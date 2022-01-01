Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve noodle salad

Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad image

 

Wow Bao

1 West Division Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad$4.99
Cooled lo mein noodles with a roasted spicy peanut sauce. Cilantro & cucumber garnish.
More about Wow Bao
Item pic

 

Glaze

850 W Superior St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Soba Noodle Salad$4.00
More about Glaze
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Glass Noodle Salad$12.95
Mung bean noodles, tomato, mushrooms, carrot, cilantro, red onion and chili paste tossed with spicy lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

 

Wow Bao

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
5 Dumplings + Noodle Salad$9.19
Choice of Chicken or Vegetable Dumplings + Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad$4.99
Cooled lo mein noodles with a roasted spicy peanut sauce. Cilantro & cucumber garnish.
2 Bao + Noodle Salad$9.99
Choice of Bao + Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
More about Wow Bao
c4fb723d-c6b1-4f06-9deb-2413fee92e8c image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters

131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
Takeout
Vermicelli Salad Noodle (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
More about Saigon Sisters
Item pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
34. Grilled Beef Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.50
with egg roll, veggies, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
35. Grilled Pork Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.50
with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
36. Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.50
with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

