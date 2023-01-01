Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Consumer pic

 

Bar Goa, an Indian Gastropub

116 West Hubbard Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Butter Chicken Biryani$22.00
Makhani Sauce, Cashews, Chicken Tikka, Boiled Egg ( Contains Nuts and Gluten)
More about Bar Goa, an Indian Gastropub
Item pic

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$12.00
chicken rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
More about Moti Cafe
Cumin image

 

Cumin - Wicker Park

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Biryani$17.50
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated boneless chicken in Indian biryani spice mix
More about Cumin - Wicker Park
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$15.25
Boneless chicken and basmati rice cooked in aromatic herbs and spices. Served with Raitha.
More about Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN BIRYANI$22.00
Basmati rice and chicken richly flavored with saffron and cooked with indian spicies on low heat
More about India House Chicago
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Biryani$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice is infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with Chicken and spices
Served with Mix Raita
Chicken Biryani$0.00
Basmati rice infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with tender pieces of chicken.
Chicken Biryani$17.95
(SPICY!) Basmati rice infused with saffron, richly flavored with herbs and spices, and then cooked along with mixed vegetables Served with Mix Raita
More about Chicago Curry House
Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Biryani$15.95
Basmati rice is flavored with chicken and cooked in the chef’s special biryani masala. Served with Raita.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Pumpkin Pies

Donburi

Whitefish Salad

Jalapeno Poppers

Sauteed Spinach

Tagliatelle

Chicken Soup

Chicken Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston