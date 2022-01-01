Noodle salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve noodle salad
Wow Bao
1 West Division Street, Chicago
|Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
|$4.99
Cooled lo mein noodles with a roasted spicy peanut sauce. Cilantro & cucumber garnish.
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Glass Noodle Salad
|$12.95
Mung bean noodles, tomato, mushrooms, carrot, cilantro, red onion and chili paste tossed with spicy lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.
Wow Bao
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|5 Dumplings + Noodle Salad
|$9.19
Choice of Chicken or Vegetable Dumplings + Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
|Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
|$4.99
Cooled lo mein noodles with a roasted spicy peanut sauce. Cilantro & cucumber garnish.
|2 Bao + Noodle Salad
|$9.99
Choice of Bao + Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters
131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago
|Vermicelli Salad Noodle (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|34. Grilled Beef Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.50
with egg roll, veggies, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
|35. Grilled Pork Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.50
with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
|36. Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.50
with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce