Chicken biryani in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken biryani
More about Bar Goa, an Indian Gastropub
Bar Goa, an Indian Gastropub
116 West Hubbard Street, Chicago
|**Butter Chicken Biryani
|$22.00
Makhani Sauce, Cashews, Chicken Tikka, Boiled Egg ( Contains Nuts and Gluten)
More about Moti Cafe
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
|Chicken Biryani
|$12.00
chicken rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
More about Cumin - Wicker Park
Cumin - Wicker Park
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Biryani
|$17.50
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated boneless chicken in Indian biryani spice mix
More about Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Chicken Biryani
|$15.25
Boneless chicken and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
More about India House Chicago
SALADS • CURRY
India House Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|CHICKEN BIRYANI
|$22.00
Basmati rice and chicken richly flavored with saffron and cooked with indian spicies on low heat
More about Chicago Curry House
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Chicken Biryani
|$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice is infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with Chicken and spices
Served with Mix Raita
|Chicken Biryani
|$0.00
Basmati rice infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with tender pieces of chicken.
|Chicken Biryani
|$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with mixed vegetables Served with Mix Raita