
450 N. Clark Street, Chicago
|Classic Chicken Curry
|$16.00
Chicken, tomato, onion purée, ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander, fenugreek, garam masala
Wow Bao
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$8.99
Tender chicken, snow peas, and red bell peppers simmered in a traditional Thai curry made with peanuts, red curry paste and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts, cilantro and lime.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$16.50
Classic Irish Curry chicken, wild mushrooms, sweet peas, onions, carrots, served with choice of fries or rice or both.
|Chips and curry
|$10.00
Our famous irish curry dipping sauce, fries.
|Curry Side $
|$4.00
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Massaman Curry
|$13.00
Massaman curry paste blended with spices, and coconut milk. Cooked with onions, peanuts, and potatoes. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.
|Green Curry
|$13.00
Green curry paste blended with spices and coconut milk. Cooked with basil leaves, eggplants, string beans, green peas, and bell peppers. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.
|Yellow Curry
|$13.00
Yellow curry paste blended with spices and coconut milk. Cooked with carrots, green peas, onions, and potatoes. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.
