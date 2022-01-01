Chipotle chicken in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Chicken Breast smothered in Chipotle Bbq Sauce, topped With Cheddar, Bacon & Crispy Onions
More about The Wild Goose
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

4422 S Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Juicy 6 oz. chicken breast served with lettuce and topped with our very own chipotle ranch sauce.
More about Slice Factory
Chicken Chipotle image

 

Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street

1641 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chipotle$9.00
Chicken breast, black beans, pico de gallo, arugula topped with vegan chipotle aioli,
More about Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SALAD$13.95
romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced onions, cheese, cucumbers with our
homemade creamy chipotle ranch dressing. topped with a grilled chipotle-marinated chicken breast
More about La Cantina Grill
Item pic

 

Al's #1 Italian Beef

2804 North Western Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken$9.55
Italian-herb marinated, char-grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and bacon on brioche bun.
More about Al's #1 Italian Beef
Item pic

 

MCM Protein Bar

2019 S Laflin St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Chipotle Wrap$13.99
Tortilla, Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Mixed greens, Tomato, Red onion, Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Chipotle Crepe$11.99
Mix Greens, Black bean, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Aioli Chipotle Sauce & Lemon Wage. Approximately Calories 415, Fat 28, Carbs 45, Protein 24
Panini Chicken Chipotle$13.99
Whole wheat bread, Chipotle Mayo, Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Sliced Onion, Spinach & Cheddar Cheese
Pick One Side:
* House Salad
OR
*Veggie Chips
More about MCM Protein Bar
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea image

 

Brew Brew Coffee & Tea

3832 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Torta$9.00
More about Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
Banner pic

 

Rolling Chicago Cafe

3904 w. 47th st, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken
Chipotle chicken, Mounster cheese, mayo, lettuce tomato.
More about Rolling Chicago Cafe
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Chipotle Chicken Tacos$13.00
Honey chipotle glazed chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and chihuahua cheese on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with refried black beans, chips and salsa, and a side of chipotle ranch.
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Food For Thought - Tempus image

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$7.25
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Southwest Ranch Dressing, Wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
6367384a-64b3-462e-bb5b-097b97856aa9 image

 

Food for Thought - Lighthouse

1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$6.50
Crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle avocado dressing, honey wheat wrap
More about Food for Thought - Lighthouse
Item pic

 

Al's #1 Italian Beef

548 North Wells Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken$9.55
Italian-herb marinated, char-grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and bacon on brioche bun.
More about Al's #1 Italian Beef

