Chipotle chicken in Chicago

The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chipotle BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Chicken Breast smothered in Chipotle Bbq Sauce, topped With Cheddar, Bacon & Crispy Onions
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
4422 S Pulaski, Chicago
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
Juicy 6 oz. chicken breast served with lettuce and topped with our very own chipotle ranch sauce.
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street
1641 W 18th St, Chicago
|Chicken Chipotle
|$9.00
Chicken breast, black beans, pico de gallo, arugula topped with vegan chipotle aioli,
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.95
romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced onions, cheese, cucumbers with our
homemade creamy chipotle ranch dressing. topped with a grilled chipotle-marinated chicken breast
Al's #1 Italian Beef
2804 North Western Avenue, Chicago
|Chipotle Chicken
|$9.55
Italian-herb marinated, char-grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and bacon on brioche bun.
MCM Protein Bar
2019 S Laflin St, Chicago
|Chicken Chipotle Wrap
|$13.99
Tortilla, Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Mixed greens, Tomato, Red onion, Cheddar Cheese
|Chicken Chipotle Crepe
|$11.99
Mix Greens, Black bean, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Aioli Chipotle Sauce & Lemon Wage. Approximately Calories 415, Fat 28, Carbs 45, Protein 24
|Panini Chicken Chipotle
|$13.99
Whole wheat bread, Chipotle Mayo, Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Sliced Onion, Spinach & Cheddar Cheese
Pick One Side:
* House Salad
OR
*Veggie Chips
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
3832 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Chipotle Chicken Torta
|$9.00
Rolling Chicago Cafe
3904 w. 47th st, chicago
|Chipotle Chicken
Chipotle chicken, Mounster cheese, mayo, lettuce tomato.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Honey Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
Honey chipotle glazed chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and chihuahua cheese on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with refried black beans, chips and salsa, and a side of chipotle ranch.
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$7.25
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Southwest Ranch Dressing, Wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla
Food for Thought - Lighthouse
1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$6.50
Crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle avocado dressing, honey wheat wrap